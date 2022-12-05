Read full article on original website
Related
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Dec. 9, In Montgomery County
Today is Friday, Dec. 9. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Safe Driver Presentation: The county will share safety tips for older drivers today at the North Potomac Recreation Center from 1-2 p.m. 2. MCM’s Last Class...
mymcmedia.org
Olney’s Winter City Lights Offers Fun Option for Holidays
County residents have several options for holiday light displays in Montgomery County. The latest entry is called Winter City Lights in Olney located in the same venue where the popular Field of Screams attraction has resided for years. Winter City Lights features a 1.5 mile long trail of Christmas lights,...
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Man Charged with Killing Convenience Store Employee
Terry Moore, 31, of Silver Spring, was arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with a shooting at a Shell gas station at 11150 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring in which an employee was shot multiple times in the chest. When police went to Moore’s apartment in...
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigating Shooting at Silver Spring Gas Station as a Homicide
Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting at the Shell gas station on the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave in Silver Spring that occurred Thursday at approximately 3 p.m. This is now a homicide investigation according to police.. According to MCPD, an adult male suspect approached the cashier, and...
mymcmedia.org
Adoption Fees Waived at County Shelter
The Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) is waiving adoption fees through Saturday, Dec. 24. The annual event, known as Home for the Holidays, is sponsored by Friends of Montgomery County Animals. The shelter is currently full and organizers hope the event will help place animals in good homes. All types of animals are available for adoption including guinea pigs, rabbits, reptiles, cats and dogs.
mymcmedia.org
Maryland Officials Urge Everyone to Stand Up, Call out Antisemitism, Hatred
Federal, state and local officials vowed to fight antisemitism and other forms of hatred when they spoke at Friday’s Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington’s annual Legislative Breakfast. “There was definitely a level of excitement in this room that greeted our new, elected and re-elected officials,” said...
mymcmedia.org
Governor-Elect Moore, Government Leaders Join Annual Minority Legislative Breakfast
Elected officials and local organizations representing minorities gathered Thursday morning at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center for the 22nd annual Minority Legislative Breakfast, which was back in-person after three years. The annual event is hosted by the African American Chamber of Commerce of Montgomery County (AACC-MC), the...
Comments / 0