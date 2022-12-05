Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Watson improving, but Browns’ playoff hopes on brink
CINCINNATI (AP) — Deshaun Watson had an unspectacular season debut in last week’s win over the Texans. He was better on Sunday, but the Browns’ playoff hopes all but vanished with a 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. And perhaps it was unrealistic for Cleveland to pin...
49ers' Brock Purdy has incredible half in first career start, leaves dad in tears
Brock Purdy led the 49ers to an early 28-0 lead over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the San Francisco 49ers rookie was making his first start.
Streaking Lions remember doubters, but still not satisfied
The Lions have won five of their last six games and climbed back into the playoff picture, but while the team is enjoying proving doubters wrong, Jared Goff says they're still not satisfied.
Rams' Baker Mayfield Was 'Completely Shocked' by Raiders' Coverage on Game-Winning TD
Fans weren't the only ones baffled by the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive play-calling at the end of Thursday's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters after the game he was "completely shocked" when the Raiders cornerbacks lined up in press coverage on his touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with nine seconds remaining.
Steelers' Kenny Pickett Replaced by Mitchell Trubisky vs. Ravens After Concussion
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens to be tested for a concussion and was replaced by veteran Mitchell Trubisky, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He was then ruled out for the remainder of the game and placed in the concussion protocol, according to Brooke Pryor...
Bucs' Tom Brady rages at official over missed pass interference call vs. 49ers
Tom Brady was looking to build momentum after an incredible Week 13 win but was met with immense difficulty against the San Francisco 49ers.
49ers WR Deebo Samuel carted off in first half vs. Buccaneers
San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel departed the 49ers' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a left knee injury with about five minutes left in the second quarter on Sunday.
Texans throw wrinkle at Cowboys, can’t close in 27-23 loss
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Houston Texans declared their intention to go back to Davis Mills as the starting quarterback. They kept the wrinkle to themselves, and had the Dallas Cowboys just enough off kilter to flirt with a big upset. Jeff Driskel threw his first touchdown pass since...
USC QB Caleb Williams Praised for 'Incredible' Season After 2022 Heisman Trophy Win
USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the winner of the 2022 Heisman Trophy, beating out Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and TCU quarterback Max Duggan for the honor. CALEB WILLIAMS IS THE 2022 HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER 🏆<br><br>🎵 Connor Price & Bens - Spinnin <a href="https://t.co/wU8SGaIg10">pic.twitter.com/wU8SGaIg10</a>
Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries
Week 14 got off to an intriguing start. The Los Angeles Rams and recently added quarterback Baker Mayfield earned an improbable comeback victory. Mayfield, who arrived on Tuesday, led a 98-yard drive with less than two minutes remaining and no timeouts to get the win. Many fantasy managers will hope...
Early Quarterback Carousel Predictions for the 2023 NFL Season
Quarterback is the most important NFL position, so it's never a surprise when teams are desperate for an upgrade. For some franchises, there is already a succession plan in place with a previously drafted player. In many cases, however, executives turn to free agency, the trade market or the next NFL draft for a solution.
The Biggest Surprise Breakouts of the 2022 NFL Season
One of the most popular NFL offseason topics is potential breakout players. Once the fall arrives, a new list of unexpected standouts will always form. And there's no question about the No. 1 example in 2022. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has ascended from a journeyman backup to an undisputed...
Troy Taylor Hired as Stanford's New HC; Was Finalist with Jason Garrett
Stanford has hired Troy Taylor as its next football coach, the school announced Saturday. Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee first reported the news. Taylor has coached Sacramento State for four years and led the Hornets to an undefeated regular-season record and the No. 2 seed in the FCS playoffs this year. They reached the quarterfinals before a 66-63 upset loss to Incarnate Word on Friday.
NFLN: Bucs' Tom Brady to Consider Playing in 2023, Not Retiring Ahead of Free Agency
Tom Brady began his 23rd NFL season with plans on retiring at the end of the year—for real this time. That may no longer be the case. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported "all options are on the table" for Brady at the end of the 2022 season. The future Hall of Famer will be an unrestricted free agent in March and could consider leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the right situation.
MEAC Commissioner Stills Talks Celebration Bowl, 1st-Year, Expansion, Title IX, ESports
MEAC Commissioner's exclusive interview with HBCU Legends on the Celebration Bowl, her first year, expansion, Title IX and Esports.
Garrett Wilson Says Jets Love Zach Wilson and Criticism 'Wasn't Personal'
New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson said his past criticism of the team's offense prior to the quarterback switch from Zach Wilson to Mike White was just business. "Zach knows it wasn't personal. We love Zach," Garrett Wilson said. "A QB change is just what it is—a QB change. But as an offense, we were playing bad and we had to solve a lot more things than that."
Brandon Miller, No. 8 Alabama Upset No. 1 Houston to Hand Cougars 1st Loss of Season
The No. 8 Alabama men's basketball team beat previously undefeated No. 1 Houston 71-65 on Saturday afternoon from Fertitta Center. Freshman forward Noah Clowney led the Crimson Tide with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting, 11 rebounds and two blocks to take down the host Cougars, who fell to 9-1. First-year...
Heisman Finalists 2022: Predictions for Candidates' Order of Finish in the Race
The Heisman Trophy has typically been won by quarterbacks, and that will again be the case this season. The most prestigious individual award in college football will be given to a QB for the sixth time in seven years and for the 39th time overall. However, it's not yet known...
Odell Beckham Jr. Says 'I Don't See the Point' in Returning for Regular Season
Odell Beckham Jr. isn't even hiding that he wants to be a playoff mercenary for a team this season. Appearing on The Shop during Thursday Night Football, Beckham said he doesn't see the point of trying to play in the regular season:. Beckham is relishing the opportunity to have playoff...
Report: Cameron Jordan, Saints Fined $550K for Allegedly Faking Injury vs. Buccaneers
The NFL has fined the New Orleans Saints $550,000 after defensive end Cameron Jordan allegedly faked an injury in Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. The Saints were fined $350,000, while Jordan ($50,000), defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen ($50,000) and head coach...
