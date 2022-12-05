Read full article on original website
Driver hits woman, three children in North Hollywood
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One woman and three children under the age of 8 were struck by a vehicle and injured Friday in North Hollywood, one critically. The crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. outside 10900 Oxnard Street, near Vineland Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
Gas prices continue to drop around LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped continues to drop with some stations setting their prices below $4.00. The average price has dropped 63 times in 66 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5,...
‘Loudmouth’ documentary highlighting life of Al Sharpton now playing in select AMC theatres
LOS ANGELES – A documentary highlighting the life of civil rights icon Al Sharpton debuted in theatres across Los Angeles County Dec. 9. “This is the first time a civil rights leader has lived to see their story told on the big screen,” said Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN). “Friday’s premiere will be a historic event, which is why you see more theaters eager to screen Loudmouth from coast to coast and everywhere in between. I encourage all young loudmouths who want to change their community to go see this film.
Four-Alarm fire damages Long Beach strip mall undergoing renovations
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A four-alarm fire in Long Beach Sunday damaged a vacant strip mall that was undergoing renovations, authorities said. Firefighters were dispatched at 3:40 a.m. to Anaheim Street and Olive Avenue, said Capt. Jack Crabtree of the Long Beach Fire Department. “The majority and bulk of...
Letter to the Editor: Inglewood’s infrastructure continues to crumble
This is the 2nd tree in the last 5 years that just fell into the street, or across the street into a neighbor’s yard, on this block alone. And it’s the 3rd tree in the last about 15 to 20 years. That tree 15 to 20 years ago fell because the roots had pushed up the sidewalk and the city came out and incompetently cut those roots so they could re-cement the sidewalk, making the tree unstable. It soon after fell across the street.
DTLA area shooting leaves man injured
LOS ANGELES – A man was rushed to a hospital Saturday afternoon after he was left unconscious and not breathing from a shooting in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles, police said. The shooting occurred at 2:23 p.m. at 2323 W. Olympic Blvd. Paramedics rushed the 40-year-old man to...
Metro to restore bus service to full levels starting Dec. 11
LOS ANGELES – Starting Sunday, Metro will restore bus services to full, pre-pandemic levels, with improved frequencies under its NextGen Bus Plan, the agency announced. “It has been a goal of mine as well as the entire Metro Board to restore the level of service enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of customers each day to where it was before the pandemic,” said Metro Board Chair Ara Najarian, who is also a Glendale city councilman.
Authorities ID man killed on southland freeway
LOS ANGELES – A man who was killed when the SUV he was driving hit the center divider and rolled over on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles was identified Friday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:21 a.m. Thursday to the southbound...
Bicyclist struck, killed by car on DTLA freeway off-ramp
LOS ANGELES- A man was struck and killed on a freeway off-ramp by a vehicle Friday in downtown Los Angeles. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 12:51 a.m. to the Third Street off-ramp of the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway where they learned the pedestrian appeared to have initially been riding a bicycle on the off-ramp before he got off of it and was struck by the vehicle.
Embattled LA Councilman returns to council meeting
LOS ANGELES – Embattled Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de Leon has returned to council chambers during the Dec. 9 regular city council meeting. He was greeted by an audience chanting for him to resign. Council President Paul Krekorian called for a recess in order to squelch public dissent as...
Carson shooting leaves one dead
CARSON, Calif. – A man was found fatally wounded Sunday morning in Carson, authorities said. Deputies responding at about 12:10 a.m. to a “gunshot victim” call located the man in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Paramedics rushed him to a...
Huntington Park shooting leaves one dead
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A man was found shot to death Saturday in Huntington Park, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 3:50 a.m. in the 6300 block of Seville Avenue, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.
Man found shot to death in Antelope Valley
LITTLEROCK, Calif. – A man was found shot to death Sunday in the Littlerock area of Los Angeles County, authorities said. The shooting occurred around noon in the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway, where the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.
Authorities ID woman killed in possible gang-related shooting
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 36-year-old woman was fatally shot by a round meant for two teenagers who were running from a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana, authorities said. The victim was identified as Maria Del Rufugio Mora of Santa Ana, the Santa Ana Police Department reported Saturday. Officers...
Transient pleads guilty to attempted carjacking in Orange County
FULLERTON, Calif. – A 32-year-old transient pleaded guilty Thursday and was immediately sentenced to a year in jail, or time already served awaiting trial, for attempting to carjack a vehicle with three young children inside in an Anaheim Home Depot parking lot. Colin James Sheehan pleaded guilty to one...
One killed, three injured in Orange County traffic accident
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Police Friday are seeking the public’s help with their investigation of a crash in Westminster that killed an 18-year-old woman and left three injured. Officers from the Westminster Police Department responded at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday to Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road where they learned a...
USC names new chief of Department of Public Safety
LOS ANGELES – The chief of the Dallas College Police Department was named Friday as the new leader of the USC Department of Public Safety. Lauretta Hill has spent the past six years as chief of the Dallas College Police Department, combining seven separate agencies into one department to provide public safety services to one of Texas’ largest community colleges, with nearly 75,000 undergraduate students, according to USC.
USC’s Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy
LOS ANGELES – USC quarterback Caleb Williams will be among the honorees at Sunday evening’s Heisman Trophy Dinner Gala in New York City for being the 2022 recipient of college football’s most prestigious award. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 total points in voting by sports...
Hawthorne man sentenced to prison in LAX drug case
LOS ANGELES – A former Transportation Security Administration officer was sentenced Friday to 70 months in federal prison for smuggling what he believed was methamphetamine through Los Angeles International Airport in exchange for $8,000. Michael Williams, 39, of Hawthorne, pleaded guilty in June to one federal count of attempting...
San Diego neurosurgeon sentenced to prison for accepting $3.3M in bribes
LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced Friday to five years behind bars for accepting $3.3 million in bribes to perform spinal surgeries at a now-defunct Long Beach hospital, whose owner was later imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam. Lokesh Tantuwaya, 55, of San Diego,...
