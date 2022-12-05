For the second year in a row, Will Anderson, Jr. has received two major awards: the SEC Defensive Player of the Year awards, and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. Anderson is only the second person in the history of the Nagurski trophy, awarded annually to the best defensive player in all of college football, to win the award in back-to-back seasons. The only other player to do so was Northwestern linebacker Pat Fitzgerald from 1995-1996. The award is voted on by the Football Writer's Association of America.

