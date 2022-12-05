ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russians wanted to trade Paul Whelan for an assassin over the summer, U.S. official says

Marine veteran Paul Whelan, now the highest-profile American imprisoned in Russia, was the subject of a dead-end negotiation over the summer, according to a U.S. official. The Russians, the official said, told the U.S. that they would swap Whelan for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian assassin who is part of the Kremlin's domestic spy organization — and who is being detained in Germany for murder.
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on Dec. 11, 2022

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Click here to browse full transcripts of "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: I'm Margaret Brennan in Washington. And this week on Face the Nation: President Biden reaches a deal with Vladimir Putin to free an American. But where does this...
This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Dec. 11

This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," President Biden reaches a deal with Vladimir Putin to free an American, but where does this high-stakes diplomacy lead? We'll speak to Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California and the family of another American held in Iran. Plus, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Fiona Hill and Chris Krebs join us.
Incoming House Foreign Affairs chairman favors heavily arming Ukraine "100%"

Incoming House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul, Republican of Texas, enthusiastically supports continuing to aid Ukraine in its hard-fought war against Russia. "I think going with the amount of investment we've had is very small relative to destroying the Russian military," he told CBS News in an interview Friday. "And that's what we've done without one American soldier being attacked, killed or in country. To me, that's a pretty good investment."
Nobel Peace Prize winners strongly condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The winners of this year's Nobel Peace Prize from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine shared their visions of a fairer world and denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine during Saturday's award ceremony in the Norwegian capital. In October, Oleksandra Matviichuk of Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties was named a...
Suspect in 1988 Lockerbie bombing now in U.S. custody

Washington — Authorities in Scotland and the U.S. said Sunday that the Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed a passenger plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is now in U.S. custody. A Justice Department spokesman confirmed the U.S. had taken custody of Abu Agila Mohammad Masud...
U.S. accuses Russia of providing weapons, fighter jets to Iran

The Biden administration is accusing Russia of moving to provide advanced military assistance to Iran, including air defense systems, helicopters and fighter jets, part of deepening cooperation between the two nations as Tehran provides drones to support Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby...
