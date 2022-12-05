ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Indian Rocks Christian School coach beats cancer to return to sidelines

LARGO, Fla. - Whether it is on the field or in the classroom, Mark Buchanan is there for his football players and students. "I'm just a football coach at a small Christian school," joked Buchanan. Buchanan was first hired as the head football coach at Indian Rocks Christian School in...
LARGO, FL
fox13news.com

Race car driver exposes Pepin Academy students to world of possibilities

TAMPA, Fla. - Pepin Academy students with a need for speed get first-hand experience with race cars thanks to a special partnership. When Steve Conti, an auto shop instructor at Pepin Academy needed a trailer he reached out to Right Trailers, not knowing it would be the beginning of a big partnership.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

USF student from Ukraine will graduate this winter

The University of South Florida will graduate its next class this semester. The students have overcome challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but for one marketing major, he will also carry his home country's fighting spirit across the stage.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Port Tampa Bay bounces back after pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. - Port Tampa Bay is about to break a record of having seven ships come in and out over five days. The port hasn’t seen that many ships within that short timeframe in its history. "You’re looking at about 14,000 passengers switching out during that time, so...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 2

Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. This week, we saw holiday lights from all around Tampa and Sarasota.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Red tide isn’t keeping tourists off Pinellas County beaches

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Beachgoers didn’t let a red tide bloom ruin their weekend. Upham Beach in Pinellas County was packed Saturday evening with people eager to watch the sunset, oblivious to the toxins in the water offshore. "The day was fine. We got beautiful photos and enjoyed it,"...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

TPD: 1 killed in motorcycle crash

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Saturday. Police say the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at Causeway Blvd. at Maritime Blvd. The roadway was shut down for several hours on Saturday while police investigated, but has since reopened.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Local insurance company partners with Pinellas County non-profit to make 60 beds for kids in need

TAMPA, Fla. - A local Tampa insurance company partnered up with the non-profit "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" to build 60 beds for kids who need them. The non-profit serves every zip code in Pinellas County. When companies and other organizations approach them, SHP said it's more than writing a check. Officials with the organization said they become a part of the solution to making sure kids get beds.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

USF student from Ukraine set to graduate despite challenges from war, pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. - Graduation day at the University of South Florida will be extra special for a marketing student who overcame challenges from the pandemic and impacts from the war in Ukraine. Originally from Ukraine, Danylo Solomentsev’s walk across the stage to receive his bachelor’s degree Friday will be six...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

TPD: 1 shot, killed in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area of 11 St. N. and Linebaugh Ave. shortly after 11:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Responding officers say they discovered a man lying in...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

West Tampa brewery closes taproom after deadly weekend shooting nearby

TAMPA, Fla. - A West Tampa brewery will close its taproom following a deadly shooting near the business over the weekend. The owner of Bay Cannon Beer Company said he doesn't feel safe having customers and employees there anymore. Matthew Juaire, the owner, is hoping to reopen someday, but he...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Madeira Beach man arrested in fatal Treasure Island hit-and-run

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - Two days after locating a pickup truck believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Treasure Island, deputies say they have arrested the suspected driver. Pinellas County deputies say 62-year-old John Dennelly was driving the 2020 blue Chevrolet Silverado on the evening of December...
MADEIRA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy