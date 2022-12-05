They had an ‘ongoing dispute’ over HOA issues, Florida cops say. Then came violence

A homeowners association president and her husband were shot and killed by a neighbor at a condo in Stuart, Florida over the weekend, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to calls about a shooting just after 3 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Pointe Condominiums, a complex for retirees.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told TC Palm that the two dead — later identified as Ginger and Harry Wallace, both 81 — were having “HOA issues” with the 75-year-old suspect, Hugh Hootman, who lived in the apartment below them.

The couple’s bodies were discovered just feet from the front door. Both were shot in the chest, authorities told TC Palm.

Hootman was in his apartment and surrendered to the SWAT team within 20 minutes. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Facebook commenters on the MCSO’s post couldn’t get over how something as trivial as homeowner issues could end in deadly violence.

“The sad thing is neighborly issues end so tragically. We’re all neighbors in one way or another. Issues are resolvable. Just not in this fashion. Sad for all those acquainted.”

Others took note of the senior age of the suspect, who should be enjoying his golden years not sitting in a cell.

“I don’t get it how old is he? What would make someone his age do this?”

Another person mourned the senseless loss of two lives.

“My parents lived right across from Ginger and Henry Wallace. They were a nice couple. They were very helpful to my elderly parents before they passed. They will be dearly missed.”

