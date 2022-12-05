Read full article on original website
Related
2minutemedicine.com
The majority of FDA-approved drug trials recruit from low- and middle-income countries
1. This study found that a high proportion of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drug trials recruit participants from low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). 2. Cardiovascular trials had the highest proportion of participants recruited from LMICs. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Nearly one-third of phase three trials sponsored...
2minutemedicine.com
Bepirovirsen may reduce disease burden in patients with chronic hepatitis B
1. Bepirovirsen resulted in a sustained hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) and hepatitis B virus (HBV) DNA loss in approximately 10% of participants with chronic HBV infection. 2. The bepirovirsen group had significantly increased adverse events compared to the placebo group. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Chronic HBV...
2minutemedicine.com
Maternal unintentional injury during pregnancy associated with higher risk of cerebral palsy
1. Based on a large cohort study, children born to mothers who had an unintentional injury during pregnancy had a 33% increased risk of cerebral palsy (CP) diagnosis. 2. More severe maternal injuries were associated with greater increases in CP risk. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Cerebral palsy...
2minutemedicine.com
Oral antibiotic prophylaxis may reduce incidence of surgical site infections
1. In this randomized controlled trial, oral antimicrobial prophylaxis was reported to reduce the incidence of surgical site infections (SSI) when compared to a placebo in patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Surgical site infection (SSI) is one of the most common healthcare-related infections,...
2minutemedicine.com
Artificial rupture of membranes alone is effective for induction in women with previous C-section
1. Artificial rupture of membranes (AROM) alone is a safe and efficient way to induce labour in women with previous cesareansection. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Induction of labour (IOL) is an increasing practice and currently can be done by use of oxytocin, prostaglandins, artificial rupture of membranes (AROM) and balloon catheters. Those who have had previous c-section have limited options for IOL as prostaglandins and oxytocin are contraindicated due to increased risk of uterine rupture. Minimal studies have evaluated the use of AROM as a non-pharmacological mode of IOL for those with a history of c-section. This study aimed to examine if AROM was safe and effective in this population. This study also investigated if delayed or early administration of oxytocin is beneficial for those who did not go into active labour after AROM. This retrospective study consisted of 665 women with a history of one prior c-section and were undergoing trial of labor after cesarean (TOLAC). The primary outcome was the rate of successful vaginal delivery. Women had AROM and then were admitted to hospital to await onset of spontaneous labour. 492 of the women did not receive or require oxytocin, 172 did and these were broken into two groups, early (< 12 hour) and late (> 12 hour) oxytocin administration. Those who only received AROM for IOL had a higher rate of successful vaginal delivery (81.3% vs.73.9% p = 0.03), a lower total time of induction of labour (8.7 h vs.16.13 h p < 0.001) and lower risk of chorioamnionitis. Between those who received early versus late oxytocin, no significant differences were seen in rates of successful vaginal delivery or chorioamnionitis. However this study was limited, between the groups who received AROM alone vs AROM + oxytocin, as there were large differences such as higher rates of previous vaginal delivery, prior vaginal birth after c-section, larger cervical dilation and older age. Once these differences were accounted for, there were no differences in rates of successful vaginal delivery after c-section. Despite these limitations, this study demonstrates that AROM is a safe way to begin IOL and can be used alone patients where other treatment options are contraindicated or limited.
Comments / 0