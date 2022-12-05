ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Using a Libraries Services Without Having a Library Card Bad?

I feel bad, but I don't think it's a wrong thing to do. Over the past few weeks I've been spending more time at the local library and I'm not going to say where because I'd like to be able to still go after this, but it's in the Hudson Valley. Sometimes I have an hour between my radio job and my other one and I don't always know where to go. Going home is too far, I'm trying to save money and not get coffee so there's limited options. I'm just a little confused about one small detail with the public library system.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' First Reviews Call It a Mind-Blowing Spectacle

It’s a bunch of reviews 13 years in the making. (Technically, the movie is 13 years in the making. These reviews were written in, like, 30 seconds after the movie ended.) For the first time in well over a decade, there is a new Avatar movie in theaters, and a new James Cameron movie in theaters to boot. Avatar: The Way of Water continues the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) quite a few years after the first movie, now as parents to a family of their own. Various Pandoran shenanigans ensue from there.
