The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Asks for 14 More Days, Must Pass Laws Empowering Deri, Smotrich, Ben Gvir
Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday night submitted to President Isaac Herzog a request to extend the mandate to form the government. Netanyahu wrote Herzog that “all the factions demand signing full coalition agreements as a precondition for the distribution of portfolios, and these agreements include references to many and complex key issues.” He reassured the president that “negotiations are in full swing and much progress has been made, however, I will require all the days of extension that you have the power to give me according to the law so that I can form the government.”
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu’s Next Battle: Exonerating Deri from Disgrace Clause
Last week, presumed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked President Isaac Herzog for the 14 extra days to which he is entitled by law to continue forging his coalition government. Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, one of several archenemies Netanyahu has created in his many years as Likud chairman, argued that since the right-wing bloc is prepared to vote in a new Speaker of the Knesset, it means they already are operating as a coalition, and so the president should deny Netanyahu’s request and urge him to present his new government as is.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Arab Lawmaker Ayman Odeh Meets with UN Secy-Gen Guterres, J Street to Incite Against Israel
Israeli Arab Knesset member Ayman Odeh met Friday with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York to discuss Israel’s incoming right-wing government led by Likud MK Benjamin Netanyahu. Odeh, who heads the Hadash-Ta’al party, claimed that Israel’s Arab population needs “international intervention” for protection from the new government....
The Jewish Press
Rabin Reconsidered
In his early 20s, Rabin joined the Palmach, a pre-state militia associated politically with the Left, and, in 1945, he helped rescue Jewish refugees being held in the British detention camp at Atlit. In early spring of 1948, he commanded the Harel Brigade, tasked with defending Jerusalem and protecting convoys trying to break the siege.
The Jewish Press
At Saudi Meetup, China Supports ‘Palestine’ as PA Chieftain Calls to Boycott Israel
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas has called for the international community to “refrain from dealing” with Israel’s incoming government if it fails to commit to the two-state solution. Speaking at the China-Arab States Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, Abbas said, “These days we do not...
The Jewish Press
Israel Warns Lebanon: We’ll Bomb Beirut Airport If Iran Ships Weapons There
Israel warned Lebanon on Saturday that it will bomb Beirut Airport if the government allows Iran to use the facility to deliver weapons to its proxy, Hezbollah. The warning follows a broadcast by the Al-Arabiya news channel about an Iranian plan to use the airport as its new arms smuggling corridor.
The Jewish Press
I Can No Longer Support Donald Trump
I’ll be the first to admit it: I no longer support Donald. The same guy who loved those ridiculous Tweets and showed unabashed support for Israel has taken a turn. (Don’t worry, I’m a Floridian who loves DeSantis.) This was a very complicated decision for me. Let me explain.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Forces Catch Arab Smugglers Heading to Palestinian Authority with IDF Bullets
Israeli security forces seized thousands of bullets on Saturday night from two Bedouin Arabs heading to the Palestinian Authority. The smuggling attempt was foiled at the Beka’a Valley border crossing between Israel and the Palestinian Authority. The two smugglers were Bedouin residents of southern Israel. The pair aroused the...
The Jewish Press
U.S.-PA Upgrade Threatens Israeli Sovereignty In Jerusalem
While Israel has stood strong against the reopening of a U.S. diplomatic mission to the Palestinian Authority, the State Department has sneaked in a new position that strongly enhances U.S.-PA relations – and seems likely to undermine Israeli sovereignty in its own capital. Hady Amr, leaving his post as...
The Jewish Press
Report: Iran Pulls Plug on Gaza, PA & Lebanese Terror Funding
Palestinian Authority terrorist factions are finding themselves unable to pay the salaries of their leaders and members, let alone cover their operational budgets, due to cessation of funding from Iran, according to a report Sunday by the Palestinian Authority ‘Al Quds‘ news outlet. “The crisis extends inside and...
The Jewish Press
Anti-Israel Activists and Human Sacrifice
A recent op-ed by Richard Cravatts on pro-Palestinian “activism” at Princeton University led me to consider one of the primary tactics used by such activists. It is a kind of discursive terrorism, based on a tactic widely employed by abusers the world over: emotional blackmail. On its most...
The Jewish Press
Bild: This Is How the Ayatollahs’ Regime Threatens Jews in Germany
The popular German tabloid Bild on Sunday published a major report headlined: “Iranian terror in our society – this is how the mullah regime threatens Jews in Germany.”. The report opens: “Red alert at Jewish institutions – because of suspected mullah terror! Police officers currently have to guard synagogues with protective vests and submachine guns, because Radical Islamists could be behind the most recent three attacks on synagogues in North Rhine-Westphalia – controlled by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards!
The Jewish Press
30 Nations Sign Abraham Accords Family Values Pledge
World Leaders, ambassadors, diplomats, entrepreneurs, lawmakers, academics, and clergy from over thirty countries converged on Rome today for the First Annual Abraham Accords Global Leadership Summit, an exclusive invitation-only event focused on new ways to increase peace and tolerance in the spirit of the Abraham Accords. The event celebrated the...
The Jewish Press
Four Times Unworthy
The above photo of two arms, each with four hospital wristbands, was sent to me by Rabbi Boaz Klein and it took me a few moments to understand. Yes, quadruplets were born to Boaz and Frady, Chabad emissaries in Barlioche, Argentina, “the most southern Jewish point on the map.” Here’s what Rabbi Boaz wishes to share about his experience:
The Jewish Press
Thousands of Soldiers Launch IDF Military Drill in Northern Israel
Thousands of soldiers launched a massive IDF military drill in northern Israel on Sunday. The exercise is aimed at simulating a war with Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah. Eight thousand active duty troops and a special call-up of five thousand reservists are involved in the drill, dubbed “Warm Winter II.”
The Jewish Press
Ben Gvir Submits Bill Making Him Police Commander in Chief
Under the US Constitution, the President is Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy. On Thursday, Otzma Yehudit Chairman MK Itamar Ben Gvir submitted a bill endowing him with similar powers over the Israel Police when he becomes Minister of National Security. The bill amends the Police Ordinance, which...
The Jewish Press
Q & A: What’s In A Name? Name Changes Among The Patriarchs (Part I)
Question: We see numerous instances in Scripture where a person’s name was changed. Some people are then always referred to by their new name, while others are not. A case in point is the way we refer to our Patriarchs in the daily Shemoneh Esreh. Why is that so?
The Jewish Press
Recalculating
How would you like to spend your day together with like-minded colleagues working, studying Torah, and celebrating siyumim over a seudah you have prepared together with your mates? No worries about room, board and clothes, as they will be supplied. Begin the day in shul with a choice of two minyanim for shacharis; learn with your chavruta; work for several hours a day; then check in with sympathetic professionals who will assist you in your path towards personal growth.
The Jewish Press
Ben Gvir Says He Won’t Fire the AG, But She Should Probably Look for New Parking Anyway
“I hear from many government members that she must be let go,” the next National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir told Reshet Bet radio Sunday morning about the future of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, adding: “I want to hear her out and give her a chance.”. But on...
The Jewish Press
Chief Sephardi Rabbi Attacks Reform, Conservative Jews for ‘Uprooting our Torah’
The Chief Sephardi Rabbi of Israel Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef on Saturday night attacked the Reform and Conservative in his Saturday night class at the Yazdi synagogue in Jerusalem. “There is no difference between the Reform and the Conservatives, they’re both the same. Both are Shabbat desecrations, both uproot our Torah, it’s a new religion.”
