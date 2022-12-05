Read full article on original website
mymix1041.com
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirms one dead, one in custody in fatal stabbing
UAS (Drone) Unit. Deputies say one individual was found deceased at the scene. After a ground search lasting approximately 1.5 hours, the suspect who ran from the residence was captured by HCSO personnel. The suspect, Sean Little (Born 1984), has been arrested in connection to the incident and charged with...
WAAY-TV
Coroner IDs victim in DeKalb County death investigation; sheriff says foul play suspected
The DeKalb County coroner has identified the woman at the center of a death investigation in Collinsville. Sandra Jelks, 62, is the person whose body was found about 7:55 p.m. Tuesday on Watts Avenue, said Coroner Tom Wilson. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden told WAAY 31 that Jelks died from...
theutcecho.com
Judge in Jasmine Pace Trial Sets Suspect’s Bond at $5,000,000
On Friday, Dec. 9, Judge Larry Ables held a bond hearing for suspect Jason Chen, who the District Attorney’s office accused of killing Jasmine Pace, 22. After listening to bond-specific testimony and arguments from both the prosecution and defense, Judge Ables set Chen's bond at $5 million. Nearly a...
WDEF
Deputies arrest suspect after search at East Brainerd fatal stabbing
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal stabbing Wednesday evening in East Brainerd. Deputies responded to a neighborhood on Safari Drive around 5PM. Officers found a dead victim inside, but are not releasing further details at this point. They say a suspect...
Franklin County man indicted, accused of filing false report about Bedford County lieutenant
An accusation against a Bedford County law enforcement officer resulted in charges against a Franklin County man for filing a false report, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Thursday.
WTVC
66-year-old La Vergne man missing, could be heading to Chattanooga, says TBI
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says they need the publics help in finding 66-year-old Gregory Cook. Cook is 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to TBI. He was last seen Thursday, and he was wearing a...
WDEF
Man convicted of nearly killing woman in Dalton stabbing case
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A jury convicted a Dalton man in a knife attack in 2021. 29 year old Shaquae Divine Robinson was found guilty of Aggravated Assault with Intent to Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Use of a Knife During Commission of a Felony. He...
New details in Jasmine Pace’s murder revealed during accused killer’s bond hearing
In a Hamilton County courtroom, the family of Jasmine Pace came face-to-face with her accused killer and learned haunting details about how her body was discovered.
WTVC
Jasmine Pace's remains found inside trash bags stuffed in suitcase, officer testifies
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Warning: The details in this story are disturbing. Jason Chen's bond hearing revealed gruesome new details in the Jasmine Pace's death, including that she was stabbed a total of 60 times, according to Hamilton County's medical examiner. First, how the hearing ended: A judge set...
WTVC
Man charged with criminal homicide for deadly stabbing in East Brainerd, says HCSO
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A man is facing charges for a deadly stabbing that happened on Safari Drive in East Brainerd Wednesday, HCSO says. When deputies arrived, HCSO says the suspect involved in the incident ran out of the back of the home into the woods to evade law enforcement.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for December 10
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016776- 5200 BLK State Line Road- Mail Theft- The resident reported a mail theft that occurred on December 7, between the hours of 1300 to 1600. A packaged delivered by USPS was taken. No suspect information available at the time of this report.
WDEF
Man charged with murdering mother in northeast Alabama
COLLINSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – Investigators in Northeast Alabama have charged a man with killing his mother. Emergency officials responded a home in Collinsville (below Fort Payne) on Tuesday night and found the body of 62 year old Sandra Jelks in her living room. She was the mother of a...
eastridgenewsonline.com
One Dead After Stabbing in East Brainerd
One man is in custody after a stabbing lead to the death of an individual in East Brainerd. According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Wednesday evening at about 5 p.m. personnel responded to the 7800 block of Safari Drive on a reported stabbing. An unidentified person was found dead.
Marion County Deputy Arrested in Monteagle
A Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been arrested and charged with DUI. Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette confirmed that Monteagle Police arrested Sergeant Chris Ladd Sunday night. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the report says the driver “evaded and turned off the vehicle lights.” The driver...
WSMV
Sheriff: Warren County deputy fired after crash, DUI charge
McMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Warren County deputy was arrested and fired after he was involved in a DUI crash. On Saturday, Deputy Cory Lynn Cannon was involved in an off-duty, single-vehicle crash on Highland Road in the Rock Island community in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny Jr....
WTVC
Shots fired outside Tyner Academy vs. Brainerd High-School basketball game Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after multiple shots were fired outside Brainerd High School Saturday night. According to CPD, just before 6:45 p.m. police responded to multiple shots fired near the high school. Police arrived in the area and secured the scene where they found evidence...
Five Men Arrested on Drug Charges in McMinnville
A joint investigation by the McMinnville Police Department, 31st District Attorney General’s Office, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in arrests of five McMinnville men on drug charges. Charged were 41 year-old Frankie Gunter with 2 counts of Sale of Meth and 2 counts for Delivery...
Female Suspect Sought after Several Auto Burglaries
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in identifying the female and the vehicle in pictures you see in this story. She is a suspect in several auto burglaries and thefts around the Beechgrove and Manchester area. The tag on the vehicle is stolen as well. Any information,...
WDEF
Murray administrator resigns one week after arrest
CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – An official in the Murray County school system has resigned after her arrest last week. Rachelle Terry was arrested last week. She faces charges of statutory rape and child molestation after investigators said she had a relationship with a student. Terry also faces charges of...
Georgia man gets 25 years in prison for voter fraud
A Walker County man was recently convicted of forgery relating to a voter fraud case. According to the Secretary of State’s office, Walker County resident William Chase filled out another Walker County resident’s absentee ballot in the January 2021 runoff election after it was sent to a Post Office box at a voter’s prior address in error.
