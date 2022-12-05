ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

5 Things to Know Today, Dec. 9, In Montgomery County

Today is Friday, Dec. 9. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Safe Driver Presentation: The county will share safety tips for older drivers today at the North Potomac Recreation Center from 1-2 p.m. 2. MCM’s Last Class...
Olney’s Winter City Lights Offers Fun Option for Holidays

County residents have several options for holiday light displays in Montgomery County. The latest entry is called Winter City Lights in Olney located in the same venue where the popular Field of Screams attraction has resided for years. Winter City Lights features a 1.5 mile long trail of Christmas lights,...
Adoption Fees Waived at County Shelter

The Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) is waiving adoption fees through Saturday, Dec. 24. The annual event, known as Home for the Holidays, is sponsored by Friends of Montgomery County Animals. The shelter is currently full and organizers hope the event will help place animals in good homes. All types of animals are available for adoption including guinea pigs, rabbits, reptiles, cats and dogs.
Maryland Officials Urge Everyone to Stand Up, Call out Antisemitism, Hatred

Federal, state and local officials vowed to fight antisemitism and other forms of hatred when they spoke at Friday’s Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington’s annual Legislative Breakfast. “There was definitely a level of excitement in this room that greeted our new, elected and re-elected officials,” said...
