Demographer: Minnesota has one of the tightest labor markets in the U.S. and it's unlikely to change
Photo: Susan Brower told attendees that Minnesota lost about 90,000 workers over the course of the pandemic, mostly due to the accelerating trend of baby boomers moving into retirement. She said the workforce is unlikely to grow significantly without major immigration or interstate migration to Minnesota. Tim Nelson | MPR News.
Minnesota District 3A & 3B recounts complete, election results unchanged
Photo: Recounts for two tight races for Northern Minnesota state house seats are now complete and show little change from last month's general election vote totals. Cody Lenarz - Northern News Now - December 7, 2022. Recounts for two tight races for Northern Minnesota state house seats are now complete...
Minnesota sues to stop 'Death by Gummy Bears' THC edibles
Photo: Regulators say Northland Vapor and Wonky Confections have been selling Death by Gummy Bears edibles that contain as much as 100 milligrams of THC per serving, 20 times Minnesota’s legal limit per serving. Kerem Yücel | MPR News. Tom Scheck - MPR News - December 5, 2022.
Latest Minnesota budget forecast shows $17.6B surplus
Minnesota’s latest budget and economic forecast was announced Tuesday morning, showing a massive $17.6 billion surplus for the state. This projection is up from the forecast $9.253 billion surplus back in February. Minnesota Management and Budget said in an initial statement on its website that “strong collections and lower-than-projected...
The Real ID deadline has been extended. Here's what Minnesotans need to know
Photo: A driver's license is scanned at caucus attendees check in at Rutherford Elementary School in Stillwater, Minn. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has delayed enforcement of its Real ID standard until May 2025 - Jeffrey Thompson | MPR News 2012. - MPR News - December 5, 2022. Updated:...
Why do treaties matter?
Documents signed more than a century ago shaped Minnesota as we know it, and changed the lives of those who first called this land home. People might not realize that reminder is on display, every day, at the State Capitol. Why do treaties matter? Good Question. Jeff Wagner learned the...
Highest ranking woman in Minnesota State Patrol retires, reflects on women in law enforcement
The highest ranking woman in the Minnesota State Patrol is hanging up her hat after nearly 25 years on the force. Lt. Col. Rochelle Schrofer proudly wore the Minnesota State Patrol badge since 1998. “People will say ‘How’s your job?’ and I said ‘I’m going to stay there as long...
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
Photo: In this Dec. 7, 1941, photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A few centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor are expected to gather at the scene of the Japanese bombing on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, to remember those who perished 81 years ago. AP 1941.
‘An incredibly strong place’ – huge budget surplus expected in Minnesota
Photo: Minnesota policymakers will find out Tuesday how much extra cash they will have for the next legislative session. Andrew Krueger | MPR News. On Tuesday Minnesota policymakers are set to find out just how many billions of dollars will be at their disposal when they kick off the 2023 legislative session.
Report: Minnesota health care workers leaving at 'crisis rates'
Photo: Health care workers are leaving the profession at overwhelming rates. Eighty-five percent of workers are women, and 35 percent people of color. Derek Montgomery for MPR News. In 2022 Minnesota nursing homes reported staffing shortages that were worse than anywhere else in the country. The ability to find direct...
