ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

‘You People’ Teaser: Jonah Hill Wants to Marry Eddie Murphy’s Daughter in Netflix Cringe Comedy

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 6 days ago

Jonah Hill is begging to win Eddie Murphy ’s approval in a new Netflix comedy directed by Kenya Barris .

Co-written by Hill and Barris, “ You People ” stars the “Superbad” alum as a Los Angeles native looking to wed his girlfriend (Lauren London). However, the interracial couple find themselves at a crossroads when it comes to winning over each others’ families, played by Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Duchovny. The official synopsis hints at the couple “confronting societal expectations and generational differences” amid clashing cultures.

Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Mike Epps, Alani La La Anthony, and Bryan Greenberg also star.

“Black-ish” series creator Barris — who also penned “Shaft,” “Girls Trip,” and the upcoming “White Men Can’t Jump” remake — produces the film alongside Hill and Kevin Misher. David Hyman, Matt Dines, Hale Rothstein, Alison Goodwin, Mychelle Deschamps, Andy Berman, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster serve as executive producers.

Oscar nominee Hill previously announced he would not be promoting “You People” amid mental health concerns . Hill issued a statement accompanying his documentary “Stutz,” which he directed, announcing the shift in his press tour. (IndieWire interviewed Hill’s therapist about “Stutz” here .)

“You won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself,” Hill said. “If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film [‘Stutz’].”

Hill continued, “I usually cringe at letters or statements like this but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety. With this letter and with ‘Stutz,’ I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly.”

Hill will also be directing the upcoming film “ Outcome ,” starring Keanu Reeves. Hill penned the script with Ezra Woods and will produce through his Strong Baby production banner.

“You People” premieres January 27 on Netflix.

Check out the teaser below.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

J.K. Simmons Is a Shredded Santa in Chris Evans and The Rock’s ‘Red One’ — First Look

Santa is sleighing at the gym this holiday season. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared behind-the-scenes photos of J.K. Simmons’ transformation into a jacked Saint Nick for the upcoming holiday film “Red One,” co-starring Chris Evans. “Ladies, gentlemen & children of all ages…the coolest, strongest, kindest, most bad ass, most loving & most OG Santa Claus of all time,” Johnson captioned. “Brought to life by Academy Award winner, J.K. Simmons who worked his ass off for months to step into this iconic role in AMAZING SHAPE for our Christmas franchise film, RED ONE. We’re having a BLAST and so will you and your families...
IndieWire

James Gunn After Scrapped ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Draft: ‘We Are Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy’

Following the news that DC Studios has shelved a draft of “Wonder Woman 3” from Patty Jenkins, new studio head James Gunn has weighed in with his first public statement since he and producer Peter Safran took control of the Warner Bros. Discovery division. “Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming,” Gunn wrote in a Twitter thread published on...
IndieWire

Charlize Theron: Actors Don’t Need the ‘Trauma’ of Productions Like ‘Fury Road’

Charlize Theron has no hard feelings over “Mad Max: Fury Road,” but she’s also not holding back, calling out the “fucking tough” production circumstances. Theron starred as Furiosa opposite Tom Hardy in the 2015 franchise film directed by George Miller. The Oscar winner has since revealed that she butted heads with Hardy so much that she requested producer Denise Di Novi be on set to ensure no future “disrespectful” altercations would not occur with the actor. Now in The Hollywood Reporter, Theron is addressing the myth that “trauma or sacrifice” must happen on set for a film to be great. “Listen, I know,...
IndieWire

Jennifer Lawrence Knows She Wasn’t the First Female Action Star: ‘That’s Not What I Meant to Say’

Jennifer Lawrence is walking back her controversial comments about women in action movies. The Oscar winner found herself in hot water this week when she claimed that “The Hunger Games” was the first action film with a female protagonist during a conversation with Viola Davis for Variety’s Actors on Actors series. “I remember when I was doing ‘Hunger Games,’ nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie,” Lawrence said. “Because it wouldn’t work, we were told. Girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead.” Lawrence made the comments...
IndieWire

Steve Martin and Martin Short Resurrect ‘Father of the Bride’ Characters for ‘SNL’ Parody

In “Father of the Bride,” Steve Martin showed audiences just how hard it can be for a dad to let go when his daughter gets married. But everything gets a little easier the eighth time around. Martin reprised his role as George Banks from Charles Shyer’s 1991 film on Saturday when he hosted “Saturday Night Live” alongside Martin Short. The parody sketch advertised a new sequel, “Father of the Bride: Part VIII,” which features Martin’s daughter Annie (Heidi Gardner) preparing to get married yet again after surviving seven divorces. Martin is less than enthused about this prospect, considering his daughter’s track record...
IndieWire

Selena Gomez Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance to Support Steve Martin and Martin Short

This week’s “Saturday Night Live,” which featured Steve Martin and Martin Short returning to Studio 8H as co-hosts, was one of the most anticipated episodes of the season for comedy geeks. It was Martin’s 16th time hosting the show (you know you’re an “SNL” legend when you have qualified for the 5-Timers Club three times over), and he wasted no time before using a video montage to playfully mock Short for having only hosted 3 times. The “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars got right to work on their monologue, delivering a series of one-liners that gently poked fun at current...
IndieWire

‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Highlights Club’s Real-life Race Issues in Ep. 4

When Somen “Steve” Banerjee started the male strip club Chippendales in 1979, he wanted subversion. The first few episodes of Hulu’s “Welcome to Chippendales” track this journey, with Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani) turning heads, getting press, and fielding outright backlash for displaying male bodies and catering to the female gaze. But the Chippendales story is rife with conflict. Episode 4 puts the spotlight on Otis (Quentin Plair), a fictional character pulled from the real-life experiences of Black Chippendales dancers. Plair didn’t know much about the club or its history (outside of some ubiquitous “Saturday Night Live” sketches), but when he got cast...
IndieWire

Emma Thompson Says She Wasn’t ‘Very Well Paid’ for ‘Love Actually’

Two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson wants “Love Actually” fans to see both sides now 20 years later. The beloved holiday classic film celebrated its milestone anniversary this year with the ABC special “The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later.” Yet Thompson shared a different take on the Richard Curtis-helmed love story. While on “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Thompson was asked by the host if she ever rewatches “Love Actually.” “No. That was 20 years ago,” Thompson said. “You’re just saying, ‘I don’t think I was very well paid for that. There was that terrible trailer with the loo...
IndieWire

Margot Robbie Improvised ‘Babylon’ Kiss Scene with Brad Pitt: ‘Sue Me’

Margot Robbie is following in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” co-star Lena Dunham’s red carpet footsteps by surprise-smooching Brad Pitt. Robbie co-stars opposite Pitt in Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon,” and revealed to E! News that she really leaned into the spontaneity of the character…and, of course, harnessed that to kiss iconic film star Pitt. “That wasn’t in the script,” Robbie said, “but I thought, ‘When else am I going to get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just gonna go for it.'” While Robbie said the kiss was “great,” she had to convince director Chazelle to let her go for it in...
IndieWire

Taylor Swift Is Making Her Feature Directorial Debut for Searchlight Pictures

The writing was on the walls with the release of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” short film earlier this year. The global pop star and Ticketmaster disruptor has revealed that she will make her feature directorial debut Searchlight Pictures, from an original script she has penned. More details about what that film will be about will be released later on. The news also comes on the heels of Variety tapping Swift to appear alongside “Banshees of Inisherin” director Martin McDonagh in the publication’s Directors on Directors series. Swift has long been vocal about her aspirations to direct a full-length movie. While debuting...
IndieWire

‘Perry Mason’ Season 2 Teaser: Matthew Rhys Is Tangled Up in a New Murder Case

Perry Mason is back on (another) case. Emmy winner Matthew Rhys reprises his detective role for HBO’s “Perry Mason,” with the second season premiering two years after the reboot premiered. Per the official synopsis, months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. When the DA goes to the city’s Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far-reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty. Juliet Rylance, Chris...
IndieWire

Enough Already! Let’s Agree It’s Weird When Gentiles Play Jewish Characters — Opinion

There’s no getting around it: talking about representation in movies these days is a sticky, tricky subject. But is it OK to admit that when Michelle Williams rattles off a “dahlink” to her brood and Anthony Hopkins instructs his grandson to “be a mensch” in his Welsh brogue, things are a little weird, nu? There are many examples of what Sarah Silverman called “Jewface” on her podcast last year. (A representative from the Anti-Defamation League declined to comment for this piece, though they may have bigger fish to fry right now.) We’ve watched Adam Driver go hard in “BlacKkKlansman” and Rachel Brosnahan...
IndieWire

AFI’s Top 10 Films and TV of 2022 Revealed: ‘Avatar,’ ‘Elvis,’ ‘The Bear,’ ‘Severance’ Honored

The American Film Institute’s annual list of the best films and television of the year always includes awards frontrunners as well as at least one or two unexpected dark horses. This time, as usual, the list skewed largely toward mainstream studio fare like Warner Bros.’ “Elvis” and Sony’s “The Woman King,” Paramount Pictures’ “Top Gun: Maverick,” 20th Century Studios and Disney’s “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and Universal’s “Nope.” However, also from Universal, “She Said,” which has struggled to connect with audiences at the box office and appears to be a straggler in the awards race, got a needed boost in...
IndieWire

‘Nanny’ Star Anna Diop on the Film’s Power to ‘Force Empathy’ for the Black Immigrant Experience

When she first read the script for Nikyatu Jusu’s haunting genre drama “Nanny,” Anna Diop was shocked to find so many parallels to her mother’s story. “The script brought back so many memories of my own mother’s experience when she immigrated to the States from Senegal,” Diop said during a recent interview with IndieWire. “I watched her learn how to survive in America. She started braiding hair and she did that out of our house for a couple years and then she opened up a daycare out of our house for the neighborhood kids and families. And then she went into...
IndieWire

‘Andor’ Is the Best ‘Star Wars’ Since ‘The Last Jedi’

The flames of rebellion can be a slow burn before the flashpoint. That’s a fair description of the reception for “Andor,” Disney+’s latest “Star Wars” series. Early reporting suggested viewers weren’t nearly as interested as they’d been in “The Mandalorian,” “The Book of Boba Fett,” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” Three weeks after its Season One finale, “Andor” feels vital in a way that eluded its predecessors (save for the ubiquity of Baby Yoda, a.k.a Grogu). With IP franchises risking streaming fatigue, it’s special that a “Star Wars” property — and a TV series at that — would be beloved by fans and...
IndieWire

‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Series Is a Dull Diary Entry, Not a Documentary

Early in the first hour of Netflix’s two-part, six-episode series “Harry & Meghan,” Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, asks a simple question that kicks off the chronological retelling of her history and romance with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. “For the past six years of my life, books are written about our story by people who I don’t know,” she says. “Doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” On the one hand, she has a point: The sensationalized, typically untrue coverage of Markle’s day-to-day activities by the British tabloids has created a false narrative around the former “Suits”...
IndieWire

Taylor Swift Would Switch Places with Guillermo Del Toro for a Day: ‘Imagine Having that Imagination’

To Taylor Swift, Guillermo del Toro is the real “Mastermind.” The multi-hyphenate Grammy darling raved about the “Shape of Water” Oscar-winning filmmaker during The Hollywood Reporter’s 2022 Women in Entertainment Power 100 Q&A, revealing she would want to trade places with del Toro for a day. “Imagine having that imagination, that visual vocabulary and that astonishing body of work,” Swift said. “To have such a diverse storytelling range but somehow put your distinctive artistic fingerprint on every film.” The “Cats” actress most recently appeared in David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” while del Toro’s stop-motion reimagining of “Pinocchio” is now streaming on Netflix. Swift also...
IndieWire

Drew Barrymore Wants to Remake ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles’ with Cameron Diaz

Drew Barrymore may be reuniting with Cameron Diaz onscreen. The daytime talk show host told her longtime friend and co-star Adam Sandler that she has been discussing a “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” remake with Diaz. And while Barrymore has her sights set on playing the role of an overbearing salesman originated by late star John Candy, the Steve Martin marketing executive character is still up for grabs between Diaz and Sandler. “Her and I did discuss remaking ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles,’ and then I was like, ‘Well you know Adam and I talk about that,'” Barrymore recalled telling Diaz during the “Drew...
IndieWire

Cate Blanchett Sees a ‘Carol’ Connection in ‘Everything Everywhere’ Hot Dog Fingers Subplot

Cate Blanchett initially thought “Carol” references were all over “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Blanchett, who starred in the acclaimed 2015 romance opposite Rooney Mara, told “Everything All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh that an initial photo she saw from the film reminded her of the Todd Haynes film. “I’m going to sound like the supreme narcissist I am,” Blanchett said during Variety’s Actors on Actors series. “I was working with Jamie Lee [Curtis] on a film [Eli Roth’s ‘Borderlands’], and she was showing me the strangest pictures I have ever seen in my life of her in this bizarre gray wig...
IndieWire

Universal Told ‘Violent Night’ Screenwriters to ‘Just Go Nuts’ with Action, No Expense Barred

Turns out Universal Pictures was willing to bet big on “Die Hard”-inspired holiday action movie “Violent Night.” The R-rated Christmas movie stars David Harbour as Santa, who is willing to prove that he is no saint. Screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller referred to their long-gestating idea for the film as the “‘Die Hard’ Santa thing” that was on the border of being self-funded before they hit it big by penning Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie. “At one point, we were like, ‘Is there a way to just make this ourselves for $30,000, Kevin Smith style?'” Miller told Vulture. “We usually didn’t...
IndieWire

IndieWire

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy