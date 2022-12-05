The Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) is waiving adoption fees through Saturday, Dec. 24. The annual event, known as Home for the Holidays, is sponsored by Friends of Montgomery County Animals. The shelter is currently full and organizers hope the event will help place animals in good homes. All types of animals are available for adoption including guinea pigs, rabbits, reptiles, cats and dogs.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO