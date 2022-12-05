Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Bryce Young Reveals New Partnership
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young announced that he would be partnering with Celsius on Tuesday afternoon. Young announced this new deal with the energy drink company on his instagram. The 2021 Heisman winner has cashed in on many NIL deals so far with companies such as Beats By Dre, Subway, CashApp,...
Tua Tops Pro Bowl Voting
The NFL has released the results of the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl voting and a familiar face is at the top of the list. The first wave of votes came in Tuesday morning with Tua Tagovailoa leading the way, recording 138,390 votes over a star-studded top five, including teammate Tyreek Hill.
Alabama Wide Receiver Returning For Senior Season
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team is preparing to play in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl against Kansas State, but simultaneously many players are determining what they will do for the 2023 season. College football players can enter the transfer portal, some can enter the NFL Draft or can choose to return to their football programs for the following season depending on eligibility.
NFL Fans Should Expect Many More Early-Morning Games on Sundays
All signs point to the NFL increasing number of 9:30 a.m. ET matchups.
Rocky Top Loses a Key Piece to its Success
With the college football season wrapping up, teams with coaching vacancies are looking for their new guy to lead the program. The University of South Florida has hired former Tennessee Volunteers offensive coordinator Alex Golesh to become the sixth head football coach in Bulls history. Golesh replaces Jeff Scott, who...
Nick Saban Speaks On Potential Opt Outs
The Alabama football team ends its season on New Years Eve in the Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats, but how many individual players have ended their respective seasons already?. Nick Saban spoke with the media this week to preview the Sugar Bowl and the head coach talked about...
The Terminator Keeps Collecting Hardware
For the second year in a row, Will Anderson, Jr. has received two major awards: the SEC Defensive Player of the Year awards, and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. Anderson is only the second person in the history of the Nagurski trophy, awarded annually to the best defensive player in all of college football, to win the award in back-to-back seasons. The only other player to do so was Northwestern linebacker Pat Fitzgerald from 1995-1996. The award is voted on by the Football Writer's Association of America.
