kilrradio.com
Estherville FD Responds to Carbon Monoxide Alarm
(Estherville)--The Estherville Fire Department Wednesday afternoon was called to a residence in Estherville for a Carbon Monoxide Detector alarm. The incident occurred shortly before 1:40 pm at 714 North 7th St. The First arriving officers helped with evacuating a mother and her infant. When firefighters arrived on scene with monitoring...
Jackson County Pilot
Fires keeping local crews hopping
Firefighters from the Jackson and Alpha fire departments responded to a garage fire at a farm site northeast of Jackson Tuesday morning. At least one vehicle was reported lost in the fire. Tuesday’s blaze comes just four days after a house fire broke out in east Jackson, injuring two people...
kilrradio.com
Testimony Underway in Goyne-Yarns Murder Trial
(Storm Lake)--Testimony continues today (Wednesday) in the 1st degree murder trial of Christian Goyne Yarns. Goyne-Yarns is charged in the shooting death of Shelby Woizeschke on February 3rd of this year at the GrapeTree Medical Staffing parking lot in Milford. Woizeschke died of her injuries several days later at a Sioux Falls hospital.
1 person hospitalized following O’Brien County crash
A crash near Sheldon, Iowa resulted in one person hospitalized.
kicdam.com
Jury Hears Testimony from Murder Suspect’s Co-Workers
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Trial proceedings in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns continued on Wednesday with additional witnesses being called to the stand. Day two began with the Senior IT Specialist for GrapeTree Medical Staffing walking the jury through surveillance footage captured outside the building the day...
nwestiowa.com
No injuries, two semis damaged in crash
HOSPERS—No injuries were reported, but two semitrucks received an estimated $135,000 damage in an accident about 3:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on the Highway 60 expressway, one-quarter mile south Hospers. Twenty-three-year-old Celia Diaz of Hesperia, CA, was driving a 2018 International semitruck north and attempted to pass a northbound...
kilrradio.com
Estherville Council Approves Agreement for DNR Volunteer Fire Grant
(Estherville)--The Estherville City Council earlier this week approved a memorandum of understanding with the Iowa DNR Forestry Bureau for a volunteer fire assistance grant for the Estherville Fire Department. Estherville Fire Chief Travis Sheridan says the grant in the amount of $4,430 will be used to purchase new fire hose.
Southern Minnesota News
Brown County Sheriff’s deputy, good samaritan rescue elderly man from ditch on snowy night
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reached out via social media to praise a deputy and a good samaritan who rescued an elderly man from a ditch over the weekend. The incident happened Friday night when strong winds stirred up...
kilrradio.com
Goyne-Yarns Trial to Get Underway in Buena Vista County
(Storm Lake)—Jury selection in the murder trial for a Jackson, Minnesota man accused of shooting a woman outside a Milford business earlier this year is set to begin on Tuesday in Buena Vista County Court. Christian Goyne-Yarns was originally charged with attempted murder in the February 3rd shooting of...
kilrradio.com
Update on Projects at Oak Hill Cemetery
(Estherville)--A tree removal project is underway at Oak Hill Cemetery in Estherville. City Administrator Penny Clayton says city crews began removing trees earlier this week. Clayton says the city is also planning to replace the entrance sign to the cemetery. Clayton provided an update on Oak Hill cemetery at this...
kilrradio.com
Milford Man Arrested After Clay County Traffic Stop
(Spencer)– A Milford man was arrested on multiple charges early Sunday after he was clocked traveling 84 mph in a 65 mph zone on Highway 71 north of Spencer. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the stop was conducted a little after 2:00 am in the area of 280th Street and Highway 71.
kilrradio.com
One Injured in Single Vehicle Accident in SW Minn.
(Dundee)--One person was sent to the hospital after a single vehicle accident Friday evening in southwest Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened shortly before 10:15 pm at the intersection of Highway 62 and County Road 7. The patrol says 24-year-old Clifton Robbins of Brewster, Minn. was driving...
more1049.com
Minnesota Trio Arrested in Nobles County for Over 300 Pounds of Marijuana
Worthington, MN (KICD) — The Minnesota State Patrol made a trio of arrests and seized a large amount of marijuana in a traffic stop along I-90 last month. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Poua Pheng Her of Lake Elmo for a severe crack in the windshield and observing him weaving lanes on an exit. Poua Her was pulling a U-Haul trailer and claimed he and his parents were helping his sister move. He gave conflicting answers about why his sister wasn’t present, leading the trooper to run an inquiry on the vehicle.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for OWI in George
GEORGE—A 30-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in George on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Brian Joel Hengeveld stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup for failing to stop at the stop sign of 210th Street and Kennedy Avenue and for a faulty brake light, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
kilrradio.com
Estherville Council Approves Additional Funds for Neighborhood Facade Grant Program
(Estherville)--The Estherville City Council Monday evening approved an additional $16,000 for the Neighborhood Façade Grant Program. Estherville City Administrator Penny Clayton says the council decided to approve additional funding due to the large number of applications the city received. The grants are for up to $4,000 and only cover...
kilrradio.com
Judge to Hear 2nd Request for New Trial in Allison Decker Murder Case
(Spirit Lake)—A second request for a new trial had been made in the murder case against Allison Decker. Online court records show that Decker’s lawyer filed a motion for a new trial citing new evidence last week just days after the original motion was denied by District Court Judge Shayne Mayer.
kilrradio.com
Recycled Art Ornaments is Theme for December Family Nature Night
(Okoboji)—This month’s Family Nature Night at the Dickinson County Nature Center will be held on Friday, December 16th at 5:00 pm. Community Relations Coordinator Jackie Jerge says this month’s theme is Recycled Art Ornaments. Jerge says Family Nature Night is a great way to bring families together.
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
kicdam.com
Van Der Wilt Sentenced for His Role in Death of Estherville Man
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Cejay Van Der Wilt was sentenced today after he was found guilty of Aggravated Misdemeanor Involuntary Manslaughter in November for his role in the death of David McDowell last October. Proceedings began with a clarification, as the Pre-Sentence Investigation report was initially prepared for a...
