Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Kit Kat!

In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.

KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.

Meet KitKat!

Photo credit SPCA of Texas

Meet Bison!

Photo credit SPCA of Texas

Meet Bison! He is a German Shepherd mix who is only 9 months old and weighs in a 45 pounds. He has a classic black-over-light tan coat and an adorable puppy face. Not sure how this little fella got his name. He is not particularly large for his breed, and he is not prone to fits of bad temper either. In fact, Bison seems to get along famously with the other pups at the shelter, and seems to do very well with kids too. He came to the SPCA of Texas from a litter of unwanted puppies in Midlothian. He’s just looking for a forever home where he is wanted and will be loved. Bison is waiting for his forever home at the SPCA of Texas Ellis County Animal Care Center in Waxahachie.

Meet Yates!

Photo credit SPCA of Texas

Meet Yates! He is a Terrier, American Pit Bull mix waiting for his forever home at the SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas. Yates is just over 2 years old and is covered in quite a fashionable coat of swirling black and brown fur, which is topped off by his gorgeous brown eyes. He’s a big ole’ guy at 87 pounds, but he is an absolute sweetheart. Yates does very well around other dogs in play groups, and he seems to be good with kids too. Bring the whole family down to the shelter for a meet-and-greet and see if he’s a good fit for everyone. Yates came to the SPCA of Texas as a stray and doesn’t want to live a lonely existence anymore. He wants a forever family!

Meet Gigi!

Photo credit SPCA of Texas

Meet GiGi! She is a happy little girl who is looking to find the right family to bond with. GiGi is a Cur, Black-Mouth mix who is 2 years old and weighs 50 pounds. She has a tan coat with a few little dark accents around the head and a white underbelly. She is as friendly as can be and loves getting out into doggie play groups. GiGi seems to do well around children and would make a great family pet. She came to the SPCA of Texas as part of a hoarding case in Henderson County and is looking for a family who will give her lots of individual attention. She is housed at the Russell E. Dealey Animal Care Center, so a prior appointment is necessary to meet her in person.

Meet Pearl!

Photo credit SPCA of Texas

Pearl is an adorable little kitty waiting for a forever home at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas. She is a grey cat who is kind of tiny at only 6 pounds. She has adorable little “vampire teeth” but don’t worry, she is quite satisfied with cat food. Pearl is an older cat at 13-and-a-half years old. She came to the SPCA as a stray and is hoping to go home with a loving family. She does have some health situations due to her age, so she is available as a foster whereby all her medical care will be taken care of by the SPCA of Texas. Anyone looking for a lovable cat who is well past her kitten craziness would do well to pay Pearl a visit!

KRLD values the connection between animals and people. Through the incredible selflessness of animal advocates who rescue, rehabilitate, foster and adopt animals, we hope to be partners in finding safe and forever homes for these animals in need.

Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash.

