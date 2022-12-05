Read full article on original website
‘The White Lotus’ Recap: The Body In The Water Is Revealed & Harper Confesses The Truth
The White Lotus season 2 finale beings with Ethan still obsessing about Cameron and Harper possibly hooking up. He can’t get the image out of his head. Meanwhile, Cameron initially ignores Daphne’s calls to come to talk to their son. After angrily flossing, he rushes out to continue playing the part.
Kim Kardashian Granted Restraining Order Against ‘Telepathic’ Stalker
Kim Kardashian has been granted a restraining order against a stalker who claims he has telepathically communicated with the reality TV star. The order was granted in Los Angeles on Dec. 5. The order prevents Persaud from coming within 100 yards of Kardashian and from communicating with her in any...
Some Like It Hot review – Broadway adaptation is lukewarm
Attempts to modernise the gender politics of the classic comedy struggle but there are some moments that deliver enough razzle-dazzle
Iconic Legend of Mel’s Hole in Central Washington May Be Basis for Amazon Prime Series
If you live in Washington, or anywhere in the Pacific Northwest, there's a chance you've heard the story of Mel's Hole. Or perhaps you remember the story when it was told to Art Bell on Coast to Coast AM. Back in the '90s, a man called into Bell's program claiming...
Is Using a Libraries Services Without Having a Library Card Bad?
I feel bad, but I don't think it's a wrong thing to do. Over the past few weeks I've been spending more time at the local library and I'm not going to say where because I'd like to be able to still go after this, but it's in the Hudson Valley. Sometimes I have an hour between my radio job and my other one and I don't always know where to go. Going home is too far, I'm trying to save money and not get coffee so there's limited options. I'm just a little confused about one small detail with the public library system.
Service Dog Safe in New York After Swimming Across Hudson River
Ever thought about swimming across the Hudson River? Best advice is not to, unless you've had the proper training. However, no one told that to this adventurous canine. Luckily, the 6-month-old dog is reportedly home safe after quite an excursion. An excursion that took him all the way across the Hudson River.
Send Holiday Cheer From Hyde Park, NY to Sailors on the USS Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt
Many of us are getting ready to celebrate the holidays with friends and family from near and far. Unfortunately, while out keeping us safe at home, the men and women in our armed forces will miss the holiday with their loved ones. The FDR Presidential Library and Museum is making...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ First Reviews Call It a Mind-Blowing Spectacle
It’s a bunch of reviews 13 years in the making. (Technically, the movie is 13 years in the making. These reviews were written in, like, 30 seconds after the movie ended.) For the first time in well over a decade, there is a new Avatar movie in theaters, and a new James Cameron movie in theaters to boot. Avatar: The Way of Water continues the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) quite a few years after the first movie, now as parents to a family of their own. Various Pandoran shenanigans ensue from there.
