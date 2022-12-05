ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Kit Kat!

By Kristin Diaz
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j0H2T_0jXuY5F300

In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.

KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.

Meet KitKat!

Photo credit SPCA of Texas

Meet Bison!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mup1q_0jXuY5F300
Photo credit SPCA of Texas

Meet Bison! He is a German Shepherd mix who is only 9 months old and weighs in a 45 pounds. He has a classic black-over-light tan coat and an adorable puppy face. Not sure how this little fella got his name. He is not particularly large for his breed, and he is not prone to fits of bad temper either. In fact, Bison seems to get along famously with the other pups at the shelter, and seems to do very well with kids too. He came to the SPCA of Texas from a litter of unwanted puppies in Midlothian. He’s just looking for a forever home where he is wanted and will be loved. Bison is waiting for his forever home at the SPCA of Texas Ellis County Animal Care Center in Waxahachie.

Meet Yates!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C6AOg_0jXuY5F300
Photo credit SPCA of Texas

Meet Yates! He is a Terrier, American Pit Bull mix waiting for his forever home at the SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas. Yates is just over 2 years old and is covered in quite a fashionable coat of swirling black and brown fur, which is topped off by his gorgeous brown eyes. He’s a big ole’ guy at 87 pounds, but he is an absolute sweetheart. Yates does very well around other dogs in play groups, and he seems to be good with kids too. Bring the whole family down to the shelter for a meet-and-greet and see if he’s a good fit for everyone. Yates came to the SPCA of Texas as a stray and doesn’t want to live a lonely existence anymore. He wants a forever family!

Meet Gigi!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uC6m0_0jXuY5F300
Photo credit SPCA of Texas

Meet GiGi! She is a happy little girl who is looking to find the right family to bond with. GiGi is a Cur, Black-Mouth mix who is 2 years old and weighs 50 pounds. She has a tan coat with a few little dark accents around the head and a white underbelly. She is as friendly as can be and loves getting out into doggie play groups. GiGi seems to do well around children and would make a great family pet. She came to the SPCA of Texas as part of a hoarding case in Henderson County and is looking for a family who will give her lots of individual attention. She is housed at the Russell E. Dealey Animal Care Center, so a prior appointment is necessary to meet her in person.

Meet Pearl!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tIKqz_0jXuY5F300
Photo credit SPCA of Texas

Pearl is an adorable little kitty waiting for a forever home at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas. She is a grey cat who is kind of tiny at only 6 pounds. She has adorable little “vampire teeth” but don’t worry, she is quite satisfied with cat food. Pearl is an older cat at 13-and-a-half years old. She came to the SPCA as a stray and is hoping to go home with a loving family. She does have some health situations due to her age, so she is available as a foster whereby all her medical care will be taken care of by the SPCA of Texas. Anyone looking for a lovable cat who is well past her kitten craziness would do well to pay Pearl a visit!

KRLD values the connection between animals and people. Through the incredible selflessness of animal advocates who rescue, rehabilitate, foster and adopt animals, we hope to be partners in finding safe and forever homes for these animals in need.

Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Dallas Animal Shelter offers $150 in effort to relocate dogs vulnerable to flu

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A crisis in the Dallas Animal Shelter has led to an in unprecedented offer to encourage help from the public. A flu strain that only infects canines has been detected in the adoption center where 150 dogs are housed. Now, an urgent effort to clear the shelter comes with a financial incentive. Flu season has been as hard on dogs this year as it has on humans. A highly contagious canine influenza virus is appearing in North Texas for the first time and was recently found among the many dogs here at the Dallas Animal Shelter. So shelter has only three days...
DALLAS, TX
sachsenews.com

Sachse Animal Shelter full this holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, there are some animals still looking to find their “purrfect” home. The Sachse Animal Shelter is currently at full capacity, which means there is no room for any new animals, said Animal Control Officer Brenda Smith. To help place animals in new homes, the shelter is offering free adoptions for adult animals.
SACHSE, TX
CandysDirt.com

Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett

The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000.
ROWLETT, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. REYES RODRIGUEZ, JOSE FERNANDO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX
US105

Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction

If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Highly contagious strain of dog flu spreading in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A highly contagious strain of dog flu is starting to spread in North Texas. Experts say it's something you need to know about, especially if you plan on boarding your pets in the next few weeks."When the dogs came home from the kennel, one of them, Fionna, was coughing already," said Jason Smith of Fort Worth. He found out his dogs were sick after boarding his pets over Thanksgiving."I was very surprised that all three dogs had flu symptoms within 24 hours after getting back from the kennel," he said.Smith isn't alone. Operation Kindness, a shelter...
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Where to go for the best BBQ in Frisco

Frisco has the meats... this town is full of great BBQ joints, offering the flavors, sides, desserts and service that we all love about Texas BBQ. Check out this list of where to go for BBQ in Frisco. This list was put together with the help of Google reviews and...
FRISCO, TX
NBC Washington

Doctors Save Life of Pianist Who Collapses After Performance in Texas

An amateur pianist was at the right place at the right time when his heart stopped beating. Ken Iisaka had just finished his performance at a competition at Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall when he suddenly collapsed. He had suffered cardiac arrest, but luckily, he was surrounded by fellow pianists...
FORT WORTH, TX
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Texas

The Lone Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
ARLINGTON, TX
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
FRISCO, TX
wbap.com

Mother of Athena Strand Committed to Accountability

WISE COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF) – The mother of the 7-year-old Wise County girl who Police say was kidnapped and murdered by a contracted Fed Ex driver is committed to finding accountability in her daughter’s death. Athena was found dead last week after a FedEx driver kidnapped and killed her...
WISE COUNTY, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy