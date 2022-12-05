ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Bay, NV

2news.com

SYC 7:55am: Grand Sierra Resort

You can donate non-perishable food at 3 locations until 6pm tonight!. Annual Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive TODAY!
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Winter storm brings wet, heavy snow to Tahoe Basin, resulting in power outages

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe has seen an immense amount of snowfall in the past 48 hours. A winter storm warning has been effect since Friday evening, and will stay in effect until early Monday morning. According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to continue throughout Sunday, with an additional 5-10” expected below 7,000 feet, and 10-20” expected above 7,000 feet for the Lake Tahoe Basin. With the wet, heavy snow that has coated Lake Tahoe, power is out in some areas of North Lake Tahoe with mixed times for power restoration expected, according to Liberty Utilities’ website. Due to power outages, Lake Tahoe ski resorts are opening later than expected as well.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Spots in Reno, Nevada – (With Photos)

It’s Pizza Time! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Reno that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, a chain just won’t do. Then...
RENO, NV
hotelnewsresource.com

Coachman Hotel in South Lake Tahoe Sold

CL Hotels recently announced that it has closed the acquisition of Coachman Hotel, a 104-room boutique property, located in South Lake Tahoe - California, a year-round ski and lake-side beach destination that attracts more than 15 million tourists every year. "The acquisition of Coachman in such a challenging financial market...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: What happened to Reno's ice skating rink along the Truckee River?

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Whatever happened to Reno's Rink on the River? It was a popular skating spot during the winter months for many years. I checked with Cassie Harris at the city of Reno about this. The permanent Rink on the River was built in 2004. However it was removed in 2014 to make way for construction of the new Virginia Street Bridge as the City Plaza became a staging area for construction at that time.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Travel Will Be Nearly Impossible Over the Weekend, Snow Forecast

Travel will be nearly impossible over the weekend as a strong storm moves through the region. Heavy snow will fall in the Sierra with periods of whiteout conditions, making driving dangerous. A plume of sub-tropical moisture will move up from the Pacific, playing a big role in producing high snow totals. The snow will be rich in moisture and water content. This is great news for our water supply.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Heavy snow, strong winds lead to closure of Interstate 80

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow is in the process of blanketing the Sierra and has led to a closure of a highway with no estimated time it will reopen and chain restrictions at Lake Tahoe. The combination of strong winds and heavy snow have made travel impossible...
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX40

I-80 reopens for vehicles from Colfax to Stateline

As of 9:31 a.m. on Sunday, Caltrans announced that Interstate 80 has opened for vehicles only. Trucks are still being turned around at Colfax and Stateline. (KTXL) — Due to multiple spinouts and white out conditions along Interstate 80 in the Sierra it is being shut down and vehicles will be turned around, according to […]
COLFAX, CA
CBS San Francisco

Approaching storms could bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra; avalanche watch issued

LAKE TAHOE -- A travel warning has been issued for the Sierra starting Wednesday night as the first of two storm systems expected to deliver up to five feet of snow closes in on the region.The series of storms delivered by a wintry atmospheric river will also be bringing colder temperatures to the Lake Tahoe area and Reno, according to forecasters.    The first storm arrives on late Wednesday and the second one arrives on Saturday. Both will have major impacts on travel. The National Weather Service is discouraging any travel through the mountains starting Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. into...
TRUCKEE, CA
nnbw.com

Lake Tahoe brothers find success telling dad jokes

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In the hierarchy of comedy, dad jokes are often seen as lesser, being greeted with eye rolls and groans. However, South Lake Tahoe siblings have proven that dad jokes are loved. When Dock Toc first started posting videos, they would get 100 views at...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Record-Courier

Identity of woman who tried to pass fake $100 sought

Douglas County investigators would like to have a chat with a woman who tried to pass a fake C-note on the morning before Thanksgiving. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman entered the Jacks Valley Target around 9:54 a.m. and tried to use the counterfeit $100 for a purchase.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV

