Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief MoneyC. HeslopOhio State
Kia and Hyundai cars increasingly targeted by thieves in ClevelandEdy ZooCleveland, OH
Mistake on the Lake?Remington WriteCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
Remaking the Market: West Side Market vendors share renovations, concerns, hopes for the transition
CLEVELAND — Tuesday evening, the West Side Market advisory board and consultant Ted Spitzer, leading the 10-month master plan to transition the Market to non-profit ownership, finalized the mission, vision, and values for Cleveland Public Market Corporation. That Corporation will make up the go-tos to run the non-profit when that is finalized.
cleveland.com
Noodles & Company, a globally inspired, fast-casual restaurant, opens in Mentor
MENTOR, Ohio – Myriad cultures have noodle dishes. And many of those dishes are on the menu at Noodles & Company restaurants. Now, that globally inspired menu is coming to 9210 Mentor Avenue, Mentor -- just southwest of Walmart – when a new restaurant opens Wednesday, Dec. 14.
case.edu
Mather Center’s Winter Warm Up
Tired of the cold? Warm up with an end of the semester celebration in the Flora Stone Mather Center for Women. There will be a hot chocolate bar with plenty of mix-ins for a personalized cocoa experience, cookies, a (digital) fire, and board games available. This event is open to...
Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria
CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
Midway Mall inching closer to facelift with loan pre-approval
Long anticipated revitalization efforts in Elyria could be inching forward. This week, leaders there pre-approved a funding source to purchase and eventually redevelop the Midway Mall.
ODA issues health alert for cheese spreads sold locally
The Ohio Department of Agriculture has issued a health alert for certain cheese products made by Yellow House Cheese LLC in Seville.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Pizza Shop Turned Gingerbread House
Pizza shop turned into a gingerbread house! Etalian is located on Bell Street in Chagrin Falls.
whbc.com
Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls
From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, Ohio
The other day, I was craving some classic American food, specifically a burger and hot dog. To satisfy my craving, I went to Hot Dog Diner, a beloved local restaurant in Parma, Ohio which was voted the best hot dog in Greater Cleveland by cleveland.com readers.
case.edu
Integrate mindfulness into your classroom
Faculty members can find out how to integrate mindfulness into their classrooms by participating in an upcoming training program. Offered through the Mindfulness Matters initiative at Case Western Reserve University, this training opportunity will be held by Suzanne Rusnak, an experienced mindfulness instructor and practitioner. The sessions will be held...
Dreaming of a white Christmas? The likelihood NE Ohio sees flakes
With Christmas just weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief Money
Are you struggling even more because of the winter season? Officials know inflation is not the only economic hardship faced by residents. The state has set aside money to help with winter-related expenses.
Health alert issued for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon sold in Medina County area
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has issued a health alert for a pair of cheese spreads produced in Ohio and sold in the Medina County area. The health alert is for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon, batch number 221112, which are made by Yellow House Cheese LLC, 9733 Wooster Pike, Seville, OH 44273. The health alert comes as a result of a lack of antibiotic testing and pasteurization records for the milk used to make the cheese.
What are the highest paying business jobs in Cleveland?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - If you’re looking for a change of pace in your job for the new year, you may consider a career in business. But the field is broad and accounts for a large swath of professions. How should you choose what to focus on?. Stacker compiled a...
WKYC
Aut-O-Rama drive-in showing Christmas movies this weekend: Here's the lineup for both screens
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Although the official start of winter is right around the corner, the Aut-O-Rama drive-in theater remains open in North Ridgeville as they showcase multiple Christmas movies. So what double features can you expect at the drive-in this weekend?. Screen 1: 2004’s The Polar Express followed...
Medina County District Library offers time-saving services this holiday season
MEDINA, Ohio -- During this busy holiday season, the Medina County District Library has some time-saving services for you. Holiday preparations, children on break from school, or travel to see family can make it a struggle to pick up and return library items. MCDL makes it easy to fit the library into your hectic schedule.
spectrumnews1.com
Four Cleveland Clinic hospitals rated high performing in maternity care
CLEVELAND — Four Cleveland Clinic hospitals recently received national recognition for their level of maternity care. For maternity care, Cleveland Clinic hospitals received recognition. Cleveland Clinic currently rated as high performing. Maternity care is to help for uncomplicated preganancies. Akron General, Fairview, Hillcrest and Martin Health rated as high...
Cleveland Jewish News
Shake It opens at Van Aken District
Forward Hospitality Group’s casual burger spot Shake It is open at 3396 Tuttle Road at the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights. Shake It offers single, double and triple beef burgers with a Shake It secret sauce and other toppings, as well as hot and regular chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, kobe beef hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, salads and sides. Customers can also order milkshakes, including classic vanilla, chocolate and strawberry flavors, and special flavors like blueberry sugar cookie, brownie, apple cobbler, peanut butter pretzel and Kit Kat.
Ranking fast-food breakfast sandwiches from worst to best
CLEVELAND, Oh-- While breakfast has long been heralded as “the most important meal of the day,” one in five Americans say they would rather sleep later than start their day with a hearty meal. Whether you are running late or just not in the mood to whip up...
Comments / 0