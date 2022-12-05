Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Indian Rocks Christian School coach beats cancer to return to sidelines
LARGO, Fla. - Whether it is on the field or in the classroom, Mark Buchanan is there for his football players and students. "I'm just a football coach at a small Christian school," joked Buchanan. Buchanan was first hired as the head football coach at Indian Rocks Christian School in...
fox13news.com
Race car driver exposes Pepin Academy students to world of possibilities
TAMPA, Fla. - Pepin Academy students with a need for speed get first-hand experience with race cars thanks to a special partnership. When Steve Conti, an auto shop instructor at Pepin Academy needed a trailer he reached out to Right Trailers, not knowing it would be the beginning of a big partnership.
fox13news.com
USF student from Ukraine will graduate this winter
The University of South Florida will graduate its next class this semester. The students have overcome challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but for one marketing major, he will also carry his home country's fighting spirit across the stage.
fox13news.com
Port Tampa Bay bounces back after pandemic
TAMPA, Fla. - Port Tampa Bay is about to break a record of having seven ships come in and out over five days. The port hasn’t seen that many ships within that short timeframe in its history. "You’re looking at about 14,000 passengers switching out during that time, so...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 2
Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. This week, we saw holiday lights from all around Tampa and Sarasota.
fox13news.com
What is that noise? South Tampa neighbors search for source of mystery bass sound
TAMPA, Fla. - Neighbors around South Tampa have a mystery on their hands. What is that strange noise?. Hundreds of people have taken to social media, complaining about a deep bass sound that can often be heard and even felt on some Saturday nights into the early morning hours. "A...
fox13news.com
Red tide isn’t keeping tourists off Pinellas County beaches
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Beachgoers didn’t let a red tide bloom ruin their weekend. Upham Beach in Pinellas County was packed Saturday evening with people eager to watch the sunset, oblivious to the toxins in the water offshore. "The day was fine. We got beautiful photos and enjoyed it,"...
fox13news.com
Treasure Island man passes passion for picking up the beaches to next generation
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - Since 1999, 89-year-old Don Nolan has met volunteers at the Waffle House parking lot on Gulf Beach Blvd. on the second Saturday of the month to hand them the tools they need to pick up trash along the shoreline while he takes care of the parking lots and streets, but it's all coming to an end.
fox13news.com
TPD: 1 killed in motorcycle crash
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Saturday. Police say the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at Causeway Blvd. at Maritime Blvd. The roadway was shut down for several hours on Saturday while police investigated, but has since reopened.
fox13news.com
Pinellas County ups red tide response with high concentrations found on beaches
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Pinellas County Health Department issued a health alert Friday for the beaches, because of red tide. Samples from the county Thursday found high concentrations of the red tide organism, karenia brevis, at Pass-a-Grille and on Treasure Island. A county spokesperson said they also found low...
fox13news.com
Local insurance company partners with Pinellas County non-profit to make 60 beds for kids in need
TAMPA, Fla. - A local Tampa insurance company partnered up with the non-profit "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" to build 60 beds for kids who need them. The non-profit serves every zip code in Pinellas County. When companies and other organizations approach them, SHP said it's more than writing a check. Officials with the organization said they become a part of the solution to making sure kids get beds.
fox13news.com
‘Bigoted behavior’: Florida teens accused of going on hate-filled rampage in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two teens in Pinellas County could face hate crime charges after the Clearwater Police Chief said they committed what he calls ‘bigoted behavior’ last weekend. Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter said officers arrested two 16-year-old boys accused of shattering vehicle windows and slashing tires. He...
fox13news.com
USF student from Ukraine set to graduate despite challenges from war, pandemic
TAMPA, Fla. - Graduation day at the University of South Florida will be extra special for a marketing student who overcame challenges from the pandemic and impacts from the war in Ukraine. Originally from Ukraine, Danylo Solomentsev’s walk across the stage to receive his bachelor’s degree Friday will be six...
fox13news.com
Polk County’s building boom highlights need for construction training programs
LAKELAND, Fla. - If you have a proclivity for fixing your plumbing, re-shingling your roof, or tiling your house yourself, you may be just what Polk County contractors are looking for - A potential employee. There is a construction worker shortage nationwide, but it is especially intense in Polk County...
fox13news.com
TPD: 1 shot, killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area of 11 St. N. and Linebaugh Ave. shortly after 11:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Responding officers say they discovered a man lying in...
fox13news.com
Manatee County inmates show off green thumb with traditional Christmas plant
PALMETTO, Fla. - Inmates in Manatee County are learning a new set of skills that may help them once their time is served by growing and selling poinsettias. At the Manatee County Jail there's a greenhouse filled with colorful Christmas poinsettias. "We've been coming here for the last six years...
fox13news.com
Gary Sinise Foundation thanks officers for service
The Gary Sinise Foundation helped a police officer dress for success and land his job at the Tampa Police Department. Now, they're thanking him, and his fellow officers, for their service.
fox13news.com
'Shop with a Cop' in North Port brings holiday spirit to residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - More than 120 kids were picked for the North Port Police Department's "Shop with a Cop" event this year. The 128 kids there got to go around Walmart with a North Port police officer and choose gifts for themselves, their families and their friends. Thanks to...
fox13news.com
West Tampa brewery closes taproom after deadly weekend shooting nearby
TAMPA, Fla. - A West Tampa brewery will close its taproom following a deadly shooting near the business over the weekend. The owner of Bay Cannon Beer Company said he doesn't feel safe having customers and employees there anymore. Matthew Juaire, the owner, is hoping to reopen someday, but he...
fox13news.com
Madeira Beach man arrested in fatal Treasure Island hit-and-run
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - Two days after locating a pickup truck believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Treasure Island, deputies say they have arrested the suspected driver. Pinellas County deputies say 62-year-old John Dennelly was driving the 2020 blue Chevrolet Silverado on the evening of December...
