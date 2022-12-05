Maple Grove girls hockey's Dani Strom wins SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week (Nov. 20-27)

FULL RESULTS AND NOMINEES

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email varriano34@gmail.com with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line .

Dani Strom, Maple Grove

The junior goaltender made 34 saves in a 6-1 win at Blake on Tuesday. Her .985 save percentage is second-highest in the state, according to MNhockeyhub.

Luke Steffen of Roseville boys hockey finished second. The senior forward scored twice and assisted on two more goals in a 6-2 win over St. Paul Highland Park on November 23. He then scored three goals--two shorthanded--and had an assist in a 5-4 overtime win at Rochester Century on November 26.

Tyler Hennen of Kittson County Central boys hockey finished third. The senior forward scored six goals and had eight assists over two games at Ely: a 9-5 win on November 25 and a 7-2 win on November 26. His 14 points and eight assists are the most in Minnesota.