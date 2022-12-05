Much has changed at Case Western Reserve University since July 1989, but there has been one constant: Colleen Barker-Williamson. Having started her time at CWRU as the assistant Director of Programs of the Thwing Center and now working as Director of the Office of Student Activities and Leadership (SAL), Barker-Williamson has dedicated all her time here in service of student groups and leaders. She has been a consistent pillar of support for students and through her work has ensured that CWRU students have the guidance and resources they need to create the most vibrant student life and campus culture possible. Her era of mentorship towards generations of students will come to an end this January as she retires.

