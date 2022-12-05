Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Tesla to suspend output at China factory later this month
Tesla will suspend output in stages at its Shanghai electric car factory from the end of the month until as long as early January, according to people familiar with the matter, amid production line upgrades and slowing consumer demand. Most workers on both the Model Y and Model 3 assembly...
MySanAntonio
Retail traders lose $350 billion in brutal year for taking risks
Investment portfolios belonging to retail traders suffered a $350 billion blow this year as big bets on risky stocks and former high-fliers like Tesla backfired for the mom-and-pop set. The average active amateur investor's portfolio is down about 30% in 2022, according to data compiled by Vanda Research, which studies...
MySanAntonio
Lithium rally has more room to run, thanks to U.S. climate bill
Lithium prices have already been on a monumental tear. But if there's one thing that the industry's top executives agree on it's that there's room to go even higher. That's partly thanks to President Joe Biden's signature climate and tax bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). A key piece of the legislation is focused on bolstering production and processing for critical battery metals like lithium within the U.S. and with countries that have free-trade agreements with Washington.
MySanAntonio
WTO says Trump's metals tariffs broke rules as U.S. rejects findings
The U.S. violated international trade rules when it imposed steel and aluminum tariffs under former President Donald Trump, the World Trade Organization said, a decision Washington rejected and stated won't lead to a removal of the duties. The 25% tariffs on global steel imports and 10% import taxes on global...
Companies dropping job interviews in tight market
(WTVO) — Employers are removing a dreaded step from the hiring process to recruit workers in a tight labor market. The Wall Street Journal reported that UPS, Home Depot and Gap are among the companies dropping interviews, mostly for hourly positions in high turnover departments. Blue collar workers are in high demand, but job openings […]
MySanAntonio
Fed expected to keep peak rates for longer, dashing hopes for 2023 cuts
The Federal Reserve is set to disappoint Wall Street as it keeps rates at their peak throughout 2023, dashing hopes markets have priced in for rate cuts in the second half and making a recession very likely. That's the forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg ahead of a decision and...
MySanAntonio
Holiday anxiety is peaking at U.S. local shops worried about demand
With so much uncertainty about consumer spending this holiday season, anxiety among U.S. small business owners is reaching new highs. Recent data and surveys show how difficult it's become to make any forecast about demand amid decades-high inflation:. - Inventory management is the top concern for a quarter of small...
MySanAntonio
Confusion, concern continue around SEC’s climate reporting plans
Proposed rules from the Securities and Exchange Commission that would -- for the first time -- require companies to report climate change risks to their operations remain in limbo. “The SEC received an inordinate amount of comments across the board,” Stephen Grant, partner in Haynes Boone, told the Reporter-Telegram in...
MySanAntonio
U.S. producer prices top estimates, supporting Fed hikes into 2023
U.S. producer prices rose in November by more than forecast, driven by services and underscoring the stickiness of inflationary pressures that supports Federal Reserve interest-rate increases into 2023. The producer price index for final demand climbed 0.3% for a third month and was up 7.4% from a year earlier, Labor...
MySanAntonio
Ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried says he will testify to Congress
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said in a tweet Friday that he is willing to testify to Congress next week, but that he will be limited in what he can say and that he “won't be as helpful” as he'd like to be.
MySanAntonio
U.S. year-ahead inflation expectations fall to lowest since 2021
U.S. short-term inflation expectations unexpectedly declined to the lowest level in more than a year and consumer sentiment picked up, helped by falling gasoline prices. Consumers expect prices will climb at an annual rate of 4.6% over the next year, down from the 4.9% expected a month earlier, to the lowest since September 2021, according to the preliminary December reading from the University of Michigan. Long-term inflation expectations held at 3%.
Comments / 0