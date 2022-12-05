ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer answers your ‘Ask The Chief’ questions: Crossing Guard

The following is an ‘Ask The Chief’ question submitted to TLS, and the Chief’s response. Email your questions for the Chief to [email protected]. Hi Chief Mayor, would it be possible to get a crossing guard to help with traffic on Friday late-morning/ early afternoon when schools are letting out? The backups on Williams are pretty bad.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Police Department Weekly Blotter

On Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 4pm, A member of LCSW recognized a Shoplifter that occurred earlier in the day at Foodex and reported it to Officer C. Kicki that the male was walking in the area of Madison Ave matching the description. Officer Kicki was unaware of the prior Shoplifting incident, and further investigated with Officer R. Laird. At Foodex the officers reviewed the surveillance footage and were able to identify James McColley, 43 years old from Lakewood NJ, shoplift a few items. McColley was charged with the following: Shoplifting 2C:20-11. Officers L. Camacho, K. Ortiz assisted in the investigation.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

My Shabbos Family: Delivering packages of kindness

My Shabbos Family: Delivering packages of kindness. Esti, a Tomchei Shabbos delivery driver, uniquely understands the struggles of families in need. “While it’s wonderful to donate money to a worthy cause, for me, bringing My Shabbos Family boxes to people who need it is amazing.”. It’s not only about...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Petirah of Mrs. Raizel Rochel (Rita) Wolf A”H

Shiva taking place at 1131 Somerset Avenue, Lakewood. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Young Bachur Stabbed in Lakewood [UPDATED] [PHOTOS]

A young Bachur was stabbed in Lakewood moments ago. The incident happened at a Yeshiva. According to preliminary information we received from officials, the Bachur, said to be 15, was stabbed in the abdomen during a fight, and is reportedly in serious condition. Hatzolah is transporting the victim to JSUMC.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Lakewood Native Rav Moshe Rosenbaum Becomes First English-Speaking Dayan in Lishkas Haposkim in Eretz Yisroel

Lakewood Native Rav Moshe Rosenbaum today became the first English-speaking Dayan in the Lishkas Haposkim. The Lishkas Haposkim was founded by Hagaon Rav Chaim Kanievsky ZT”L approximately six years ago, with the goal to establish Dayanim who can Pasken Shailos, as well as have on standby a group of Dayanim who on rotation are available 24 hours a day to provide answers to Shailos in Halacha. The director of the Mosad is Reb Ovadia Huminer.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Bring Me The News

Police release bodycam footage showing fatal shooting of Howard Johnson by officer

Police have released bodycam and dashcam footage showing the fatal shooting of Howard Johnson by a St. Paul police officer. The video from the camera of Sgt. Cody Blanshan details the moment Blanshan recognized the 24-year-old Johnson as he patrolled the perimeter after dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a domestic incident involving Johnson, who the caller reported was armed.
SAINT PAUL, MN
thelakewoodscoop.com

Petirah Of Reb Shloime Klein Z”L

We regret to inform you of the Petirah of R’ Shloime Klien Z”L of Boro Park who was Niftar over Shabbos following a brief illness. R’ Shloime, who was in his low 80’s, was a generous Baal Tzedakah and Talmid Chacham who retired from his business three decades ago so he can sit and learn.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
KFIL Radio

BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes

'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police officers fatally shoot person in Dayton's Bluff neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say officers fatally shot someone Monday night on the city's east side.It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road, in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.Police said they got a call about a domestic assault and a man with a gun. When officers arrived, they said they saw an armed man trying to carjack someone.Officers hit the man with their squad car, but he was still standing and holding the gun, per police. That's when officers got out of the car and fired several rounds.The man went to the hospital,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Person shot by police in St. Paul Monday evening

Details are limited but St. Paul Police Department has confirmed that officers were involved in a shooting that wounded a person Monday evening. The shooting occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road. "The person shot was transported to Regions Hospital. No officers were injured," police said...
SAINT PAUL, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud Police Is Looking for This Man

The St. Cloud Police Department is looking to identify a male that they have on their facebook page. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says this person allegedly threatened another person with a knife after a verbal argument on November 26th at about noon on the 500 block of Highway 10 South. Mages explains that the suspect was with another male who was from Minneapolis and she says they left the scene in a red passenger car.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy