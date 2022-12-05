ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Gets Ready For Its Next Hollywood Evolution After Jeff Blackburn's Exit

By Dade Hayes, Nellie Andreeva, Peter White and Anthony D'Alessandro
 6 days ago
Amazon ’s future in streaming video has come into greater focus in 2022 with the acquisitions of Thursday Night Football and MGM and the debut of LOTR: The Rings Of Power. Now, the onetime bookseller is headed into 2023 without the original architect of its expansion into TV and film via Prime Video , Jeff Blackburn .

His retirement, announced on Friday, capped a month of a series of executive moves that laid out Amazon’s plans for the next stage of its evolution as an entertainment brand.

Blackburn, a 25-year Amazon veteran, most recently had served as SVP of Global Media & Entertainment, overseeing all entertainment businesses, including Prime Video and Amazon Studios, Music, Podcasts/Wondery, Audible, Games and Twitch, for the past 18 months. Blackburn, a well-liked executive within Amazon and in the Hollywood community, originally took what was supposed to be a one-year sabbatical in mid-2019. Some of his plans for travel and other activities with his family were thwarted by the pandemic, which is believed to have played a role in his retirement decision.

In his most recent executive stint, Blackburn reportedly focused on forging synergies across Amazon’s entertainment businesses, with initiatives such as the weekly Amazon Music concert ahead of Thursday Night Football . That strategy is expected to continue after his departure.

Two days before the Blackburn news became official, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy addressed the state of the company’s video efforts during an appearance at the New York Times DealBook conference. Video “is a really important ingredient in whether people choose to sign up for Prime or not,” the exec said of the company’s loyalty program, which has more than 200 million members. “We see more and more people signing up to Prime because of the video content.” When people come to Prime for video, he added, “they tend to spend money with us in our stores and our e-commerce offerings. I do think over time we have opportunities to make our Prime Video business a stand-alone business that has very attractive economics.”

The breakthrough of The Rings Of Power and Thursday Night Football in the fall helped make Prime Video the No. 1 subscription streaming service in the U.S. as of September, surpassing Netflix for the first time in rankings compiled by research firm Parks Associates. A longtime also-ran compared with digital advertising giants Google and Facebook, Amazon has surged into contention thanks to its sports-led streaming efforts. To Jassy’s synergy point, it has also sought to leverage the NFL telecasts to try to point viewers to Amazon’s e-commerce offerings, teasing Prime discounts for Gillette razors and other products.

While the company is making strides, it also faces some significant questions, especially as it looks to keep funding video at a time of broader cutbacks and layoffs at the company. How will the operations of MGM, which Amazon acquired last year for $8.45 billion be integrated? How will Blackburn’s turf be divvied up? And, perhaps the biggest question, what will Amazon’s signature be in streaming?

Executive Moves

Blackburn’s retirement elevates Mike Hopkins and Steve Boom’s standing at the company as both will now report to Jassy, the former head of Amazon Web Services who succeeded Jeff Bezos as CEO in 2021.

Hopkins, who recently negotiated Amazon’s deals for MGM and Thursday Night Football, will continue to lead Prime Video, Amazon Studios, and MGM, and Boom will add oversight of Audible, Twitch and Games to his current duties leading the Music and Podcasting teams. The leaders of Audible, Twitch and Games are expected to stay, reporting to Boom.

Blackburn’s departure completed the restructuring of Amazon Studios and its integrating it with MGM as the company set its entertainment executive team.

It included Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke also taking over MGM as Mark Burnett exited as Chairman of MGM Television.

Salke’s top lieutenants on the TV side, Vernon Sanders and Albert Cheng, both landed new responsibilities, Cheng being named VP, Prime Video U.S. and Amazon Studios’ Head of TV Sanders also becoming Head of Scripted TV for MGM, with Laura Lancaster, Nick Pepper, Lauren Anderson, Lindsay Sloane and Rola Bauer leading his teams on the Amazon Studios and MGM TV side.

Dan Scharf, VP and head of global business affairs for Amazon Studios, gained a lot of turf in the span of a few days, first adding Production, Studio Operations & Casting for Amazon Studios and then the respective areas at MGM.

And Sue Kroll was named Head of Marketing, first at Amazon Studios and then also at MGM, leaving the Head of Film for MGM as the only piece of the Amazon Studios/MGM puzzle that is still outstanding.

This was the second major restructuring of Amazon Studios’ scripted operation in less than two years. According to sources, the goal is to streamline the process so people know who to pitch. The new structure also signals Amazon’s commitment to co-productions with well-known executives, led by Lancaster, on that team.

And Amazon made a point of easing fears that MGM TV would only be supplying Amazon platforms going forward, stressing that the label, which is behind such hits as Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale , FX’s Fargo and Netflix’s Wednesday , will remain open for business with outside buyers.

Still, speaking with agents and producers, there is some confusion in the marketplace as some call the new structure more complicated and containing too many layers.

International Scripted TV

Amazon has had a number of high-profile international originals and co-productions over the years including Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag , which it boarded for its second season, Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens and Emily Blunt-fronted The English .

Rola Bauer is now taking over the development and production of English-language originals for Prime Video outside of the U.S. as Head of Pan-English Scripted SVOD TV, Development & Series.

Bauer is a well-known fixture on the international TV circuit, having founded Tandem Communications, which made global dramas such as NBC’s Crossing Lines , ABC’s Take Two and Starz’ The Pillars of the Earth , before taking over scripted content for French giant Studiocanal.

She joined MGM as President of International Television Productions in 2020 and in her first year, she shepherded series such as Peacock’s Last Light starring Matthew Fox and Joanne Froggatt, Harlan Coben’s Shelter for Amazon and Michael Hirst’s Billy The Kid for Epix and struck first-look deals with the likes of Downton Abbey star Froggatt and The Mentalist star Simon Baker.

Bauer’s new role clears up one rumor that has been prevalent in London over recent weeks. There had been much talk that following the August departure of Georgia Brown, head of Amazon Studios, Europe, that all global English-language scripted originals would be ordered out of LA. It seems that this will now be done by Bauer, who is largely based in Munich, while James Farrell, head of international originals, will still oversee global commissions.

MGM Alternative

While MGM Television has splashy scripted titles such as Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and FX’s Fargo , the company’s slate of unscripted series such as NBC’s The Voice , CBS’ Survivor , ABC’s Shark Tank as well as cable hits such as Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Reelz’ On Patrol: Live are its engine.

As part of the restructure, Chris Brearton was handed responsibility for MGM Alternative with Barry Poznick and Brian Edwards named as heads of unscripted television.

Poznick and Edwards were both key lieutenants of Mark Burnett, who exited the company, albeit with continued oversight of the legacy broadcast hits.

There was much speculation over the last few weeks whether Poznick, who was previously President, MGM Unscripted Television, would stay and now he will essentially share that job with Edwards, an attorney by trade who was previously President of Television Operations at MGM.

What this means for the unscripted pipeline going forward is unclear.

Brearton was previously COO of MGM, having joined the company from law firm Latham & Watkins, where he was a managing partner. “He knows zero about unscripted content, it’s not his world,” said one source. “He’s a business guy, a deal maker.”

Amazon has “not really wrapped its head around the value of unscripted” even though it was “making up the lion’s share of MGM’s TV revenue,” according to one MGM unscripted executive.

Amazon itself has had a mixed track record with unscripted content. Chris Castallo oversees unscripted programming for Prime Video and Freevee, reporting to Lauren Anderson, having joined in 2018.

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls won an Emmy earlier this year but there’s been no news on a second season; Making The Cut , starring Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, has arguably been its most high-profile show with three seasons but World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji , a reboot of Mark Burnett’s first show, and Lindsey Vonn’s The Pack only ran for one season and dating shows such as The One That Got Away and Cosmic Love failed to break through.

MGM Television has also struggled to create any new unscripted hits in recent years and Fox’s Beat Shazam, which has run for five seasons, was arguably its last successful creation, having launched in 2017.

Earlier this year, ABC launched game show Generation Gap , exec produced by Burnett and Jimmy Kimmel, but it also hasn’t caused much noise. One source questioned whether without Burnett MGM will be able to sell such shows or get connected to such projects.

There are also question marks over two of MGM’s other unscripted businesses, Evolution Media and Big Fish Entertainment.

Evolution is behind series such as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of Orange County as well as Vanderpump Rules and Botched but has been somewhat “rudderless” since the departure of President Alex Baskin earlier this summer.

Baskin’s departure came five years after it was acquired by MGM. A year after that deal, MGM also bought Big Fish Entertainment, which had big success with A&E’s Live PD , meaning that the company run by Dan Cesareo, comes up to its five year anniversary, generally the point of an earn out, next year.

The company has had a huge ratings performer with On Patrol: Live on Reelz , with the cable network saying that nearly 7M people watched the show in its first three weeks.

Fate Of Film?

If you’ve ordered batteries from Amazon, you’ll know it’s taken a substantially faster time for them to arrive to your doorstep than the time it has taken for the shopping-streaming crew to hire a film head for MGM. There has been a gap at the top since last summer, which was when former chiefs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy departed for Warner Bros. The news that Salke would take overall oversight of MGM was to be expected, and it’s why some buzzed-about candidates for the top production chief job didn’t work out. Some expressed qualms about reporting to Salke, whose TV background dwarfs her experience in film.

As Deadline has reported, former Warner Bros. President of Production Courteney Valenti remains in the mix for the top spot, however, contract talks as we understand it have yet to commence. Valenti brings decades of experience of working with top tier talent and filmmakers, as well as building tentpoles, with her accomplishments including the Lego franchise, the last four Harry Potter films, multi-Oscar winner Mad Max: Fury Road and this summer’s hit Elvis . Valenti’s sensibilities and track record would seem to make great assets for Amazon as it eyes projects with theatrical potential. In recent years, it has subsisted on a diet of indie films like Being the Ricardos, My Policeman, Catherine Called Birdy and Late Night and even pricier arthouse fare during the Jason Ropell era such as the $70M+ Felicity Jones-Eddie Redmayne pre-turn-of-the-century flying balloon drama The Aeronauts. That latter title traded in a traditional theatrical release for a truncated one followed by a swift drop on Prime Video back in December 2019.

Amazon used to distribute their own movies theatrically and report grosses, however, soon after Salke arrived, she adopted the Netflix model whereby titles were released over a short theatrical window, without grosses reported, followed by a debut on the streaming service. That decision came in the wake of a massive buying spree at Sundance in 2019, led by Late Night for $13M, which yielded several pics tanking at the box office. To date, a number of the big event films that Prime Video has touted were tentpoles purchased from other studios during the pandemic, i.e. Paramount’s Coming 2 America for $125M, Borat 2 from Universal, The Tomorrow War from Skydance, and Cinderella and Hotel Transylvania 4 from Sony. Amazon even sent the Sylvester Stallone original action movie Samarian and Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives straight to Prime Video after they bought MGM.

Only when the new MGM film head arrives will Amazon’s commitment to theatrical become more clear. There was news prior to Thanksgiving that the streamer was committing $1 billion to 8 to 10 titles a year, but again, that plan won’t fully be set in motion until the new film boss arrives. Per Salke’s memo to staff, Julie Rapaport will continue to run the AOM team and oversee the MGM film team as Amazon continues to integrate.

Even with the corner-office vacancy, theatrical plans are under way at Amazon for six MGM releases dated over the next year. Women Talking debuts Dec. 23; Creed III on March 3, 2023; A Good Person on March 24; On a Wing and a Prayer on April 7; Challenges on Aug. 11; and Underdoggs on Oct. 20. In the meantime, Amazon put some key MGM and United Artists Releasing executives under contract, including Stephen Bruno as chief marketing officer reporting to newly installed Amazon Head of Marketing Sue Kroll, who is overseeing both series and movies.

Former UAR theatrical distribution boss Erik Lomis is now reporting to Salke and will run the streamer’s entire theatrical distribution operation. We hear that former UAR Marketing Boss Gerry Rich continues to be in talks with the streamer about re-upping. Omitted from last week’s announcement were MGM Head of Corporate Communications Katie Martin Kelly, and Orion Pictures boss Alana Mayo. Adrienne Bowles, President of Publicity, who oversees awards strategy, is expected to stay.

Related
Deadline

‘Survival From Above’: Roku Cancels Reality Format Before Launch But Producer Caravan In Talks For UK Network Revival

EXCLUSIVE: Roku will not proceed with its ambitious jungle reality series Survival From Above but producer Caravan Media is in advanced stage talks with a UK network over taking on the show. Deadline understands Roku decided against moving forward with the format several weeks ago, though the ad-supported streamer, which operates in the U.S., UK, Canada and Latin America, declined to comment and so did Caravan. Roku unveiled the lofty eight-parter in June, branding it the first survival competition series set entirely in rainforest treetops, with 10 contestants aiming to be the ‘last person hanging’ while suspended 100 feet off the ground in Guyana,...
Deadline

‘Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ Canceled At Netflix After One Season

It is one and done for Netflix’s Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself. The streamer has canceled the British fantasy drama series after one season, Deadline has confirmed The news comes just over a month after its release. “Sadly, yes, Netflix [has] cancelled [the show],” series creator Joe Barton wrote on Twitter. “Very proud of it and really liked the people I got to make it with. Sorry not to be able to finish the story.” Half Bad‘s UK producer Imaginarium first revealed the news on Twitter. “Half Bad is a show we are incredibly proud of, which gained stellar...
Deadline

‘The Crown’ Battles With ‘Manifest’ Atop Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart During Season 5 Debut Week

Manifest recorded another week with over 2B viewing minutes from November 7 to November 13, placing it atop Nielsen‘s U.S. streaming charts once again. But, The Crown came pretty close to overtaking the supernatural drama during Season 5’s debut week. The first half of Manifest Season 4 dropped on the streamer on November 4. In Season 4’s second week on the streamer, the series racked up 2.28B viewing minutes, according to Nielsen. That’s a 67% increase compared to the 1.37B minutes viewed the series scored the week prior. Netflix also took the No. 2 spot on the chart, with The Crown racking up...
Deadline

New Streaming War Brewing? Warner Bros. Discovery Boss David Zaslav Takes Aim At Netflix Over Payment Terms

EXCLUSIVE: David Zaslav isn’t happy with Netflix. The Warner Bros. Discovery boss has been railing against his rival’s payment terms in a move that could potentially open up a new front in the streaming wars. It’s a topic that has come to the fore after one big TV series – The Sandman, the Warner Bros. Television-produced fantasy drama was recently renewed for a second season at Netflix. The crux of the issue is that Zaslav is unhappy with the way that Netflix deals are structured, essentially paying producers over the course of 18 to 24 months. This is not a new discovery, Netflix...
Deadline

Georgia Holt Dies: Mother Of Cher, Actress, Model And Singer Was 96

Georgia Holt, best known as Cher’s mother but an actress, model, and singer in her own right, has died. Cher confirmed the death on social media. Holt was 96 and no details on her death were given, although it was previously revealed she was hospitalized with pneumonia earlier this year. Cher said she had been “very careful” to avoid exposing her elderly mother to any potential illnesses during the pandemic. “We have a little bubble that we’ve had all this time,” she said. “We wear masks, and there’s not very many of us. It’s my sister, my brother-in-law, my mom, my assistant....
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter

Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
TACOMA, WA
Deadline

Barbara Thore Dies: ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Star Was 76

Barbara “Babs” Thore, maybe best known as Whitney’s mom on TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life, died Wednesday, her daughter announced on Instagram. She was 76. Whitney wrote that her mom died at 10:32 PM Wednesday, “just as the credits rolled on her favorite movie” and also the exact time Whitney was born nearly 40 years ago. Whitney revealed her mom had been diagnosed with cerebral amyloid angiopathy, an untreatable progressive condition that can cause brain bleeding, strokes and dementia. She began having strokes in 2017 and most recently suffered a stroke on November 13. “My mother is our family’s greatest...
Deadline

Terrence O’Hara Dies: ‘NCIS,‘ ‘Smallville’ & ‘Angel’ TV Director Was 76

Terrence O’Hara, a television director known for his work on shows like NCIS, Smallville and Angel, has died. He was 76. In an Instagram post, O’Hara’s daughter Maddie confirmed the death of her father was Monday, December 5 due to cancer. “I never thought I’d be writing those words— it’s surreal. I’ve always imagined him walking me down the aisle, watching his grandkids grow up, and getting old at the lake with my mom. But cancers a bitch, and his life was cut too short,” she shared. “He’s been quietly battling for the past 5 years, this whole time, directing, working, fighting,...
Deadline

Patti LaBelle Show Stopped By Bomb Threat, Theater Evacuated, Show Postponed

A bomb threat halted a Patti LaBelle concert in Milwaukee Saturday night, with the confused singer hustled off-stage by security in the middle of talking to the audience. The Riverside Theater incident was captured on social media (see below). Two men rushed on stage and grabbed LaBelle, who initially was shocked and exclaimed, “Hold up. Wait!” The audience at first laughed at the incident, thinking it was part of the show. But when the backing musicians also abandoned the stage, that attitude changed to confusion. The house lights came up and the crowd then exited in an orderly fashion. Authorities evacuated everyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Deadline

Lizzo Steps In As Musical Guest For ‘Saturday Night Live’s Last Show Of 2022 After Yeah Yeah Yeahs Pull Out

Saturday Night Live‘s next episode on December 17 with host Austin Butler will feature musical guest Lizzo. She is stepping in for previously announced musical guest Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced that they are pulling out of SNL because of the band’s guitarist Nick Zinner’s ongoing battle with pneumonia. (You can see their post below.) He had been dealing with the illness for the past month but has not recovered enough to perform. A couple of days ago, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs also canceled their appearance at the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas which had been scheduled for tonight. Lizzo...
Deadline

Kevin Hart, Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna, Jimmy Fallon & Others Cuffed With “Insidious” NFT Endorsements Suit; Manager Guy Oseary & Universal TV Named As Defendants Too

Looks like a good old fashion cash grab celebrity endorsement has become a bit more fraught when it comes to the digital marketplace nowadays. Less than a month after the likes of Larry David, Tom Brady Gisele Bundchen, and Stephen Curry were sued for bringing their well compensated star power to pitch now collapsed cryptocurrency firm FTX, a new class action filed in federal court aims to take the Golden State Warriors superstar and a pantheon of big names to the financial woodshed over shilling Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs for hidden payoffs. It’s an action that turns the spotlight uncomfortably not just...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

‘Harry & Meghan’ Scores Netflix’s Highest UK Ratings Of The Year

Harry & Meghan has become Netflix’s biggest show of the year in the UK after it dropped in a blaze of publicity on Thursday morning. The first episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary series recorded 2.4 million views on smart TV devices during its first day on Netflix. The second episode had 1.5 million streams, while the third instalment managed 800,000, according to independently audited figures supplied by overnights.tv. Netflix ratings are being captured in the UK for the first time after the streaming service signed up as a member of Barb, the official television ratings body, in October. Harry & Meghan...
Deadline

‘Thirteen Lives’ Director Ron Howard & Star Joel Edgerton On The Commitment To Cultural Authenticity And Painting An Intimate Portrait Of This Harrowing Journey — Contenders LA3C

Thirteen Lives tells the true story of the attempt to rescue a group of young boys and their soccer coach who are trapped in a system of flooding underground caves in Thailand. This isn’t the first time that this story has been told, having been the subject of several documentaries previously, but director Ron Howard saw this film as an opportunity to paint a more intimate portrait of such a harrowing mission. Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders LA3C panel, Howard and Joel Edgerton, who plays cave diver Richard Harris, spoke about the delicacy of the story and the importance of cultural authenticity during production...
Deadline

‘The Holiday Sitter’: Hallmark’s First Christmas Movie Featuring Same-Sex Couple Is For “Other People In The World Who Want To Be Acknowledged”

Starring in a Hallmark Christmas movie today isn’t much different than appearing in Mean Girls 18 years ago, says star Jonathan Bennett: just like he did with Lindsay Lohan in 2004, he “meet cutes” an attractive single in a rom-com type setting in The Holiday Sitter. This time, however, Bennett is making a little history: the movie debuting Dec. 11 at 8. p.m. marks the first time a Hallmark holiday flick revolves around a same-sex couple. In this case, Bennett plays a confirmed bachelor named Sam who agrees to watch his teen nephew and young niece while their parents are...
GoldDerby

Will the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards predict Oscars? Don’t bet on it

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association handed out its awards on Sunday (December 11) and “TAR” was the big winner, claiming four awards including Best Picture in a tie with “Everything Everywhere All At Once”.  “TAR” also picked up both the directing and writing awards for Todd Field and star star Cate Blanchett shared the gender-neutral leading performance award with Bill Nighy (“Living”). The California critics were the second precursor prize to be heard from (the Gotham crowd announced on Dec. 2). Just how much influence does LAFCA have on the last group to be heard from: the motion picture academy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Film Critics Name ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ And ‘Tar’ In Tie For Best Pictures

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards split the difference on its Best Picture award, naming “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “Tar” in a tie. Although surprising, the tie was not shocking. The LAFCA has done it four other times: 1975, its inaugural year, with “Dog Day Afternoon” and “One Flew Over Cuckoo’s Nest”; 1976, with “Network” and “Rocky”; and 2013, with “Her” and “Gravity.” The organization has arguably a better record of syncing up with Oscar’s ultimate Best Picture winner than some New York awards orgs, i.e. some recent examples of their Best Picture Winners lining up with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Former Fox Chair Gary Newman & UK TV Vet Claire Hungate Join BBC Commercial Board

Former Fox Television Chair and CEO Gary Newman has joined the BBC Commercial Board along with UK TV vet Claire Hungate, while Damon Buffini has been upped to Deputy Chair of the BBC Board. Newman and Hungate are two of a trio of appointments that also include Ian Griffiths, the former deputy CEO of market intelligence agency Kantar. From April 2023 for a term of at least three years, they will sit on the BBC’s board that oversees commercial activities including producer-distributor BBC Studios and post-production outfit BBC Studioworks at a time of change for the pubcaster. Newman is a huge appointment for...
Deadline

Original ‘Avatar’ To Rerelease In China From Monday Ahead Of ‘The Way Of Water’ Debut Later This Week

Ahead of the rollout of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water in China this week, the original Avatar is getting a surprise rerelease in a limited promotional run from tomorrow locally — and will include an exclusive Easter egg for local audiences. The remastered 4K/HDR version is so far expected in up to 80 cinemas – China has steadily been opening theaters as zero-Covid restrictions have eased in the past week.  This version of Avatar, the biggest film ever at the worldwide box office, that is hitting China on Monday is not the same one as the March 2021 reissue...
Deadline

‘Today’ Cheers Al Roker As Beloved Weatherman Returns Home From Hospital

Al Roker is home after two hospitalizations due to blood clots in his lungs and legs. The Today show weatherman shared the news on Instagram and was cheered on by his Today co-workers this morning. “Home!,” Roker wrote. “So incredibly grateful to familty, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers.” On Today this morning, co-anchor Hoda Kotb shared the news while the theme from TV’s The A-Team played – said to be one of Roker’s favorite songs. Today‘s Carson Daly added that he recently encouraged Roker to return to the show if only to save his office from become...
Deadline

HBO Back In Oscar Documentary Contention With A Strong Slate Of Features, Including Cannes, Sundance And IDA Winner ‘All That Breathes’

For years HBO Documentary Films, under the stewardship of Sheila Nevins, dominated the Oscars, racking up nominations and wins left and right. But since her departure in 2018 it has faced an Oscar dry spell, at least in the documentary feature category. All that could change this year, in a major way. HBO Documentary Films has roared into awards season with perhaps the strongest slate of contenders of any distributor, beginning with Oscar favorite All That Breathes (with theatrical partners Sideshow and Submarine Deluxe). Shaunak Sen’s lyrical film about two brothers in Delhi, India who rescue and rehabilitate injured birds of...
ALABAMA STATE
Deadline

