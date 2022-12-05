Read full article on original website
Related
floridanewswire.com
Podiatric Surgeon Specializing In Pediatrics Comes To Lake Mary, Casselberry
CASSELBERRY, Fla., Dec 06, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — It’s difficult for any parent to watch their child get sidelined by foot and ankle pain. Worse yet-finding a podiatrist who specializes in pediatric cases. But for those who live in Lake Mary and Casselberry, accessing a qualified provider is no longer an issue. Fellowship-trained podiatric surgeon Shruti Dosi, DPM, recently joined Modern Foot & Ankle, a Central Florida podiatric group, bringing her exceptional skills in pediatrics and reconstructive surgery to the Orlando area.
villages-news.com
Mid Florida Eye Center at The Villages sold for $6.675 million
The Mid Florida Eye Center at The Villages has been sold for $6.675 million. The sale of the 8,705-square-foot net-leased property located at 5743 Williamsburg Lane at State Road 44 at the main south entrance of The Villages was announced Monday by Marcus & Millchap Inc. Rober Freeman, James Medefind,...
Dreaming of beachfront real estate? Much of Florida’s coast is at risk of storm erosion
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast in November 2022: Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them. Dozens of homes and condo buildings in the Daytona Beach area were deemed unsafe.
fox35orlando.com
Multiple Florida teachers, bus drivers quit due to student misbehavior in Brevard County: board chairman
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - These days, Brevard County high school teacher Dan Bennett said teachers are spending more time disciplining students than teaching them, and the word "frustrated" doesn’t nearly cover it. "Wow. This is always a tough job," said Bennett, who has been a teacher for almost 30...
mynews13.com
FPL & Duke Energy to increase rates again early 2023, residents concerned
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — With all the Christmas lights and holiday decorations, electricity bills are typically higher during the holidays. Starting this January, many Central Florida residents should expect to see their bills go even higher after Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approved another rate increase for Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light (FPL).
WESH
Daytona Beach celebrates park reopening as leaders look to revitalize downtown
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's snowing in Daytona Beach but that's not the only miracle on 221 Beach Street. A celebration was underway for the grand opening of the new Riverfront Esplanade. "Esplanade comes from the Latin word espandantos,” Esplanade Manager Joe Yarbrough said. According to the definition...
fox13news.com
American crocodile found much farther north than usual in rare sighting at Florida beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-foot American crocodile was spotted out of its comfort zone in Central Florida in a rare sighting this week. The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a photo of the large reptile relaxing on the beach on Sunday in front of the Barrier Island Center in Brevard County – which is about 88 miles southeast of Orlando. The program called the encounter a "rare sighting" that far north.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Zev Cohen to design new Cassen Park in Ormond Beach
An engineering firm has been chosen for the redesign of Cassen Park. The Ormond Beach City Commission unanimously approved on Tuesday, Dec. 6, a $202,155 contract proposal from local company Zev Cohen and Associates for the design and required permitting for the project, to be funded with Community Redevelopment Agency dollars, since the park is located within the CRA district at the southwest corner of the Granada Bridge.
fox35orlando.com
Most fun cities in America: These 2 Florida cities ranked most fun in the U.S.
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new study attempted to find the most fun cities in the United States and two Florida cities ranked high on the list. Though Las Vegas, Nevada, landed the No. 1 pick for entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties and costs, Orlando ranked No. 2 followed by Miami at No. 3.
Archaeologists: Mystery object unearthed by hurricanes in Volusia County could be 1800s cargo ship
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Archaeologists think they’ve identified the mystery object that was unearthed by beach erosion caused by hurricanes Ian and Nicole in Volusia County. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. They think the object, which they believe was buried under more than 5 feet...
Florida beach erosion uncovers wooden ship from 1800s
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — (AP) — Severe beach erosion from two late-season hurricanes has helped uncover what appears to be a wooden ship dating from the 1800s which had been buried under the sand on Florida's East Coast for up to two centuries, impervious to cars that drove daily on the beach or sand castles built by generations of tourists.
Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
palmcoastobserver.com
New parkway to connect S.R. 100, U.S. 1 gets funding from FDOT, design update
A new parkway connecting Sate Road 100 and U.S. Highway 1 is coming to Bunnell. The parkway is a project that has been on the county’s shelf for going on five years, County Engineer Faith Alkhatib said at the Dec. 5 Flagler County Board of County Commissioners meeting. The board approved three consent agenda items to get the ball rolling on the project: an interlocal agreement between the county and Bunnell, a state funded grant from the Florida Department of Transportation and a services agreement to update the design.
WESH
Lyman High School yearbook staff receives Student Press Freedom Award
LONGWOOD, Fla. — Lyman High School's yearbook staff was awarded the inaugural Student Press Freedom award from The Student Press Law Center for fighting back against censorship. They fought to make sure pictures in the yearbook showing students holding a "Love is Love" sign and rainbow flags during a...
floridaescape.com
Amazing Things To Do In Daytona
Daytona Beach in Florida may be your ideal destination with the vast array of things to do in Daytona for all ages. Whether you’re heading for a weeklong family vacation or a weekend retreat with friends, there’s something for everyone to love. Daytona Beach is well-known for its...
wfit.org
Brevard County superintendent Mark Mullins to leave at the end of December after board vote
Brevard County Superintendent of Schools Mark Mullins will be leaving Dec. 31 after the new School Board approved a separation agreement Monday. Three board members -- Megan Wright, Gene Trent and Matt Susin -- indicated last month that they wanted the change. That earlier meeting marked a shifting tide for...
flaglerlive.com
Flagler’s Kindergarteners Have Florida’s Highest Rate of Religious Exemptions from Immunization
Flagler County’s kindergarteners enrolled in public schools have the highest rate of exemption from immunization on religious grounds in Florida–5.5 percent, according to a new report by the Florida Department of Health. The statewide average is 3 percent. Flagler’s seventh graders have the third highest rate of religious exemptions, after Sarasota and Gilchrist counties.
Iconic Orlando ice cream stand Goff’s Drive In will not reopen historic OBT location
The shop has been opened since 1948
askflagler.com
Heighter and Pontieri In, Fanelli Out at Palm Coast City Council; Danko Appointed Vice Mayor
PALM COAST – The landscape of the Palm Coast City Council changed considerably on Tuesday, as two new members were sworn in and the Vice Mayor post rotated. Council members John Fanelli and Eddie Branquinho departed, and were replaced with the newly elected Theresa Pontieri and Cathy Heighter. New...
Major grocery store chain opening another new store location in Florida this month
A major grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Florida this month, giving residents more options when it comes to buying food and other items. Read on to learn more.
Comments / 1