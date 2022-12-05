ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

floridanewswire.com

Podiatric Surgeon Specializing In Pediatrics Comes To Lake Mary, Casselberry

CASSELBERRY, Fla., Dec 06, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — It’s difficult for any parent to watch their child get sidelined by foot and ankle pain. Worse yet-finding a podiatrist who specializes in pediatric cases. But for those who live in Lake Mary and Casselberry, accessing a qualified provider is no longer an issue. Fellowship-trained podiatric surgeon Shruti Dosi, DPM, recently joined Modern Foot & Ankle, a Central Florida podiatric group, bringing her exceptional skills in pediatrics and reconstructive surgery to the Orlando area.
CASSELBERRY, FL
villages-news.com

Mid Florida Eye Center at The Villages sold for $6.675 million

The Mid Florida Eye Center at The Villages has been sold for $6.675 million. The sale of the 8,705-square-foot net-leased property located at 5743 Williamsburg Lane at State Road 44 at the main south entrance of The Villages was announced Monday by Marcus & Millchap Inc. Rober Freeman, James Medefind,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
mynews13.com

FPL & Duke Energy to increase rates again early 2023, residents concerned

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — With all the Christmas lights and holiday decorations, electricity bills are typically higher during the holidays. Starting this January, many Central Florida residents should expect to see their bills go even higher after Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approved another rate increase for Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light (FPL).
PORT ORANGE, FL
fox13news.com

American crocodile found much farther north than usual in rare sighting at Florida beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-foot American crocodile was spotted out of its comfort zone in Central Florida in a rare sighting this week. The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a photo of the large reptile relaxing on the beach on Sunday in front of the Barrier Island Center in Brevard County – which is about 88 miles southeast of Orlando. The program called the encounter a "rare sighting" that far north.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Zev Cohen to design new Cassen Park in Ormond Beach

An engineering firm has been chosen for the redesign of Cassen Park. The Ormond Beach City Commission unanimously approved on Tuesday, Dec. 6, a $202,155 contract proposal from local company Zev Cohen and Associates for the design and required permitting for the project, to be funded with Community Redevelopment Agency dollars, since the park is located within the CRA district at the southwest corner of the Granada Bridge.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

New parkway to connect S.R. 100, U.S. 1 gets funding from FDOT, design update

A new parkway connecting Sate Road 100 and U.S. Highway 1 is coming to Bunnell. The parkway is a project that has been on the county’s shelf for going on five years, County Engineer Faith Alkhatib said at the Dec. 5 Flagler County Board of County Commissioners meeting. The board approved three consent agenda items to get the ball rolling on the project: an interlocal agreement between the county and Bunnell, a state funded grant from the Florida Department of Transportation and a services agreement to update the design.
BUNNELL, FL
WESH

Lyman High School yearbook staff receives Student Press Freedom Award

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Lyman High School's yearbook staff was awarded the inaugural Student Press Freedom award from The Student Press Law Center for fighting back against censorship. They fought to make sure pictures in the yearbook showing students holding a "Love is Love" sign and rainbow flags during a...
LONGWOOD, FL
floridaescape.com

Amazing Things To Do In Daytona

Daytona Beach in Florida may be your ideal destination with the vast array of things to do in Daytona for all ages. Whether you’re heading for a weeklong family vacation or a weekend retreat with friends, there’s something for everyone to love. Daytona Beach is well-known for its...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler’s Kindergarteners Have Florida’s Highest Rate of Religious Exemptions from Immunization

Flagler County’s kindergarteners enrolled in public schools have the highest rate of exemption from immunization on religious grounds in Florida–5.5 percent, according to a new report by the Florida Department of Health. The statewide average is 3 percent. Flagler’s seventh graders have the third highest rate of religious exemptions, after Sarasota and Gilchrist counties.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

