Women’s soccer falls to JHU 2-1 in NCAA DIII championship game, concluding historic season
Last Sunday Dec. 4, the Case Western Reserve University women’s soccer team was one win away from their first NCAA Division III title. In their way stood the formidable second-ranked Johns Hopkins University (JHU), also seeking their first championship in program history. Unfortunately for the fourth-ranked Spartans, the Blue Jays tenacity and offensive pressure proved too much for CWRU. The Spartans fell 2-1, claiming the runner’s up trophy to cap off the most legendary season in CWRU women’s soccer history.
Colleen Barker-Williamson, student leadership advisor, retires after three decades of service
Much has changed at Case Western Reserve University since July 1989, but there has been one constant: Colleen Barker-Williamson. Having started her time at CWRU as the assistant Director of Programs of the Thwing Center and now working as Director of the Office of Student Activities and Leadership (SAL), Barker-Williamson has dedicated all her time here in service of student groups and leaders. She has been a consistent pillar of support for students and through her work has ensured that CWRU students have the guidance and resources they need to create the most vibrant student life and campus culture possible. Her era of mentorship towards generations of students will come to an end this January as she retires.
Researchers Markowitz, Tyler elected fellows for 2022 class of National Academy of Inventors
Colon cancer pioneer and neural engineering innovator join nearly 20 others from Case Western Reserve in last decade on list. Case Western Reserve University researchers Sanford “Sandy” Markowitz and Dustin Tyler have been elected fellows of The National Academy of Inventors (NAI). The honor highlights the overall career and impact individual inventors have had in their field and society.
3 events to help students relax before finals
Finals are right around the corner, and students at Case Western Reserve University are buckling down to prepare. While this can be a busy and stressful time of year, there are also plenty of opportunities to take a breather from studying, de-stress and spend time with the CWRU community before winter break.
Steve Fening appointed an associate vice president for research
Steve Fening, a professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering and managing director of the Case-Coulter Translational Research Partnership, has been appointed as an associate vice president for research, with a focus on strategic partnerships. “Steve is proven leader who will help us achieve President Kaler’s ambitious goals,” said Michael...
Fall semester-in-review opening reception
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to the Art Studio’s fall semester-in-review opening reception Monday, Dec. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. The Art Studio is located at 2215 Adelbert Road. This exhibition will feature student works in ceramic, textile, painting, drawing, architecture, jewelry and...
U.S. military chaplains to study in CWRU’s military ethics master’s program
Beginning next year, Case Western Reserve University faculty will help shape how the values of our military are taught to—and understood by—U.S. troops for years to come. That’s because the U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains has approved enrolling their ethics officers in the university’s Master of Arts in Military Ethics program, the only dedicated master’s program of its kind in the country.
PeopleSoft Financials to be unavailable this weekend
PeopleSoft Financials will be unavailable Saturday, Dec. 10, from 7 p.m. until Monday, Dec. 12, at 8 a.m. due to a scheduled system upgrade. For assistance with any technology product or service at Case Western Reserve University, contact the University Technology Service Desk at help@case.edu or 216.368.HELP (4357) or visit help.case.edu.
Police Sargent Brent Lytton discusses annual teddy bear campaign
Operation Teddy Bear: Case Western Reserve University’s Division of Public Safety aims to give 100 teddy bears to children. cleveland.com: CWRU Police Sgt. Brent Lytton discussed the annual campaign to deliver teddy bears to children unable to go home for the holidays because they were being treated at University Hospital’s Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital. “[When] COVID hit, it kind of changed everything,” Lytton said. “This year, we’re like, we need to bring this back, and we want to kind of go all in.”
Mandel’s Daniel Flannery says genealogical DNA is a relatively new practice in law enforcement
Genealogical DNA leads to arrest of 72-year-old man for rape of 9-year-old in 1997. WEWS: A 72-year-old man was recently charged for a sexual assault that took place in Cleveland in 1997. Daniel Flannery, director of the Begun Center for Violence Prevention Research and Education, said genealogical DNA is a relatively new practice in law enforcement that can narrow down who the identity of a person is when their DNA doesn’t match anything in a system. “You might link a particular DNA in a sexual assault kit to a relative of an alleged offender,” he said.
Integrate mindfulness into your classroom
Faculty members can find out how to integrate mindfulness into their classrooms by participating in an upcoming training program. Offered through the Mindfulness Matters initiative at Case Western Reserve University, this training opportunity will be held by Suzanne Rusnak, an experienced mindfulness instructor and practitioner. The sessions will be held...
Mather Center creates interactive poster display in recognition of Global 16 Days Campaign
The Global 16 Days Campaign, initiated by the Center for Women’s Global Leadership, is a global call to action to end femicide. The initiative began Nov. 25 (International Day Against Violence Against Women) and ends Dec. 10 (International Human Rights Day). In recognition of the Global 16 Days Campaign,...
RHA forum brings transparency and information about housing situation on campus
If you’ve been around campus recently, you’ve probably seen or heard news about developments in Case Western Reserve University’s residential life. From the construction happening around the South Residential Village (SRV) since the beginning of the semester, to the uncertainty last semester regarding the availability of upperclassman housing, campus living is on the forefront of students’ minds.
“(Un)Informed Consent?”
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to join the Department of Population and Quantitative Health Sciences-based Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Learning Group for a meeting on the topic “(Un)Informed Consent?” Thursday, Dec. 8, from noon to 1:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in-person in the BioEnterprise Buildint’s fourth-floor conference room and via Zoom.
LTTE: Open letter to President Kaler from CWRU’s Students for Justice in Palestine
Case Western Reserve University’s Students for Justice in Palestine, alongside 13 different cosigning organizations, would like to issue a formal response to the email you sent to the campus community in regards to the Undergraduate Student Government passing Resolution 31-15. In your campus-wide address on Nov. 9, you declared...
Learn about campus initiatives rooted in protecting human rights
When the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted by the United Nations on Dec. 10, 1948, it laid out the inalienable rights all human beings have. These rights—agreed upon by countries around the world—include the freedom from discrimination, access to justice, right to education, and right to cultural, artistic, and scientific life.
Mather Center’s Winter Warm Up
Tired of the cold? Warm up with an end of the semester celebration in the Flora Stone Mather Center for Women. There will be a hot chocolate bar with plenty of mix-ins for a personalized cocoa experience, cookies, a (digital) fire, and board games available. This event is open to...
PeopleSoft HCM to be unavailable early Sunday
Due to scheduled maintenance, PeopleSoft HCM will be unavailable Sunday, Dec. 11, from midnight to 4 a.m. ET. During this time, employees will be unable to view or update employee information, including entering updated personal information, entering time, approving time and viewing paychecks, in addition to other functionality. For assistance...
