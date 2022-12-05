This Apple Watch Hidden Feature Is So Practical, It’s Almost Hard To Believe Most People Don’t Know It

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

One day while messing around with my Apple Watch Series 3, I came across this unknown icon in the Control Center. I really couldn’t tell exactly what it was, but it looked like a camera on its side. Of course, I proceeded to press the button and I can’t tell you this Apple Watch hidden feature has been a constant go-to for me. What I happened to stumble upon was the Apple Watch’s Walkie-Talkie app .

As you can probably guess from the name, it’s an app that allows users to use the Apple Watch much like any other walkie-talkie. This simple, yet practical feature isn’t something I’ve seen other people use on the daily. In fact, I’m inclined to say it’s widely underused based on my experience and another reason why the Apple Watch is the best smartwatch around.

How To Use Walkie-Talkie On Your Apple Watch

It definitely adds a bit of nostalgia because I frequently start communicating like a ham radio user with phrases like roger, over and out, copy, and standby. Using Walkie-Talkie on the Apple Watch is really simple, and once it’s set up, you can instantly get in touch with a contact. Here’s what you need to do:

1. Download the Walkie Talkie app from the App Store through your Apple Watch.

2. Select the friend you wish to communicate with and send the invite.

3. Once it’s accepted, select the friend from your contact and it’ll connect.

4. Touch and hold on the large button to talk.

You’ll want to make sure you’ve enabled FaceTime on your iPhone and have the most up-to-date software on both your Apple Watch and iPhone. Unlike a phone call, only one person can talk at a time, so conversations are typically back and forth.

Important Things To Know About Walkie-Take On The Apple Watch

It’s very important to know how valuable a tool like this could be. I really like the instant communication it offers, without the need for the other party to ‘accept’ or pick up the call — much like an ordinary phone call. Now, I’ve found this feature handy for situations when I need an answer ASAP from someone, like knowing what they want with their coffee. The premise is very similar to the ‘Drop-In’ feature with Amazon Echo devices .

The person you’re reaching will immediately hear your communication, which could present a problem depending on the situation. If you’re in a quiet setting, like at the library or movie theater, the last thing you need is someone screaming from your Apple Watch about picking up groceries on your way home or something else. Therefore, you’ll just need to be cognizant about your situation to save you from any embarrassment.

It’s the Apple Watch’s Most Underrated Feature

Nevertheless, I can’t tell you how convenient it has been for many situations. I personally feel it’s one of the most underrated features with the Apple Watch, especially when you don’t feel like taking out your iPhone to call someone. Just run the app, select the contact, and start conversing. Even though it takes a few seconds to establish a connection, which is then accompanied by a distinct chirp tone on the Apple Watch, Walkie-Talkie is invaluable when it comes to communication.

It’s a sure fire way to know that your message was sent (and hopefully heard on the other end). Strangely, though, I rarely see people use it a whole lot. And when I do bring up the conversation about, most people are clueless to its existence. That’s why I feel it’s one of the most underrated features on the Apple Watch, and once you use it, you’ll also understand why that’s the case.

Apple Watch Series 8

Buy Now On Amazon