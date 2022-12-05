Read full article on original website
Related
Crocs, Gatorade Fit, and Walmart-branded cream cheese are among the fastest-growing brands of 2022
Consumers turned toward brands like Crocs, Gatorade, and Walmart-branded food as inflation and worries about the economies remained high this year.
A coffee chain announced it wants to make your drinks with oat milk. Here's why
Meat, eggs and dairy account for 75% of our food's carbon footprint in the US. So, vegan milks can be a sustainable substitute. Leaders of one major coffee chain believe in the taste, foam-i-ness and earth-saving benefits of oat milk so much, they've made it the default milk in their coffee drinks. But how does oat milk's sustainability and nutritive value stack up?
Meet the Organic Spirits Distillers Revolutionizing the Industry to Make Better Booze
Over the past decade, appetites for organic products have ballooned past the point of trendiness—cementing the idea of “going organic” as a healthy, sustainable lifestyle. Proudly burnished labels can be on nearly anything these days, from produce and cosmetics to wine and even pet food. Nearly anything we put into, or onto, our bodies have […]
Company Behind Babybel Cheese Bets Big on Non-Animal Casein With Standing Ovation Partnership
Today French cheese giant Bel Group, the company behind cheese brands Babybel, The Laughing Cow, and Boursin announced an exclusive partnership with precision fermentation specialist Standing Ovation to incorporate the startup’s animal-free casein milk protein into select cheese offerings. The deal follows an equity investment made by Bel Group into the Paris-based startup in September.
The Secret to Scaling a Plant-Based Meat Startup With Nowadays’ Max Elder
In his previous life, Max Elder worked as a futurist, where he helped food brands develop strategies for the future. One of his primary motivations in this work was the belief he could help steer these brands away from animal agriculture and toward a future centered around more humane and sustainable foods. Over time, however, Elder realized that to have a meaningful impact, he’d have to create his own product.
An Israel-based company produces lab-grown, cultivated meat without cruelty
"We strongly believe that culture meat is an engine of change."
AOL Corp
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
Popculture
Rice Recall Issued
Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
Beer Brewing Startup iGulu is Back from the Dead, Plans to Split Brewing Machine Into Two
Like something out of a horror movie, beer brewing automation startup iGulu has come back from the dead, reanimating into something resembling a startup trying to bring a product to market. The company, whose demise was well-documented here on The Spoon, apparently never gave up on its dream of delivering...
Breaking: UPSIDE Becomes First Company to Get Greenlight From the U.S. FDA For Cultivated Meat
Today UPSIDE Foods announced it has become the first company in the world to receive a “No Questions” letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for cultivated meat, poultry, or seafood. This letter signals that the FDA believes UPSIDE’s cultivated chicken is safe for consumers.
Thrillist
There's Now a Plant-Based Philadelphia Cream Cheese
The cream cheese brand that excites Gerry and Cookie Fleck is making a change. Philadelphia is launching plant-based cream cheese. It calls the release a "first from a mainstream cream cheese brand." Mainstream cream cheese is a heck of a phrase, but Philadelphia is the biggest name in bagel spreads. In 2021, it laid claim to 69% of the market category, according to data from Information Resources, Inc. (IRI), which provides clients with consumer, shopper, and retail market intelligence as well as analysis on consumer packaged goods (CPG), retail, and healthcare industries.
Chocolate maker Barry Callebaut boosts investment in Canadian factory
ZURICH, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut (BARN.S) is investing $70 million at one of its factories in Canada, the company said on Wednesday, its latest move to expand production in North America.
New Culture Believes Its Animal-Free Casein Will Help Grow the Alt.Cheese Market
It might sound like a scene from “Forest Gump,” but consumers love cheese–sliced, diced, shredded, spread, liquid, and chunked. Globally, according to Expert Market Research, we’re looking at a space that reached a value of about $75.46 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2023-2028, reaching a value of approximately $109.85 billion by 2026. Any way you look at it, that’s a lot of cheddar.
Bellwether Launches Cloud-Powered Small Batch Coffee Roasting-on-Demand
Bellwether, a maker of electric ventless coffee roasters for small-batch roasters and coffee shops, has launched a cloud-connected roasting service that enables coffee shops and retailers to roast coffee via a sharing economy model. The new service – called Bellwether on Demand – allows anyone interested in roasting a batch...
Average asking price of UK homes down by 2.1% in a month, says Rightmove
Property website reports largest pre-Christmas dip of last four years as figure falls to £359,137 in early December
Fears for UK economy after manufacturing sector shrinks by 4%
Industry body Make UK says ‘no sugar-coating poor outlook’ for next year and ‘possibly beyond’
Americans Are Sharing The Things You Should NEVER Do In The US, And Everyone Abroad Should Take Notes
" NEVER cut in line. I've been in countries (example: Spain) where lines/queues are more of a vague suggestion of who goes first — this is not true if you cut in line in the US."
Monarch Launches Production of Electric, Driver-Optional Tractor
Monarch, a California-based maker of autonomous electric tractors, announced it had launched production of its first model, the MK-V. The first models of the MK-V, a driver-optional, all-electric tractor, will be going to Constellation Brands, a large wine and spirits producer. According to Monarch, the first six MK-Vs off the production line are heading to Constellation.
Is my RAT actually working? How to tell if your Covid test can detect Omicron | Thea van de Mortel for the Conversation
If you’re buying a RAT, check the TGA’s table to find out if the brand has been tested for sensitivity to newer variants
Subway Debuts Smart Fridges To Sell Pre-Made Sandwiches
Subway believes you can, and to that end, the sandwich franchiser has begun to roll out a new line of smart fridges in the US to sell premade Subway sandwiches. The new fridges feature “artificial intelligence and natural language processing” and are restocked daily with sandwiches from local franchisees. The new line of vending machines is a part of the company’s growing focus on non-traditional formats to target “on-the-go” customers.
TheSpoon
Seattle, WA
767
Followers
2K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT
The Spoon provides daily reporting and insight into the food tech revolution. We talk to the innovators, disruptors and creators helping to reinvent food, cooking and the kitchen and bring those conversations to you in the form of interviews, deep dive analysis, newsletters, podcasts and videoshttps://thespoon.tech/
Comments / 0