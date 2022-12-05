ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Vicious Cycle: Epilepsy Seizures Could Encourage More Seizures

By Dennis Thompson
HealthDay
HealthDay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pHtUv_0jXuVeB000
Adobe Stock

Epileptic seizures appear to rewire the brain in ways that would promote more seizures in the future

Mouse studies show that seizures cause the brain to change the structure of myelin, the insulating sheath that covers nerve cells

These changes in myelin predispose the brain to have more seizures, but the cycle can be interrupted with medications, researchers said

MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Seizures tend to get progressively worse over time in people with epilepsy, and a new study in mice suggests why that might be the case.

Seizures appear to prompt the brains of mice to produce more myelin, the insulating layer around nerve cells, researchers from Stanford University found.

This essentially rewires the brain, creating a vicious cycle in which more seizures cause more abnormal myelin formation, which then causes more seizures, researchers reported Saturday at a meeting of the American Epilepsy Society, in Nashville, Tenn.

"What we think is happening is that seizures are changing the structure of myelin, at least in some regions of the seizure network in the brain, and that those changes in myelination are then contributing to the subsequent worsening of the disease," said lead researcher Dr. Juliet Knowles, an assistant professor of neurology at Stanford.

Myelin serves a crucial role in the brain. By insulating the neurons, the substance increases the rate and efficiency at which electrical impulses can be passed between nerve cells.

It had long been thought that myelin formed in the brain early in life and then didn't change much, but newer research has shown that myelin's structure is more dynamic, Knowles said. Myelin in the brain will be altered by brain activity.

"We understand now that neuronal activity changes myelin structure, and that the changes in myelin structure in turn shapes how the brain functions," she said.

Given that, Knowles set out to study whether seizures would constitute a kind of nerve cell activity that would alter the formation of myelin.

Well-known degenerative diseases such as multiple sclerosis occur because something causes the myelin sheath to be ripped away from nerve cells.

But the opposite appears to happen when epileptics undergo absence seizures, which are a type of seizure that causes a lapse in consciousness, researchers said.

Lab mice engineered to undergo these sort of seizures wound up with more myelinated nerve cells and thicker myelin sheathes, particularly in brain regions where the seizures occurred, researchers said.

Myelin development is a normal process, "but for some reason, seizures in this particular mouse model hijacks that normal process and makes it aberrant," said Dr. Dileep Nair, section head of adult epilepsy at the Cleveland Clinic Epilepsy Center. "It promotes myelin formation that allows seizure activity to occur more easily."

Researchers also found that this cycle could be interrupted in a couple of ways.

Mice given antiseizure medication did not form abnormal myelin -- an indication that those changes were indeed caused by seizures.

"We don't see increased myelin plasticity before the seizures start," Knowles said. "It is only seen after the seizures start."

And when researchers blocked the myelin changes -- either through genetic tweaks or through drugs known to inhibit myelin production -- the number of seizures in mice reduced over time.

This is one of the first studies to link myelin structure to epileptic seizures, said Chris Dulla, an associate professor of neuroscience at Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston.

"It suggests is that there are specific things you can interrupt or modulate or treat with drugs that could stop seizures from starting or from getting worse over time," Dulla said. "One exciting idea is that you could borrow approaches from other neurological diseases that we know involve malfunctions in myelination, and you could try to apply them to treating epilepsy."

These changes in myelin also might explain other problems that occur in people with epilepsy, such as loss of memory or difficulty thinking, Nair said.

There's more work to be done in mice to better understand the connections between seizures and myelin development, Knowles said.

Researchers need to track how myelin structure changes over time, whether the response to seizures is overriding heathy myelin formation, and whether myelin changes in just one part or throughout the brain following a seizure, she said.

"We also don't know yet if this exact process occurs in humans, so we are initiating studies where we're using tools like MRI and EEG to understand whether myelin structure and function similarly changes in response to seizures in humans," Knowles said.

Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The Mayo Clinic has more about epilepsy.

SOURCES: Juliet Knowles, MD, PhD, assistant professor, neurology, Stanford University, Palo Alto, Calif.; Dileep Nair, MD, section head, adult epilepsy, Cleveland Clinic Epilepsy Center, Ohio; Chris Dulla, PhD, associate professor, neuroscience Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston; presentation, American Epilepsy Society meeting, Dec. 3, 2022, Nashville, Tenn.

Comments / 0

Related
HealthDay

Seizures Seem Tied to Faster Decline in People With Dementia

FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Dementia patients who suffer from seizures tend to decline faster and die younger, according to a new study that urges caregivers to watch for these sudden brain changes. "Our hope is that controlling seizures by prescribing antiseizure medications to these patients will slow...
Healthline

What Are Febrile Seizures, and Can They Cause Epilepsy?

Febrile seizures, or seizures caused by a fever, do not cause epilepsy. But in certain circumstances, they may indicate that a child is more likely to develop epilepsy. A febrile seizure is a childhood condition in which a fever triggers a seizure. A seizure is a change in the brain’s...
HealthDay

Statins May Lower Risk of Deadly 'Bleeding' Strokes

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Statins may do more than help your heart: New research shows the cholesterol-lowering drugs may also lower your risk for a bleeding stroke. An intracerebral hemorrhage, which involves bleeding in the brain, comprises about 15% to 30% of strokes, according to the American...
msn.com

You May Have Colon Cancer and Not Know It. Here are the Signs.

Slide 1 of 6: Colon cancer is quite common, being found in one in roughly 25 people during their lifetime. It is the second most common cause of cancer deaths currently in the United States. Today we know that colon cancer is being diagnosed in an even younger population, and ~10% of new cases occur in patients under the age of 50. Recently, screening guidelines have changed, suggesting that colorectal cancer screening should begin at age 45 in patients without a family history. Read on to discover the symptoms.
The Independent

Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs

Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK.The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.It is particularly common among the elderly, with one person in 14 people aged over 65 experiencing the condition and one in six aged over 80, with women statistically more likely to suffer than men.Everyone experiences the condition differently but common symptoms of dementia fall under three categories; memory...
studyfinds.org

Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse

CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
scitechdaily.com

Warning: Popular Vitamin Supplement Causes Cancer Risk and Brain Metastasis

University of Missouri researchers made the discovery while using bioluminescent imaging technology to study how nicotinamide riboside supplements work inside the body. Commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, were linked to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological health in previous studies. However, new research from the University of Missouri (MU) has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer.
COLUMBIA, MO
Benzinga

Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
KFDM-TV

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
Medical News Today

Do people with dementia know they have it?

Individuals with dementia may experience memory difficulties, issues with their ability to think, and trouble completing daily tasks. They may be aware of their symptoms in the early stages of dementia. However, a person. this awareness by the late stages of dementia. The term dementia refers to a range of...
The Independent

Underactive thyroid: The seven most common symptoms associated with the condition

The NHS defines an underactive thyroid (or hypothyroidism) as a failure of the thyroid gland, located in the neck in front of the windpipe, to produce sufficient quantities of the hormones needed to regulate the body’s metabolism, such as triiodothyronine and thyroxine.Without the right level of these hormones in production to moderate how the body stores and uses energy, many of its functions can gradually begin to slow down, affecting the internal organs.Symptoms associated with hypothyroidism develop slowly and are often difficult to distinguish from other ailments with which they might also be associated.The seven most common symptoms, according to...
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease

The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

What is the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia?

Scientists are hailing what they believe to be a historic breakthrough in the fightback against the degenerative brain disease Alzheimer’s, after an antibody therapy known as lecanamab proved to slow the onset of the condition during clinical trials.The development follows decades of failed attempts to find a way to halt its progress and has inspired hope among experts that it could eventually pave the way for treatments that might ultimately lead to a cure.Lecanamab, delivered fortnightly by intravenous drip, works to remove a toxic protein known as amyloid that builds up in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s and which...
BGR.com

Popular vitamin people take for ‘anti-aging’ may cause brain cancer

A new study may suggest that a popular anti-aging supplement could come with associated cancer risks. The supplement in question is called nicotinamide riboside, and it is a variant of vitamin B3. While believed to help brain health, metabolism, and more, the pill may also increase the chance of both breast cancer and brain metastasis, the new study warns.
Futurism

Doctors Fascinated by Man Who Took 40,000 Ecstasy Pills and Experienced Years of Terrible Symptoms

There's illicit drug use, and then there's the case of a patient known only as "Mr. A," who doctors say took more than 40,000 ecstasy tablets over the course of nine years. This cautionary tale has become something of an underground legend for culture vultures since his story came out in the Psychosomatics journal in 2006. Now, in a new interview with the iconic British style magazine The Face, Dr. Christos Kouimtsidis, a psychiatrist who coauthored the case study, explains why Mr. A's tale of epic drug use is still so compelling after all these years.
Medical News Today

What are the symptoms of stroke in females?

Males and females experience the same main symptoms of stroke. However, females can experience some different symptoms, such as confusion, general fatigue, and more. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , stroke is the fifth leading cause of death for females in the United States, affecting 1 in 5...
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy