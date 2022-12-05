Ashley Conrad talks to Maureen Klues of Memoirs by Maureen about her business and a contest for you just in time for Christmas. Send us your best holiday memories. They don’t have to be 1,000 words (but they can be) or they can be a couple of sentences. Send them to news@muddyrivernews.com or respond in the messages of our social media platforms. We’ll pick a winner and you’ll get a gift certificate from Maureen to go toward one of her storytelling books and a gift card to The Abbey.

2 DAYS AGO