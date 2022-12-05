ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Central NY Fire Chief Gets a Well Deserved Shout-Out From His Crew

Some of the greats don't often get the recognition they deserve. This first responder is well due for his shout-out. It's time to recognize a Fire Chief that means so much to his team and community. Mike is the Fire Chief for the Poland Volunteer Fire Company. His fellow firefighters say he's their leader, friend, and role model in the fire hall.
POLAND, NY
Nimey’s Celebrates Grand Opening of New Boonville Location

The ribbon has been cut on a new car dealership in the town of Boonville. Matt Nimey Buick GMC celebrated its grand opening at 13371 State Route 12. On their Facebook page, they thanked the Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush, The Boonville Herald and their friends & family for their help with the opening.
BOONVILLE, NY
Trade Holiday Cheer for Christmas Fear in Herkimer at Intense Haunted House

You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout. I'm telling you why. A fright before Christmas is coming to town. There are plenty of options for the family to enjoy that feel-good holiday experience, walking or driving through magical Christmas light displays in New York. But there's only one place in Central New York where you can trade the holiday cheer for some Christmas fear.
HERKIMER, NY
Weird Bug Found in New York State Has an Even Weirder Name

This little guy is terrifying, and he's multiplying!. It's amazing how people can be scared of creepy insects, regardless of how tiny they are. But let's be honest, if you saw this little bug crawling on your leg... you'd be terrified too!. Touch-Me-Not Stick Insect. Yes... that's its name and...
UTICA, NY
Ilion Gas War- The Real Reason Prices on Gas are So Low

Since October 28th when the new Ilion Stewart's Shop celebrated their grand reopening across from the Remington Arms plant, drivers have been enjoying gas prices that have actually fallen below $3 dollars a gallon. If you're keeping track, the savings in Ilion have been as much as $1 less per gallon than anywhere else in the state.
ILION, NY
Oneida Mom Captures Christmas with Hilarious Live Elf on a Shelf Shots

Move over Elf on the Shelf. Make room for Jack on the move. An Oneida mom is taking the famous holiday tradition to a whole new level. Kourey Lilley captures Christmas with hilarious daily real-life Elf on the Shelf shots featuring her son Jack. She started the tradition several years ago after the idea was passed down from her Aunt Terry. "She used to do a live elf on the shelf with her sister-in-law, and then her grandson."
ONEIDA, NY
Every Friday Is High Five Friday In Upstate New York

Did you know that Little Falls New York celebrates High Five Friday?. At Benton Hall Academy, every Friday morning the students start their day off with a high five as they enter the building. According to My Little Falls, Tracy Young brought the idea to the area after seeing it in South Carolina:
LITTLE FALLS, NY
Steven Mancuso, former Utica Attorney, Faces More Prison Time in Illegal Gun Case After Death of Girlfriend

A disbarred former Utica attorney faces up to 15-years in prison after being convicted of gun possession in an incident that involved the death of his girlfriend. Steven Mancuso was found guilty on December 2, 2022, on one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. Mancuso's charges followed a death at his home on Leslie Ave in Utica last year, where his girlfriend, Lisa Falange, died from a gunshot wound to her head.
UTICA, NY
‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’

Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY
Magical Christmas Lights Show in Rome Will Bring Out Your Inner Child

There are holiday displays, then there's a Christmas experience that takes you back to your childhood at one home in Rome. Brian Seymour and his daughter Taelynn create a magical Christmas lights show every year that is like no other in the area. "I started the display as a way to show my daughter a simple act of kindness can go a long way," said Seymour. "She helps set up the displays and I use her child eyes to tell me what works best."
ROME, NY
In Case You Missed It: New Hartford Will Soon Be Home For One Popular Restaurant

After months and months of speculation, it's finally been determined what's moving in to the Orchard Shopping Center in New Hartford, New York. The former Outback Steakhouse building was painted blue and honestly looks like a totally different restaurant at this point. Many people have been asking the question about what is moving in there, and the news has finally been announced.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Parking Ban on Whitesboro St. at Adirondack Bank Center

Another note for drivers the next time you're headed to a game or event at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, or the Nexus Center. Utica Police have announced a temporary parking ban along two roads surrounding The AUD and Nexus. Effective immediately parking is prohibited:. On...
UTICA, NY
Rome Woman, 22, Killed in Crash Involving Tractor Trailer

A 22-year-old woman from Rome has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer that occurred on State Route 8 in Chenango County. New York State Police say just before 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Jasmine R. Morrison was a passenger in a van traveling south on Route 8 that ran into the back of a tractor trailer that was attempting to turn off of Route 8, onto Route 25 in the town of Columbus. Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
Marcy, NY
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

