Rams' Baker Mayfield Was 'Completely Shocked' by Raiders' Coverage on Game-Winning TD

Fans weren't the only ones baffled by the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive play-calling at the end of Thursday's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters after the game he was "completely shocked" when the Raiders cornerbacks lined up in press coverage on his touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with nine seconds remaining.
USC QB Caleb Williams Praised for 'Incredible' Season After 2022 Heisman Trophy Win

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the winner of the 2022 Heisman Trophy, beating out Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and TCU quarterback Max Duggan for the honor. CALEB WILLIAMS IS THE 2022 HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER 🏆<br><br>🎵 Connor Price & Bens - Spinnin <a href="https://t.co/wU8SGaIg10">pic.twitter.com/wU8SGaIg10</a>
Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

Week 14 got off to an intriguing start. The Los Angeles Rams and recently added quarterback Baker Mayfield earned an improbable comeback victory. Mayfield, who arrived on Tuesday, led a 98-yard drive with less than two minutes remaining and no timeouts to get the win. Many fantasy managers will hope...
Early Quarterback Carousel Predictions for the 2023 NFL Season

Quarterback is the most important NFL position, so it's never a surprise when teams are desperate for an upgrade. For some franchises, there is already a succession plan in place with a previously drafted player. In many cases, however, executives turn to free agency, the trade market or the next NFL draft for a solution.
The Biggest Surprise Breakouts of the 2022 NFL Season

One of the most popular NFL offseason topics is potential breakout players. Once the fall arrives, a new list of unexpected standouts will always form. And there's no question about the No. 1 example in 2022. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has ascended from a journeyman backup to an undisputed...
Troy Taylor Hired as Stanford's New HC; Was Finalist with Jason Garrett

Stanford has hired Troy Taylor as its next football coach, the school announced Saturday. Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee first reported the news. Taylor has coached Sacramento State for four years and led the Hornets to an undefeated regular-season record and the No. 2 seed in the FCS playoffs this year. They reached the quarterfinals before a 66-63 upset loss to Incarnate Word on Friday.
NFLN: Bucs' Tom Brady to Consider Playing in 2023, Not Retiring Ahead of Free Agency

Tom Brady began his 23rd NFL season with plans on retiring at the end of the year—for real this time. That may no longer be the case. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported "all options are on the table" for Brady at the end of the 2022 season. The future Hall of Famer will be an unrestricted free agent in March and could consider leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the right situation.
Garrett Wilson Says Jets Love Zach Wilson and Criticism 'Wasn't Personal'

New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson said his past criticism of the team's offense prior to the quarterback switch from Zach Wilson to Mike White was just business. "Zach knows it wasn't personal. We love Zach," Garrett Wilson said. "A QB change is just what it is—a QB change. But as an offense, we were playing bad and we had to solve a lot more things than that."
