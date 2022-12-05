ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Woman dead after struck by car at intersection of White Lane and Union Avenue

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 6 days ago
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) responded to the intersection of White Lane and Union Avenue in South Bakersfield after a car hit a pedestrian around 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 4th.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with major injuries. She died at the scene.

The BPD says the woman was walking outside the crosswalk when she was hit. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

