SYC 7:55am: Grand Sierra Resort
You can donate non-perishable food at 3 locations until 6pm tonight!. Annual Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive TODAY!
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Paradise Park seeks vendor for 2023 Music in the Park summer series
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Paradise Park, also known as Tahoe Paradise Recreations and Park District in Meyers, is seeking an event vendor to assist with their long running Friday night music summer series program in 2023 and has published a request for proposals for interested parties. Tahoe...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Winter storm brings wet, heavy snow to Tahoe Basin, resulting in power outages
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe has seen an immense amount of snowfall in the past 48 hours. A winter storm warning has been effect since Friday evening, and will stay in effect until early Monday morning. According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to continue throughout Sunday, with an additional 5-10” expected below 7,000 feet, and 10-20” expected above 7,000 feet for the Lake Tahoe Basin. With the wet, heavy snow that has coated Lake Tahoe, power is out in some areas of North Lake Tahoe with mixed times for power restoration expected, according to Liberty Utilities’ website. Due to power outages, Lake Tahoe ski resorts are opening later than expected as well.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in Reno, Nevada – (With Photos)
It’s Pizza Time! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Reno that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, a chain just won’t do. Then...
hotelnewsresource.com
Coachman Hotel in South Lake Tahoe Sold
CL Hotels recently announced that it has closed the acquisition of Coachman Hotel, a 104-room boutique property, located in South Lake Tahoe - California, a year-round ski and lake-side beach destination that attracts more than 15 million tourists every year. "The acquisition of Coachman in such a challenging financial market...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: What happened to Reno's ice skating rink along the Truckee River?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Whatever happened to Reno's Rink on the River? It was a popular skating spot during the winter months for many years. I checked with Cassie Harris at the city of Reno about this. The permanent Rink on the River was built in 2004. However it was removed in 2014 to make way for construction of the new Virginia Street Bridge as the City Plaza became a staging area for construction at that time.
KCRA.com
'Don't go out': New snow piles up at Sierra summit as pre-weekend storm moves in
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — A snowy scene met drivers in the Sierra at a 7,227-foot elevation on Thursday evening. It was “go time” for big rigs that arrived at the Donner Summit Rest Area before chain controls went into effect for the night on Interstate 80 in both directions, between Kingvale and Truckee.
2news.com
Travel Will Be Nearly Impossible Over the Weekend, Snow Forecast
Travel will be nearly impossible over the weekend as a strong storm moves through the region. Heavy snow will fall in the Sierra with periods of whiteout conditions, making driving dangerous. A plume of sub-tropical moisture will move up from the Pacific, playing a big role in producing high snow totals. The snow will be rich in moisture and water content. This is great news for our water supply.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Officials say weekend storm could dump up to 5 feet of snow at Lake Tahoe
Update 1 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Reno on Wednesday afternoon issued a winter storm watch for the Lake Tahoe Basin that goes into effect at 10 p.m. Friday and lasts through 4 a.m. Monday. The service says 20-30 inches could fall at lake level, with 2-4 feet possible...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Heavy snow, strong winds lead to closure of Interstate 80
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow is in the process of blanketing the Sierra and has led to a closure of a highway with no estimated time it will reopen and chain restrictions at Lake Tahoe. The combination of strong winds and heavy snow have made travel impossible...
I-80 reopens for vehicles from Colfax to Stateline
As of 9:31 a.m. on Sunday, Caltrans announced that Interstate 80 has opened for vehicles only. Trucks are still being turned around at Colfax and Stateline. (KTXL) — Due to multiple spinouts and white out conditions along Interstate 80 in the Sierra it is being shut down and vehicles will be turned around, according to […]
Approaching storms could bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra; avalanche watch issued
LAKE TAHOE -- A travel warning has been issued for the Sierra starting Wednesday night as the first of two storm systems expected to deliver up to five feet of snow closes in on the region.The series of storms delivered by a wintry atmospheric river will also be bringing colder temperatures to the Lake Tahoe area and Reno, according to forecasters. The first storm arrives on late Wednesday and the second one arrives on Saturday. Both will have major impacts on travel. The National Weather Service is discouraging any travel through the mountains starting Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. into...
February prelim set for accused killer of Fernley teenager
A man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager in March has been found competent to stand trial and ordered to appear at a two-day preliminary hearing in February.
nnbw.com
Lake Tahoe brothers find success telling dad jokes
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In the hierarchy of comedy, dad jokes are often seen as lesser, being greeted with eye rolls and groans. However, South Lake Tahoe siblings have proven that dad jokes are loved. When Dock Toc first started posting videos, they would get 100 views at...
Record-Courier
Identity of woman who tried to pass fake $100 sought
Douglas County investigators would like to have a chat with a woman who tried to pass a fake C-note on the morning before Thanksgiving. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman entered the Jacks Valley Target around 9:54 a.m. and tried to use the counterfeit $100 for a purchase.
