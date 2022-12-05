ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove girls hockey's Dani Strom wins SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week (Nov. 20-27)

By Jack Butler
Scorebook Live
 6 days ago

Dani Strom, Maple Grove

The junior goaltender made 34 saves in a 6-1 win at Blake on Tuesday. Her .985 save percentage is second-highest in the state, according to MNhockeyhub.

Luke Steffen of Roseville boys hockey finished second. The senior forward scored twice and assisted on two more goals in a 6-2 win over St. Paul Highland Park on November 23. He then scored three goals--two shorthanded--and had an assist in a 5-4 overtime win at Rochester Century on November 26.

Tyler Hennen of Kittson County Central boys hockey finished third. The senior forward scored six goals and had eight assists over two games at Ely: a 9-5 win on November 25 and a 7-2 win on November 26. His 14 points and eight assists are the most in Minnesota.

Scorebook Live

Eastview boys basketball defeats Wayzata

SBLive's Minnesota high school football 2022 all-state teams SBLive's Minnesota high school basketball Power 25 rankings after week 1 MINNETONKA, Minn. – The No. 4 Eastview Lightning (1-1) defeated the No. 3 Wayzata Trojans (0-2) 81-75 Saturday night at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic. Eastview led ...
WAYZATA, MN
Scorebook Live

Lakeville North boys basketball outlasts Totino-Grace

SBLive's Minnesota high school football 2022 all-state teams SBLive's Minnesota high school basketball Power 25 rankings after week 1 MINNETONKA, Minn. – The Lakeville North Panthers (1-1) defeated the Totino-Grace Eagles (0-1) 68-85 Saturday night at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic. The No. 6 Eagles ...
LAKEVILLE, MN
Scorebook Live

Florida Football Class 1R State Championship Preview

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- If you're looking for one of the most competitive and quite possibly intriguing state championship games taking place in the 850, this 1-Rural contest might be for you.  Yes, the small school classification may be providing the best football to catch of the three days at ...
HAWTHORNE, FL
