Read full article on original website
Related
COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
Three respiratory illnesses continue to infect hundreds of thousands of Americans daily – which can make it hard to tell what's wrong when you feel a cough kicking in.
WYTV.com
Volunteers make Build-A-Bears for hospitalized kids
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Volunteers from the Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley were hard at work in the Build-A-Bear Workshop Sunday morning. It’s the fourth year they’ve partnered with Akron Children’s Hospital to send bears to kids in the ICU. The children were able to...
WFMJ.com
Canfield High School: Keep sick students home
Officials in the Canfield Local School District are trying to control the spread of illness. A post on the Canfield Schools Facebook page states that there has been “an abundance” of illness at the high school. The district says it is working with the health department to stop...
WYTV.com
Cost typo on Mahoning County dog license forms
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — According to the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Facebook Page, there was an inaccurate section on the license order forms that were mailed out to residents. Licenses are $20 per dog — but the order form says $40, which is incorrect. License season is...
WYTV.com
Humane agents work to get neglected bullmastiff to normal weight; pursuing possible charges
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents at Animal Charity say they will eventually take the case of a badly emaciated dog to prosecutors to see what kind of charges can be filed. They found “Henderson” on Youngstown’s East Side on Monday. The four-year-old bullmastiff weighed just...
‘Never ceases to amaze me’: Tracy McCool shares update on husband’s cancer journey
FOX 8 Anchor Tracy McCool shared an update on her husband John's journey with cancer Thursday.
WYTV.com
Dangers of human trafficking during the holidays
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The holiday season is a time of celebration but can also bring danger with it. Major Jeff Allen with the Mahoning County Human Trafficking Task Force says people should be cautious all year long, but there are some things to be especially concerned about during the holidays.
WYTV.com
Local students gift toys for kids in the hospital
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students and staff at Choffin Career and Technical Center presented a donation to Akron Children’s Hospital Thursday, just in time for Christmas. Toys and written cards were donated to the hospital. The items were collected by students from several different courses at the school, as well as from staff members.
WYTV.com
Expert says parents often make this mistake in the winter; why it can be dangerous
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the weather gets colder, our natural instinct is the bundle up, however, specialists say you should be cautious of how you’re dressing your child. “One of the biggest mistakes that we see with parents and car seats is they put the big, heavy,...
Trumbull, Mahoning counties remain at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Two Northeast Ohio counties remain at the CDC's "high" community level for COVID-19. Trumbull and Mahoning counties remained in the "orange" zone (where they have been for weeks) when the state's latest coronavirus figures were released Thursday. This means health experts still recommend face masks for residents in those areas while indoors and in public.
WYTV.com
Patient breaks staff member’s leg at local mental health facility, charges filed
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to a mental health facility after a patient assaulted a staff member. According to police reports, police were called to Generations Behavioral Health-Youngstown at 10 a.m. Tuesday for an assault that sent a staff member to the hospital. Reports state the...
New Latino supermarket opens in Youngstown
Don Pedro Food and Market is located on Market Street on the city's South Side.
WYTV.com
Hundreds visit Warren for 2nd Hometown Holiday celebration
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday night in Warren, hundreds came out to celebrate at the Hometown Holidays Second Annual Celebration. It was from 4-8 p.m. Those young and young at heart braved damp conditions to indulge in a little holiday cheer. “I like the songs that they’re singing,”...
WYTV.com
Buhl Model Train Society holds annual holiday show
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — This weekend, the Buhl Model Train Society held its annual holiday train show. Families and train enthusiasts alike gathered at the Buhl Club in Sharon to check out some amazing displays. Some hobbyists shared it took months to put some of the displays together. Each...
Ohio cosmetology teacher warns against changes to licensing
Ohio Lawmakers are just one step further to passing a bill that could impact cosmetology and barber students, as well as whoever gets beauty services done.
WYTV.com
Local bar giving to kids, community with toy drive
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A local bar in Campbell doing its part to help children have a happy holiday season. Tavern 26 on 12th Street held a toy drive Saturday. Proceeds from the drive went towards the Lighting the Way Foundation, which helps needy children in the area. Families...
WYTV.com
Valley high school receives anonymous donation
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown high school received a surprise donation from an anonymous family Friday morning. An anonymous family partnered with Youngstown Police Department to deliver 200 coats to East High School. The boxes of coats filled five police cruisers. The donor family wanted the coats to...
WYTV.com
Sharon artists hold The Landing Holiday Market
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — There’s only a few weeks until Christmas and everyone is doing last-minute shopping for the holiday season. Artists in Sharon sold some of their work at a holiday market the past few days. About 25 artists from in and around the Shenango Valley showcased...
WFMJ.com
Salem woman accused of 'stomping' leg of behavioral health worker in Liberty
A Salem woman was in the Trumbull County Jail on Friday, accused of assaulting an employee at a behavioral health facility in Liberty Township. Girard Municipal court issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Kirsten Kuhns, who is charged with felonious assault. The alleged victim is a 52-year-old man who was...
WYTV.com
Campus of Care filling up in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Campus of Care is filling up. County commissioners and the Western Reserve Port Authority took over what had been the Youngstown Developmental Center in Austintown roughly two years ago. It’s now being used to offer support for people with mental health and addiction issues all on a 100-acre campus.
Comments / 0