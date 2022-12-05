ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney-Themed Clothing Sets Recalled Due to Serious Problem

By Rob Lenihan
 3 days ago
Children's clothing made by Bentex that feature Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report characters are being recalled due to a lead-poisoning hazard, safety regulators said.

The recall involves Bentex children’s clothing sets in nine different Disney-themed styles, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The item and batch numbers are printed on the clothing neck or side label.

Bentex is the New York producer of clothing, home decor, pet products and more.

About 87,000 units of the sets are being recalled as of Nov. 23. The clothing was made in Egypt and features such characters as Minnie Mouse, Baby Yoda and Winnie the Pooh.

The textile ink painted on the recalled clothing sets contains levels of lead that exceed either the federal lead paint ban or the federal lead content ban, posing a lead-poisoning hazard.

"Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues," the CPSC said.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled children’s clothing sets away from children and contact Bentex for instructions on how to return or dispose of the recalled clothing to receive a full refund, the CPSC said,.

The clothing sets were sold at TJ Maxx, DD's Discounts, Ross, Burlington, Army & Airforce Exchange Service and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from November 2021 through August 2022. They'd cost between $5 and $25.

Children younger than 6 years are especially vulnerable to lead poisoning, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms of lead poisoning in children include loss of weight, vomiting, sluggishness and fatigue and learning difficulties.

"Initially, lead poisoning can be hard to detect — even people who seem healthy can have high blood levels of lead," the Mayo Clinic says on its website. "Signs and symptoms usually don't appear until dangerous amounts have accumulated."

