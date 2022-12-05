Read full article on original website
KSDK
Free beer, clowns and antiques in St. Louis this weekend
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — This weekend, whether you love clowns, collect clowns, or have a healthy fear of clowns, there’s a fundraiser in Dutchtown that checks all of those boxes. Clowning For Kids features clown and circus-themed figurines made by artist Ron Lee available to purchase. All proceeds...
KSDK
My Lou: St. Louis dancer making moves in Hollywood
Dancer Kameron Saunders is one of the inspiring stories to come out of St. Louis. He’s showing off his moves on the big screen.
KSDK
Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl in Soulard Saturday
Guests wore ugly sweaters and enjoyed drinks and entertainment in Soulard Saturday. Molly's, Duke's and other bars in Soulard participated in the crawl.
KSDK
KSHE hosts Winter Blood Drive across St. Louis region
KSHE hosted its Winter Blood Drive Friday and Saturday in the St. Louis region. All donors received a KSHE blood drive T-shirt and were entered in a giveaway.
KSDK
Santa and Mrs. Claus spotted in Washington, Missouri, ahead of 'Santa at the Market' event
Santa and Mrs. Claus were spotted shopping in Washington, Missouri, and we got an exclusive interview. The town is preparing for its “Santa at the Market” event.
KSDK
The St. Louis Christmas Carols Association spreads holiday cheer on Television Plaza
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Christmas Carols Association has been caroling to spread cheer and good will throughout our St. Louis community since 1911. Their collections help fund the important work of children’s agencies in the area! With the help of our community, they have raised over $3 million to date.
KSDK
Weather First Forecast: Winter cold heading to St. Louis through end of the month
Wind and rain will arrive in the St. Louis area on Tuesday. It brings a major weather change along with it.
KSDK
St. Louis alderman introducing teen curfew bill
A St. Louis alderman is introducing a teen curfew bill on Friday. It comes after continued violence across the city.
KSDK
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Pay it Forward Gift Boxes
ST. LOUIS — Lux & Nyx is a fashion company with a mission to empower high achieving women with products they need to do it all. Just in time for the upcoming holiday season, the brand launched the Pay It Forward campaign in partnership with small businesses in St. Louis to encourage high achievers to support fellow women-owned businesses through gift boxes.
KSDK
St. Louis LGBTQ+ community reacts to Respect for Marriage Act signing
The legislation enshrines federal protections for marriages of same-sex and interracial couples. The St. Louis LGBTQ+ community reacts.
KSDK
Double shooting in St. Louis leaves 1 dead
A double shooting overnight in St. Louis left one person dead. Police identified him Saturday as 40-year-old Barney Lee.
KSDK
City of St. Louis addresses systemic injustice with new Reparations Commission
It is unclear whether money will be distributed. This move would be similar to how some other cities address longstanding economic disparities.
KSDK
Kirkwood Fire Department hosts toy drive Saturday
The Kirkwood Fire Department teamed up with marines and Toys for Tots Saturday to host a toy drive. Visitors enjoyed holiday decorations and pictures with Santa.
KSDK
St. Louis considers 'guaranteed income' proposal to help struggling families
A 'guaranteed income' proposal made it out of committee Thursday. It now goes to the full St. Louis Board of Aldermen for vetting.
