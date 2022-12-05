A quiet but cold start to the week... TONIGHT: Foggy, Damp. Lo 34. Winds: Light. MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Seasonable. Hi 43. Winds: Light. As expected, a mix of rain and snow is moving through the region this morning. Areas along and north of I-81 are most likely to stay snow longer, with a slushy half inch of accumulation possible in spots. Further south…closer to York and Lancaster, this will fall as predominantly rain. All of this should wrap up this afternoon as the moisture pulls east. We’ll start to clear out tonight but clouds will return for much of the day Monday.

