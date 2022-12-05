Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday night submitted to President Isaac Herzog a request to extend the mandate to form the government. Netanyahu wrote Herzog that “all the factions demand signing full coalition agreements as a precondition for the distribution of portfolios, and these agreements include references to many and complex key issues.” He reassured the president that “negotiations are in full swing and much progress has been made, however, I will require all the days of extension that you have the power to give me according to the law so that I can form the government.”

2 DAYS AGO