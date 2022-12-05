Rob Gronkowski hasn’t been corralled in by the Cowboys just yet. The former Patriots star tight end gave his take on Dallas during a Fox Sports pregame show on Sunday as an analyst. The conversation started while discussing a competitive NFC, which includes juggernauts like the Eagles and Vikings. The Cowboys, though, aren’t on the same level, according to Gronkowski. Even if they’re currently riding a four-game win streak. “Are the Dallas Cowboys pretenders or contenders? And history states that they’re pretenders every season,” Gronkowski said to other analysts’ surprise. What Gronkowski is referring to is that Dallas hasn’t reached an NFC championship game since it last won the Super Bowl in 1995 despite numerous strong regular seasons, so it’s harder to see them as contenders in his mind. Gronkowski may feel underwhelmed by Dallas since he’s 3-0 against the Cowboys throughout his 11-year career with both the Patriots and the Buccaneers. But this season, the Cowboys have stayed competitive in a strong NFC East division with a 10-3 record – sitting just two games behind Philadelphia. The Cowboys’ latest win was a 27-23 victory over the Texans on Sunday.

