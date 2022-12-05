Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
Red Bank is Keeping it Hot - With Hoodies: Clothing Line Launch From iLove Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer answers your ‘Ask The Chief’ questions: Crossing Guard
The following is an ‘Ask The Chief’ question submitted to TLS, and the Chief’s response. Email your questions for the Chief to [email protected]. Hi Chief Mayor, would it be possible to get a crossing guard to help with traffic on Friday late-morning/ early afternoon when schools are letting out? The backups on Williams are pretty bad.
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: Man Attempts to Break into Home in Lakewood, Triggers Alarm
A man can be seen attempting to break into a Lakewood home early Friday morning, setting off the alarm and then walking off – but not before attempting to burglarize the vehicles in the driveway. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Police Department Weekly Blotter
On Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 4pm, A member of LCSW recognized a Shoplifter that occurred earlier in the day at Foodex and reported it to Officer C. Kicki that the male was walking in the area of Madison Ave matching the description. Officer Kicki was unaware of the prior Shoplifting incident, and further investigated with Officer R. Laird. At Foodex the officers reviewed the surveillance footage and were able to identify James McColley, 43 years old from Lakewood NJ, shoplift a few items. McColley was charged with the following: Shoplifting 2C:20-11. Officers L. Camacho, K. Ortiz assisted in the investigation.
thelakewoodscoop.com
My Shabbos Family: Delivering packages of kindness
My Shabbos Family: Delivering packages of kindness. Esti, a Tomchei Shabbos delivery driver, uniquely understands the struggles of families in need. “While it’s wonderful to donate money to a worthy cause, for me, bringing My Shabbos Family boxes to people who need it is amazing.”. It’s not only about...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Petirah of Mrs. Raizel Rochel (Rita) Wolf A”H
Shiva taking place at 1131 Somerset Avenue, Lakewood. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Young Bachur Stabbed in Lakewood [UPDATED] [PHOTOS]
A young Bachur was stabbed in Lakewood moments ago. The incident happened at a Yeshiva. According to preliminary information we received from officials, the Bachur, said to be 15, was stabbed in the abdomen during a fight, and is reportedly in serious condition. Hatzolah is transporting the victim to JSUMC.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Lakewood Native Rav Moshe Rosenbaum Becomes First English-Speaking Dayan in Lishkas Haposkim in Eretz Yisroel
Lakewood Native Rav Moshe Rosenbaum today became the first English-speaking Dayan in the Lishkas Haposkim. The Lishkas Haposkim was founded by Hagaon Rav Chaim Kanievsky ZT”L approximately six years ago, with the goal to establish Dayanim who can Pasken Shailos, as well as have on standby a group of Dayanim who on rotation are available 24 hours a day to provide answers to Shailos in Halacha. The director of the Mosad is Reb Ovadia Huminer.
thelakewoodscoop.com
CHEMED presents Dr. Marc Scheiner, MD, FACC – Cardiologist
This Monday at The Fairways in Annex Building, Multipurpose Room, 3 Fairways Boulevard, Lakewood NJ!. Don’t miss this important event.
Police release bodycam footage showing fatal shooting of Howard Johnson by officer
Police have released bodycam and dashcam footage showing the fatal shooting of Howard Johnson by a St. Paul police officer. The video from the camera of Sgt. Cody Blanshan details the moment Blanshan recognized the 24-year-old Johnson as he patrolled the perimeter after dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a domestic incident involving Johnson, who the caller reported was armed.
abc57.com
Man arrested, charged with two counts of child molestation
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested and charged with two counts of child molestation in St. Joseph County, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jordan Miller, 37, was charged with child molesting as a level one felony and child molesting as a level 4 felony. On November7,...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Petirah Of Reb Shloime Klein Z”L
We regret to inform you of the Petirah of R’ Shloime Klien Z”L of Boro Park who was Niftar over Shabbos following a brief illness. R’ Shloime, who was in his low 80’s, was a generous Baal Tzedakah and Talmid Chacham who retired from his business three decades ago so he can sit and learn.
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
St. Paul police officers fatally shoot person in Dayton's Bluff neighborhood
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say officers fatally shot someone Monday night on the city's east side.It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road, in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.Police said they got a call about a domestic assault and a man with a gun. When officers arrived, they said they saw an armed man trying to carjack someone.Officers hit the man with their squad car, but he was still standing and holding the gun, per police. That's when officers got out of the car and fired several rounds.The man went to the hospital,...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Resource and Referral Center (LRRC) Awarded Nearly $1 Million HHS Grant
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded the Lakewood Resource and Referral Center (LRRC) a $915,025 grant to increase COVID-19 vaccinations. The grant was among a combined $7,427,359 in federal funding distributed to 24 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) organizations across the state. “When COVID-19 swept through...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Former New Jersey Republican State Chairman Doug Steinhardt Wins Senate Seat
Former New Jersey Republican State Committee Chairman Doug Steinhardt was elected this morning to the State Senate in a special election convention to fill a vacant seat in the 23rd Legislative District. The result was expected, as Steinhardt, who briefly ran for the Republican nomination for Governor of New Jersey...
NJ man charged for fatally running over girlfriend's ex multiple times
A fight over a woman in a New Jersey parking lot last week ended with her boyfriend fatally running over her ex.
Person shot by police in St. Paul Monday evening
Details are limited but St. Paul Police Department has confirmed that officers were involved in a shooting that wounded a person Monday evening. The shooting occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road. "The person shot was transported to Regions Hospital. No officers were injured," police said...
PA State Trooper charged with DUI after police say he was drunk on the job
A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been charged with DUI after police say he was drunk on the job. Austin Burney was assigned to Troop C in Lewis Run.
Police: Former Virginia trooper targeted teen with sextortion plot
Investigators say sextortion was a driving factor in a former Virginia State Trooper's kidnapping of a California teen and the murder of her family.Nov. 30, 2022.
St. Cloud Police Is Looking for This Man
The St. Cloud Police Department is looking to identify a male that they have on their facebook page. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says this person allegedly threatened another person with a knife after a verbal argument on November 26th at about noon on the 500 block of Highway 10 South. Mages explains that the suspect was with another male who was from Minneapolis and she says they left the scene in a red passenger car.
