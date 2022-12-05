ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

They had an ‘ongoing dispute’ over HOA issues, Florida cops say. Then came violence

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26bRjL_0jXuYLHQ00

A homeowners association president and her husband were shot and killed by a neighbor at a condo in Stuart, Florida over the weekend, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to calls about a shooting just after 3 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Pointe Condominiums, a complex for retirees.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told TC Palm that the two dead — later identified as Ginger and Harry Wallace, both 81 — were having “HOA issues” with the 75-year-old suspect, Hugh Hootman, who lived in the apartment below them.

READ MORE: A hit and run turned into an officer-involved shooting, Florida cops say

The couple’s bodies were discovered just feet from the front door. Both were shot in the chest, authorities told TC Palm.

Hootman was in his apartment and surrendered to the SWAT team within 20 minutes. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Facebook commenters on the MCSO’s post couldn’t get over how something as trivial as homeowner issues could end in deadly violence.

“The sad thing is neighborly issues end so tragically. We’re all neighbors in one way or another. Issues are resolvable. Just not in this fashion. Sad for all those acquainted.”

Others took note of the senior age of the suspect, who should be enjoying his golden years not sitting in a cell.

“I don’t get it how old is he? What would make someone his age do this?”

Another person mourned the senseless loss of two lives.

“My parents lived right across from Ginger and Henry Wallace. They were a nice couple. They were very helpful to my elderly parents before they passed. They will be dearly missed.”

READ MORE: Senior citizen fights off ‘brazen’ robbers at Florida ATM, cops say

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talk Media

Coral Springs Woman Arrested for Battery, Strangulation

A woman was arrested for choking her girlfriend until she could not breathe, court records show. According to the affidavit, Candice Dixon, 38, of the 3600 block of Coral Springs Drive, was arrested after a verbal altercation with her girlfriend turned physical on December 2 at approximately 11:46 p.m. According...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boynton Beach Police Officer Dennis Castro Killed In Crash

Castro Was Officer Of The Year, Honored For Selfless Work Across Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boynton Beach Police Officer Dennis Castro was killed early Saturday morning in a one-car crash. While the investigation continues, the Department announced mid-day Saturday that […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boynton Beach driver killed in Brightline crash

A Brightline train hurtled straight through a 36-year old driver as he attempted to skirt around the guardrails Friday evening, throwing his car off the tracks and killing him. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Layfun Moore Jr., of Boynton Beach, drove past stopped traffic and around the flashing railroad warning arms as a northbound Brightline train approached, according to the Palm Beach County ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
NBC Miami

South Florida Woman Gets New Home After Losing Everything to Fire

Last year, Consuela Green sobbed as she watched flames consume the Belle Glade apartment she and her 73-year-old mother had rented for the past 20 years. “That was home,” said Green, 51, her voice cracking. “All we knew was home.”. Last month, she received keys to the first...
BELLE GLADE, FL
veronews.com

Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate

In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two women arrested for elaborate phone scam that led to $39,000 theft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rhonnie Shania Daniels, 20, of Riviera Beach, and Yudalys Martinez-Garcia, 20, of Williston, were arrested this morning and charged with grand theft over $20,000 and engaging in a scheme to defraud and obtain property. Florida Credit Union (FCU) first noticed the suspicious activity when the two...
WILLISTON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Missing Child Found In Broward County, Reunited With Family

Anthony Robinson Vanished From Deerfield Beach Several Days Ago. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The North Broward County child missing for several days and the subject of a Broward County Sheriff’s Office request for information from the general public on Wednesday has been found. […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Convicted killer of Deerfield Beach couple doesn’t deserve execution, jury says

Rosario “Ross” Melici, the Lake Worth Beach man convicted last month of murdering his ex-wife’s uncle in Deerfield Beach in 2013, will not be executed for the crime. A Broward jury rejected the death sentence for Melici by a 10-2 vote after deliberating less than two hours late Thursday. Melici had admitted to targeting Philip Russo, 88, and his wife, Barbara, 78, for a robbery, binding them, ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Man who broke out of prison found near Sebastian, Florida

A 22-year-old man who broke out of the Department of Corrections in Kissimmee was found last Sunday by Indian River County deputies near Sebastian, Florida. Edward Saucier was serving a two-year sentence for multiple burglary charges when he cut his monitor off and escaped the Department of Corrections facility where he was confined.
SEBASTIAN, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
44K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy