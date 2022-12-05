Read full article on original website
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
Central NY Fire Chief Gets a Well Deserved Shout-Out From His Crew
Some of the greats don't often get the recognition they deserve. This first responder is well due for his shout-out. It's time to recognize a Fire Chief that means so much to his team and community. Mike is the Fire Chief for the Poland Volunteer Fire Company. His fellow firefighters say he's their leader, friend, and role model in the fire hall.
Oneida County Plows To Have Feature Green Lights, Not Yellow
No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. A recently passed New York State law will mean you may see snow plow trucks with flashing green lights, or alternating green and yellow flashing lights, instead of the typical yellow lights ones we've come to expect. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente...
Check Out Every Single Time Utica Was Mentioned on ‘Jeopardy’
Upstate New York has been well represented on Jeopardy over the years. It seems like 2022 was a banner year for contestants coming from the area. It appears there were a total of five contestants from Upstate New York on Jeopardy in 2022:. ELLEN LaBERGE. Ellen LaBerge is the most...
Nimey’s Celebrates Grand Opening of New Boonville Location
The ribbon has been cut on a new car dealership in the town of Boonville. Matt Nimey Buick GMC celebrated its grand opening at 13371 State Route 12. On their Facebook page, they thanked the Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush, The Boonville Herald and their friends & family for their help with the opening.
Trade Holiday Cheer for Christmas Fear in Herkimer at Intense Haunted House
You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout. I'm telling you why. A fright before Christmas is coming to town. There are plenty of options for the family to enjoy that feel-good holiday experience, walking or driving through magical Christmas light displays in New York. But there's only one place in Central New York where you can trade the holiday cheer for some Christmas fear.
Weird Bug Found in New York State Has an Even Weirder Name
This little guy is terrifying, and he's multiplying!. It's amazing how people can be scared of creepy insects, regardless of how tiny they are. But let's be honest, if you saw this little bug crawling on your leg... you'd be terrified too!. Touch-Me-Not Stick Insect. Yes... that's its name and...
Ilion Gas War- The Real Reason Prices on Gas are So Low
Since October 28th when the new Ilion Stewart's Shop celebrated their grand reopening across from the Remington Arms plant, drivers have been enjoying gas prices that have actually fallen below $3 dollars a gallon. If you're keeping track, the savings in Ilion have been as much as $1 less per gallon than anywhere else in the state.
Oneida Mom Captures Christmas with Hilarious Live Elf on a Shelf Shots
Move over Elf on the Shelf. Make room for Jack on the move. An Oneida mom is taking the famous holiday tradition to a whole new level. Kourey Lilley captures Christmas with hilarious daily real-life Elf on the Shelf shots featuring her son Jack. She started the tradition several years ago after the idea was passed down from her Aunt Terry. "She used to do a live elf on the shelf with her sister-in-law, and then her grandson."
Every Friday Is High Five Friday In Upstate New York
Did you know that Little Falls New York celebrates High Five Friday?. At Benton Hall Academy, every Friday morning the students start their day off with a high five as they enter the building. According to My Little Falls, Tracy Young brought the idea to the area after seeing it in South Carolina:
Fentanyl Distribution in Utica: 2 Men Plead Guilty, Face Years in Prison
Two Utica men will each spend at least a decade in prison for distributing fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, linked to many fatal and non-fatal drug overdoses. The U.S. Attorney's Office announced guilty pleas this week in two cases involving Utica residents - Eric Ares, 37, and Ivan Jose Rodriguez, 47.
One Central New York College To Permanently Close Spring 2023
Breaking news for Upstate New York, due to financial concerns, Cazenovia College will be closing. According to Cazenovia College, the school is working toward closure prior to the start of the Fall 2023 semester. The College will complete the Fall 2022 semester as scheduled and will be fully operational in...
Steven Mancuso, former Utica Attorney, Faces More Prison Time in Illegal Gun Case After Death of Girlfriend
A disbarred former Utica attorney faces up to 15-years in prison after being convicted of gun possession in an incident that involved the death of his girlfriend. Steven Mancuso was found guilty on December 2, 2022, on one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. Mancuso's charges followed a death at his home on Leslie Ave in Utica last year, where his girlfriend, Lisa Falange, died from a gunshot wound to her head.
‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’
Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
More Shania? Yes Please! Adds 3rd Stop to Upstate NY for Her 2023 Tour
Just when you thought she was done adding shows... she adds yet another stop in Upstate New York. In case you missed it... Shania Twain is going on tour in the new year and people are BEYOND excited for it. Her "Queen of Me Tour", which started with 52 dates, has now added even more stops due to her high ticket demands.
Magical Christmas Lights Show in Rome Will Bring Out Your Inner Child
There are holiday displays, then there's a Christmas experience that takes you back to your childhood at one home in Rome. Brian Seymour and his daughter Taelynn create a magical Christmas lights show every year that is like no other in the area. "I started the display as a way to show my daughter a simple act of kindness can go a long way," said Seymour. "She helps set up the displays and I use her child eyes to tell me what works best."
In Case You Missed It: New Hartford Will Soon Be Home For One Popular Restaurant
After months and months of speculation, it's finally been determined what's moving in to the Orchard Shopping Center in New Hartford, New York. The former Outback Steakhouse building was painted blue and honestly looks like a totally different restaurant at this point. Many people have been asking the question about what is moving in there, and the news has finally been announced.
Parking Ban on Whitesboro St. at Adirondack Bank Center
Another note for drivers the next time you're headed to a game or event at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, or the Nexus Center. Utica Police have announced a temporary parking ban along two roads surrounding The AUD and Nexus. Effective immediately parking is prohibited:. On...
Famous Photographer Opening His CNY Home for Rare Public Gallery
A celebrated photographer who's snapped such famous subjects as Steve Martin, Mick Jagger, Stanley Kubrick and Queen Elizabeth II is hosting a rare public viewing of his work at his Central New York home this weekend. A CAREER SPANNING SIX DECADES. 90-year-old Dmitri Kasterine will showcase some of his favorite...
Rome Woman, 22, Killed in Crash Involving Tractor Trailer
A 22-year-old woman from Rome has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer that occurred on State Route 8 in Chenango County. New York State Police say just before 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Jasmine R. Morrison was a passenger in a van traveling south on Route 8 that ran into the back of a tractor trailer that was attempting to turn off of Route 8, onto Route 25 in the town of Columbus. Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
