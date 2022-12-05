ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
case.edu

Mather Center’s Winter Warm Up

Tired of the cold? Warm up with an end of the semester celebration in the Flora Stone Mather Center for Women. There will be a hot chocolate bar with plenty of mix-ins for a personalized cocoa experience, cookies, a (digital) fire, and board games available. This event is open to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria

CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls

From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
CANTON, OH
case.edu

Integrate mindfulness into your classroom

Faculty members can find out how to integrate mindfulness into their classrooms by participating in an upcoming training program. Offered through the Mindfulness Matters initiative at Case Western Reserve University, this training opportunity will be held by Suzanne Rusnak, an experienced mindfulness instructor and practitioner. The sessions will be held...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Health alert issued for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon sold in Medina County area

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has issued a health alert for a pair of cheese spreads produced in Ohio and sold in the Medina County area. The health alert is for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon, batch number 221112, which are made by Yellow House Cheese LLC, 9733 Wooster Pike, Seville, OH 44273. The health alert comes as a result of a lack of antibiotic testing and pasteurization records for the milk used to make the cheese.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Four Cleveland Clinic hospitals rated high performing in maternity care

CLEVELAND — Four Cleveland Clinic hospitals recently received national recognition for their level of maternity care. For maternity care, Cleveland Clinic hospitals received recognition. Cleveland Clinic currently rated as high performing. Maternity care is to help for uncomplicated preganancies. ​Akron General, Fairview, Hillcrest and Martin Health rated as high...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Shake It opens at Van Aken District

Forward Hospitality Group’s casual burger spot Shake It is open at 3396 Tuttle Road at the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights. Shake It offers single, double and triple beef burgers with a Shake It secret sauce and other toppings, as well as hot and regular chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, kobe beef hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, salads and sides. Customers can also order milkshakes, including classic vanilla, chocolate and strawberry flavors, and special flavors like blueberry sugar cookie, brownie, apple cobbler, peanut butter pretzel and Kit Kat.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy