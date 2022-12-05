ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Sacha Baron Cohen: Kanye West Is ‘Too Antisemitic’ Even for Fictional ‘Jew-Crushing Nation’ Kazakhstan

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 6 days ago

Even Borat is taking issue with Kanye West .

Sacha Baron Cohen reprised his famed character as part of a Kennedy Center Honors tribute to the band U2 on December 4. Cohen-as-Borat slammed Grammy winner West during his speech, saying the rise of antisemitism in the U.S. rivals that of the fictional “ Jew-crushing nation ” Kazakhstan, Borat’s home country.

“Before I proceed, I will say I am very upset about the antisemitism in US and A,” Borat said (via The Guardian ). “It not fair. Kazakhstan is No. 1 Jew-crushing nation. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop the steal! Stop the steal!”

Borat continued, “Your Kanye, he tried to move to Kazakhstan and even changed his name to Kazakhstanye West. But we said: No, he too antisemitic, even for us.”

Borat sang a parody version of U2’s “With or Without You,” changing the lyrics of the chorus to “with or without Jews.”

He added, “What’s the problem? They loved this at [Trump’s] Mar-a-Lago. They chose Without Jews.”

Rapper and fashion designer West was dropped by Adidas, Balenciaga, Vogue, and agency CAA. He recently canceled his Gap deal. Financiers at MRC have since shelved the completed documentary “Ye.” The “Gold Digger” singer was also suspended from Twitter, with Elon Musk telling West, “sorry, but you have gone too far, this is not love” after West shared a photo of a swastika superimposed over the Star of David. West previously tweeted it was time to go “death con 3 on Jewish People.”

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jews,” West wrote. “Also you guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel slammed West earlier this year following West’s appearance on QAnon conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ “Infowars.”

“I haven’t seen anything like this,” Kimmel said. “We have a Black white supremacist running around… Let’s imagine this was another pop star. Imagine if it was Ariana Grande saying this stuff. We’d load her into a cannon and fire her into the ocean, right? But Kanye seems to get crazier every day, and he still has fans. And you know an interview’s gone off the rails when you’re watching it thinking, ‘Gee, I hope Alex Jones can talk some sense into this guy.'”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Enough Already! Let’s Agree It’s Weird When Gentiles Play Jewish Characters — Opinion

There’s no getting around it: talking about representation in movies these days is a sticky, tricky subject. But is it OK to admit that when Michelle Williams rattles off a “dahlink” to her brood and Anthony Hopkins instructs his grandson to “be a mensch” in his Welsh brogue, things are a little weird, nu? There are many examples of what Sarah Silverman called “Jewface” on her podcast last year. (A representative from the Anti-Defamation League declined to comment for this piece, though they may have bigger fish to fry right now.) We’ve watched Adam Driver go hard in “BlacKkKlansman” and Rachel Brosnahan...
IndieWire

J.K. Simmons Is a Shredded Santa in Chris Evans and The Rock’s ‘Red One’ — First Look

Santa is sleighing at the gym this holiday season. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared behind-the-scenes photos of J.K. Simmons’ transformation into a jacked Saint Nick for the upcoming holiday film “Red One,” co-starring Chris Evans. “Ladies, gentlemen & children of all ages…the coolest, strongest, kindest, most bad ass, most loving & most OG Santa Claus of all time,” Johnson captioned. “Brought to life by Academy Award winner, J.K. Simmons who worked his ass off for months to step into this iconic role in AMAZING SHAPE for our Christmas franchise film, RED ONE. We’re having a BLAST and so will you and your families...
IndieWire

James Gunn After Scrapped ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Draft: ‘We Are Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy’

Following the news that DC Studios has shelved a draft of “Wonder Woman 3” from Patty Jenkins, new studio head James Gunn has weighed in with his first public statement since he and producer Peter Safran took control of the Warner Bros. Discovery division. “Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming,” Gunn wrote in a Twitter thread published on...
IndieWire

Charlize Theron: Actors Don’t Need the ‘Trauma’ of Productions Like ‘Fury Road’

Charlize Theron has no hard feelings over “Mad Max: Fury Road,” but she’s also not holding back, calling out the “fucking tough” production circumstances. Theron starred as Furiosa opposite Tom Hardy in the 2015 franchise film directed by George Miller. The Oscar winner has since revealed that she butted heads with Hardy so much that she requested producer Denise Di Novi be on set to ensure no future “disrespectful” altercations would not occur with the actor. Now in The Hollywood Reporter, Theron is addressing the myth that “trauma or sacrifice” must happen on set for a film to be great. “Listen, I know,...
IndieWire

Jennifer Lawrence Knows She Wasn’t the First Female Action Star: ‘That’s Not What I Meant to Say’

Jennifer Lawrence is walking back her controversial comments about women in action movies. The Oscar winner found herself in hot water this week when she claimed that “The Hunger Games” was the first action film with a female protagonist during a conversation with Viola Davis for Variety’s Actors on Actors series. “I remember when I was doing ‘Hunger Games,’ nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie,” Lawrence said. “Because it wouldn’t work, we were told. Girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead.” Lawrence made the comments...
IndieWire

Universal Told ‘Violent Night’ Screenwriters to ‘Just Go Nuts’ with Action, No Expense Barred

Turns out Universal Pictures was willing to bet big on “Die Hard”-inspired holiday action movie “Violent Night.” The R-rated Christmas movie stars David Harbour as Santa, who is willing to prove that he is no saint. Screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller referred to their long-gestating idea for the film as the “‘Die Hard’ Santa thing” that was on the border of being self-funded before they hit it big by penning Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie. “At one point, we were like, ‘Is there a way to just make this ourselves for $30,000, Kevin Smith style?'” Miller told Vulture. “We usually didn’t...
IndieWire

‘Everything Everywhere’ Co-Director Daniel Kwan Calls Out ‘Toxic AF’ Online Discourse Around Top 10 Lists

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” fandom has gone too far. Daniel Kwan, half of writing-directing duo Daniels with Daniel Scheinert, responded to critic Guy Lodge’s screenshots of die-hard “EEAAO” fans reacting to year-end lists for the best films of 2022. Some fans on Film Twitter appear to be complaining about the film’s low placement — or exclusion altogether — on top 10 lists. “This film’s fanbase is beginning to rival the Marvel cult,” Lodge wrote. Kwan retweeted with the caption, “The algorithm pushed this onto my timeline, and as one of the people who made the film, this aggression will not stand,...
IndieWire

Rian Johnson Shuts Down Talk of Benoit Blanc Origin Stories Until ‘After I’m Dead and Gone’

Rian Johnson avoided a franchise sophomore slump with “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” proving that the formula of Daniel Craig solve mysteries as Benoit Blanc has legs that extend far beyond the original film. Johnson and Craig have already signed on for a third film as part of the two-picture deal that brought “Glass Onion” to Netflix, and Johnson has made it clear that he hopes to make many more additions to the series. But while the presence of Blanc is the one constant that ties the films together, fans shouldn’t expect to learn much more about the detective’s life....
IndieWire

Drew Barrymore Wants to Remake ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles’ with Cameron Diaz

Drew Barrymore may be reuniting with Cameron Diaz onscreen. The daytime talk show host told her longtime friend and co-star Adam Sandler that she has been discussing a “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” remake with Diaz. And while Barrymore has her sights set on playing the role of an overbearing salesman originated by late star John Candy, the Steve Martin marketing executive character is still up for grabs between Diaz and Sandler. “Her and I did discuss remaking ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles,’ and then I was like, ‘Well you know Adam and I talk about that,'” Barrymore recalled telling Diaz during the “Drew...
IndieWire

Margot Robbie Improvised ‘Babylon’ Kiss Scene with Brad Pitt: ‘Sue Me’

Margot Robbie is following in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” co-star Lena Dunham’s red carpet footsteps by surprise-smooching Brad Pitt. Robbie co-stars opposite Pitt in Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon,” and revealed to E! News that she really leaned into the spontaneity of the character…and, of course, harnessed that to kiss iconic film star Pitt. “That wasn’t in the script,” Robbie said, “but I thought, ‘When else am I going to get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just gonna go for it.'” While Robbie said the kiss was “great,” she had to convince director Chazelle to let her go for it in...
IndieWire

AFI’s Top 10 Films and TV of 2022 Revealed: ‘Avatar,’ ‘Elvis,’ ‘The Bear,’ ‘Severance’ Honored

The American Film Institute’s annual list of the best films and television of the year always includes awards frontrunners as well as at least one or two unexpected dark horses. This time, as usual, the list skewed largely toward mainstream studio fare like Warner Bros.’ “Elvis” and Sony’s “The Woman King,” Paramount Pictures’ “Top Gun: Maverick,” 20th Century Studios and Disney’s “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and Universal’s “Nope.” However, also from Universal, “She Said,” which has struggled to connect with audiences at the box office and appears to be a straggler in the awards race, got a needed boost in...
IndieWire

Taylor Swift Would Switch Places with Guillermo Del Toro for a Day: ‘Imagine Having that Imagination’

To Taylor Swift, Guillermo del Toro is the real “Mastermind.” The multi-hyphenate Grammy darling raved about the “Shape of Water” Oscar-winning filmmaker during The Hollywood Reporter’s 2022 Women in Entertainment Power 100 Q&A, revealing she would want to trade places with del Toro for a day. “Imagine having that imagination, that visual vocabulary and that astonishing body of work,” Swift said. “To have such a diverse storytelling range but somehow put your distinctive artistic fingerprint on every film.” The “Cats” actress most recently appeared in David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” while del Toro’s stop-motion reimagining of “Pinocchio” is now streaming on Netflix. Swift also...
IndieWire

‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Series Is a Dull Diary Entry, Not a Documentary

Early in the first hour of Netflix’s two-part, six-episode series “Harry & Meghan,” Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, asks a simple question that kicks off the chronological retelling of her history and romance with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. “For the past six years of my life, books are written about our story by people who I don’t know,” she says. “Doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” On the one hand, she has a point: The sensationalized, typically untrue coverage of Markle’s day-to-day activities by the British tabloids has created a false narrative around the former “Suits”...
IndieWire

Steve Martin and Martin Short Resurrect ‘Father of the Bride’ Characters for ‘SNL’ Parody

In “Father of the Bride,” Steve Martin showed audiences just how hard it can be for a dad to let go when his daughter gets married. But everything gets a little easier the eighth time around. Martin reprised his role as George Banks from Charles Shyer’s 1991 film on Saturday when he hosted “Saturday Night Live” alongside Martin Short. The parody sketch advertised a new sequel, “Father of the Bride: Part VIII,” which features Martin’s daughter Annie (Heidi Gardner) preparing to get married yet again after surviving seven divorces. Martin is less than enthused about this prospect, considering his daughter’s track record...
IndieWire

Oscar Hopefuls and Sales Titles Lurk at Sundance 2023: Programmers Unpack the Lineup

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival lineup landed with week with a lot of potential — and not only because of the 110 features expected to premiere in Park City next month. The first in-person Sundance in 2020 (knock on wood) finds America’s most prominent festival returning to a radically different lineup, as distribution models keep shifting and the future of the movies is a bigger question mark than ever before. However, in an interview with IndieWire this week, Sundance program director Kim Yutani, senior programmer John Nein, and Sundance Institute CEO Joanna Vicente projected confidence about the caliber of the selection...
PARK CITY, UT
IndieWire

‘Nanny’ Star Anna Diop on the Film’s Power to ‘Force Empathy’ for the Black Immigrant Experience

When she first read the script for Nikyatu Jusu’s haunting genre drama “Nanny,” Anna Diop was shocked to find so many parallels to her mother’s story. “The script brought back so many memories of my own mother’s experience when she immigrated to the States from Senegal,” Diop said during a recent interview with IndieWire. “I watched her learn how to survive in America. She started braiding hair and she did that out of our house for a couple years and then she opened up a daycare out of our house for the neighborhood kids and families. And then she went into...
IndieWire

‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Highlights Club’s Real-life Race Issues in Ep. 4

When Somen “Steve” Banerjee started the male strip club Chippendales in 1979, he wanted subversion. The first few episodes of Hulu’s “Welcome to Chippendales” track this journey, with Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani) turning heads, getting press, and fielding outright backlash for displaying male bodies and catering to the female gaze. But the Chippendales story is rife with conflict. Episode 4 puts the spotlight on Otis (Quentin Plair), a fictional character pulled from the real-life experiences of Black Chippendales dancers. Plair didn’t know much about the club or its history (outside of some ubiquitous “Saturday Night Live” sketches), but when he got cast...
IndieWire

Selena Gomez Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance to Support Steve Martin and Martin Short

This week’s “Saturday Night Live,” which featured Steve Martin and Martin Short returning to Studio 8H as co-hosts, was one of the most anticipated episodes of the season for comedy geeks. It was Martin’s 16th time hosting the show (you know you’re an “SNL” legend when you have qualified for the 5-Timers Club three times over), and he wasted no time before using a video montage to playfully mock Short for having only hosted 3 times. The “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars got right to work on their monologue, delivering a series of one-liners that gently poked fun at current...
IndieWire

‘The Daily Show’ Toasts Goodbye to Trevor Noah with Emotional Final Show

Trevor Noah spent his last few moments behind the “Daily Show” desk reflecting. The comedian’s final episode as the host of Comedy Central’s flagship talk show was December 8. And rather than bring surprise cameo guests, the show opted for a low-key night looking back on Noah’s seven years leading the series. The bulk of the episode was dedicated to a long segment featuring the current correspondents — Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Roy Wood Jr, and Dulcé Sloan — saying goodbye to Noah. Kosta presented a stock market chart of his friendship with Noah, Lydic performed a fake exit...
IndieWire

IndieWire

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy