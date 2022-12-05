Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
Shop with a Cop event takes place in Dauphin County
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas came early on Saturday for Harrisburg area kids. Shop with a Cop took place at Walmart in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. Harrisburg Area Police Athletic League teams up with Swatara Township Police and Walmart to put on this event that pairs kids with local law enforcement to shop for their families.
Christkindlmarkt event held in Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The fourth annual Christkindlmarkt was held in Lower Paxton Township on Saturday. The ever was hosted by American Legion Post 272 of Linglestown and saw over 127 vendors, live music, and Austrian dancers and an estimated 8,000 patrons in attendance. “This really brings...
York County teachers celebrate new Pre-K classroom
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are the teachers at Crispus Attaucks Early Learning Center. State officials joined the staff to celebrate a new pre-k classroom. This was made possible by an extra $79 million in this year’s budget. The new space makes early education accessible to more families.
Harrisburg nonprofit searching for mentors for middle, high school students
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg nonprofit is looking for more mentors, making a big recruiting push this holiday season. The mentors will work with middle and high school students. Center for Champions has run a mentorship program for eight years. This year, the executive director said out of...
Kwanzaa awards and celebration held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration of Kwanzaa was held at John Harris High School in Harrisburg on Saturday. A week-long celebration starts on Dec. 26. However a celebration was held, and honors seven principals:. Unity. Self-determination. Work and Responsibility. Cooperative Economics. Purpose. Creativity. Faith. An awards ceremony was...
Midstate Markers: Two signs, one canal
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — At the intersection of Orange Street and South Front Street (aka Route 624) in Wrightsville, York County, are two historical markers for one canal. The Susquehanna Canal went south along the west bank of the Susquehanna River. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts...
Harrisburg Police locate stolen vehicle with infant inside
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An infant has been found safe after being left inside a car that was stolen on Saturday night. According to Harrisburg Police, on Saturday December 10 at about 7:30 pm, officers responded to North 6th and Maclay Streets for a report of a vehicle that was stolen while it was left running and unattended.
Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
Police investigate theft of kitchen appliances in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded to the report of a theft of four household appliances at a Lancaster hardware store on Friday. Police responded to a report of a theft that occurred at Longenecker’s hardware store located at 127 Doe Run Road...
Nelly to perform at 2023 York Fair
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Nelly and special guest Chase McDaniel will be coming to the 2023 York State Fair the summer of 2023. You will be able to see them perform on the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage on Saturday, July 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets are scheduled to...
Pa. State Police looking for attempted catalytic converter theft suspect
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a person who was involved in the attempted theft of a catalytic converter in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. According to State Police, on Saturday, Dec. 10 at approximately 6:20 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown...
We Salute You: Robert Tenta
(WHTM) — On Saturday, abc27 salutes Robert Tenta. Tenta served in the Navy from 1957 to 1959 aboard USS Wasp. He was a longtime employee of Mechanicsburg Naval Supply Depot. He lived in Shippensburg and Newville and passed away this year. Tenta would have been 83 years old on Saturday.
One injured after motorcycle crash in Lancaster County
RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Myerstown was seriously injured after a crash in Rapho Township on Friday, Dec. 9. According to police, officers with the Manheim Borough Police were dispatched at 3:44 p.m. to the intersection of Lebanon Road, also known as Route 72, and Cider Press Road for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Pennsylvanian wins chair of Agriculture Committee
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s longest-tenured congressman has a new job in Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania farmers could benefit greatly from it. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R) from State College will be the first Pennsylvanian to act as the chairman of the Agriculture Committee since 1855. “It’s...
ACTSO Competition
The greater Harrisburg NAACP ACTSO program provides a platform for Midstate area high school students of African and Latino descent to showcase their academic prowess in various areas of STEM. ACTSO Co-Chair Damali Brunson-Murray shares details of this year’s competition, some of last year’s accomplishments and how students can compete.
Foggy to start this evening, then calm weather through Wednesday
A quiet but cold start to the week... TONIGHT: Foggy, Damp. Lo 34. Winds: Light. MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Seasonable. Hi 43. Winds: Light. As expected, a mix of rain and snow is moving through the region this morning. Areas along and north of I-81 are most likely to stay snow longer, with a slushy half inch of accumulation possible in spots. Further south…closer to York and Lancaster, this will fall as predominantly rain. All of this should wrap up this afternoon as the moisture pulls east. We’ll start to clear out tonight but clouds will return for much of the day Monday.
Bridge inspection scheduled next week on I-83 bridge in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a bridge inspection is set to take place next week on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge. The inspection will be performed on the southbound side of the bride from Monday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 15. The right land will be closed from about 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Light snow showers overnight, rain mixed with snow Sunday
More chilly air next week and a possible late-week storm... TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Few Snow Showers Late. Lo 34. Winds: E 5-10 mph. SUNDAY: AM Rain/Snow To PM Rain Showers. Hi 41. Winds: Light. MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Seasonable. Hi 43. Winds: Light. Clouds increase tonight ahead of the next area...
Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found dead in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police were informed on Thursday that homicide suspect, Calvin Waller, was found deceased in Philadelphia, police say. Waller was the suspect in a homicide case that took place back in November. Police were informed on Thursday, Dec. 8, that Waller was located in Philadelphia and was deceased.
Police identify suspect in Harrisburg homicide
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After an investigation, Harrisburg Police were able to identify the suspect who was involved in a homicide back in August. The Harrisburg Police responded to the 100 Block of Evergreen Street on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Police responded for a report of a deceased person that was located inside of a residence, police say.
