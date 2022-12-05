ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
republic-online.com

Ohio gets court date for Google lawsuit

(The Center Square) – Ohio has a court date for the first-of-its-kind lawsuit against Google. Delaware County Common Pleas Court set May 14 as the date Attorney General Dave Yost begins his case against the internet search giant in an effort to have it declared a common carrier and subject to government regulation.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy