Trumbull County, OH

WYTV.com

Volunteers make Build-A-Bears for hospitalized kids

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Volunteers from the Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley were hard at work in the Build-A-Bear Workshop Sunday morning. It’s the fourth year they’ve partnered with Akron Children’s Hospital to send bears to kids in the ICU. The children were able to...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Canfield High School: Keep sick students home

Officials in the Canfield Local School District are trying to control the spread of illness. A post on the Canfield Schools Facebook page states that there has been “an abundance” of illness at the high school. The district says it is working with the health department to stop...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Cost typo on Mahoning County dog license forms

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — According to the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Facebook Page, there was an inaccurate section on the license order forms that were mailed out to residents. Licenses are $20 per dog — but the order form says $40, which is incorrect. License season is...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Dangers of human trafficking during the holidays

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The holiday season is a time of celebration but can also bring danger with it. Major Jeff Allen with the Mahoning County Human Trafficking Task Force says people should be cautious all year long, but there are some things to be especially concerned about during the holidays.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Local students gift toys for kids in the hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students and staff at Choffin Career and Technical Center presented a donation to Akron Children’s Hospital Thursday, just in time for Christmas. Toys and written cards were donated to the hospital. The items were collected by students from several different courses at the school, as well as from staff members.
AKRON, OH
WYTV.com

Hundreds visit Warren for 2nd Hometown Holiday celebration

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday night in Warren, hundreds came out to celebrate at the Hometown Holidays Second Annual Celebration. It was from 4-8 p.m. Those young and young at heart braved damp conditions to indulge in a little holiday cheer. “I like the songs that they’re singing,”...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Buhl Model Train Society holds annual holiday show

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — This weekend, the Buhl Model Train Society held its annual holiday train show. Families and train enthusiasts alike gathered at the Buhl Club in Sharon to check out some amazing displays. Some hobbyists shared it took months to put some of the displays together. Each...
SHARON, PA
WYTV.com

Local bar giving to kids, community with toy drive

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A local bar in Campbell doing its part to help children have a happy holiday season. Tavern 26 on 12th Street held a toy drive Saturday. Proceeds from the drive went towards the Lighting the Way Foundation, which helps needy children in the area. Families...
CAMPBELL, OH
WYTV.com

Valley high school receives anonymous donation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown high school received a surprise donation from an anonymous family Friday morning. An anonymous family partnered with Youngstown Police Department to deliver 200 coats to East High School. The boxes of coats filled five police cruisers. The donor family wanted the coats to...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Sharon artists hold The Landing Holiday Market

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — There’s only a few weeks until Christmas and everyone is doing last-minute shopping for the holiday season. Artists in Sharon sold some of their work at a holiday market the past few days. About 25 artists from in and around the Shenango Valley showcased...
SHARON, PA
WFMJ.com

Salem woman accused of 'stomping' leg of behavioral health worker in Liberty

A Salem woman was in the Trumbull County Jail on Friday, accused of assaulting an employee at a behavioral health facility in Liberty Township. Girard Municipal court issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Kirsten Kuhns, who is charged with felonious assault. The alleged victim is a 52-year-old man who was...
SALEM, OH
WYTV.com

Campus of Care filling up in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Campus of Care is filling up. County commissioners and the Western Reserve Port Authority took over what had been the Youngstown Developmental Center in Austintown roughly two years ago. It’s now being used to offer support for people with mental health and addiction issues all on a 100-acre campus.
AUSTINTOWN, OH

