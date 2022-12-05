ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota sues to stop 'Death by Gummy Bears' THC edibles

Photo: Regulators say Northland Vapor and Wonky Confections have been selling Death by Gummy Bears edibles that contain as much as 100 milligrams of THC per serving, 20 times Minnesota’s legal limit per serving. Kerem Yücel | MPR News. Tom Scheck - MPR News - December 5, 2022.
Latest Minnesota budget forecast shows $17.6B surplus

Minnesota’s latest budget and economic forecast was announced Tuesday morning, showing a massive $17.6 billion surplus for the state. This projection is up from the forecast $9.253 billion surplus back in February. Minnesota Management and Budget said in an initial statement on its website that “strong collections and lower-than-projected...
Why do treaties matter?

Documents signed more than a century ago shaped Minnesota as we know it, and changed the lives of those who first called this land home. People might not realize that reminder is on display, every day, at the State Capitol. Why do treaties matter? Good Question. Jeff Wagner learned the...
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors

Photo: In this Dec. 7, 1941, photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A few centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor are expected to gather at the scene of the Japanese bombing on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, to remember those who perished 81 years ago. AP 1941.
Report: Minnesota health care workers leaving at 'crisis rates'

Photo: Health care workers are leaving the profession at overwhelming rates. Eighty-five percent of workers are women, and 35 percent people of color. Derek Montgomery for MPR News. In 2022 Minnesota nursing homes reported staffing shortages that were worse than anywhere else in the country. The ability to find direct...
