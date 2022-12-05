ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Tiger kept the receipts

Former Clemson defensive end and current Las Vegas Raider Clelin Ferrell took a little shot at former UNC wide receiver Ryan Switzer on Twitter Sunday.

Apparently, back in October, Switzer was under the interpretation that the Tar Heels would put a 50-bomb on the Tigers in December, clearly referring to the teams meeting in the ACC Championship Game.

Ferrell made sure to remind him of his predication after Clemson blew out the Tar Heels, 39-10, on Saturday.

