Marion County, TN

theutcecho.com

Judge in Jasmine Pace Trial Sets Suspect’s Bond at $5,000,000

On Friday, Dec. 9, Judge Larry Ables held a bond hearing for suspect Jason Chen, who the District Attorney’s office accused of killing Jasmine Pace, 22. After listening to bond-specific testimony and arguments from both the prosecution and defense, Judge Ables set Chen's bond at $5 million. Nearly a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Man convicted of nearly killing woman in Dalton stabbing case

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A jury convicted a Dalton man in a knife attack in 2021. 29 year old Shaquae Divine Robinson was found guilty of Aggravated Assault with Intent to Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Use of a Knife During Commission of a Felony. He...
DALTON, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for December 10

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016776- 5200 BLK State Line Road- Mail Theft- The resident reported a mail theft that occurred on December 7, between the hours of 1300 to 1600. A packaged delivered by USPS was taken. No suspect information available at the time of this report.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Man charged with murdering mother in northeast Alabama

COLLINSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – Investigators in Northeast Alabama have charged a man with killing his mother. Emergency officials responded a home in Collinsville (below Fort Payne) on Tuesday night and found the body of 62 year old Sandra Jelks in her living room. She was the mother of a...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
eastridgenewsonline.com

One Dead After Stabbing in East Brainerd

One man is in custody after a stabbing lead to the death of an individual in East Brainerd. According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Wednesday evening at about 5 p.m. personnel responded to the 7800 block of Safari Drive on a reported stabbing. An unidentified person was found dead.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
On Target News

Marion County Deputy Arrested in Monteagle

A Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been arrested and charged with DUI. Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette confirmed that Monteagle Police arrested Sergeant Chris Ladd Sunday night. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the report says the driver “evaded and turned off the vehicle lights.” The driver...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Sheriff: Warren County deputy fired after crash, DUI charge

McMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Warren County deputy was arrested and fired after he was involved in a DUI crash. On Saturday, Deputy Cory Lynn Cannon was involved in an off-duty, single-vehicle crash on Highland Road in the Rock Island community in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny Jr....
WARREN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Five Men Arrested on Drug Charges in McMinnville

A joint investigation by the McMinnville Police Department, 31st District Attorney General’s Office, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in arrests of five McMinnville men on drug charges. Charged were 41 year-old Frankie Gunter with 2 counts of Sale of Meth and 2 counts for Delivery...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
WDEF

Murray administrator resigns one week after arrest

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – An official in the Murray County school system has resigned after her arrest last week. Rachelle Terry was arrested last week. She faces charges of statutory rape and child molestation after investigators said she had a relationship with a student. Terry also faces charges of...
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia man gets 25 years in prison for voter fraud

A Walker County man was recently convicted of forgery relating to a voter fraud case. According to the Secretary of State’s office, Walker County resident William Chase filled out another Walker County resident’s absentee ballot in the January 2021 runoff election after it was sent to a Post Office box at a voter’s prior address in error.
WALKER COUNTY, GA

