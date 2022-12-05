Read full article on original website
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, company lands Defense biometrics contract
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Athena Sciences Corp. of Fairmont has received a contract from the Department of Defense PM Biometrics to install, configure and operate an automated biometrics identification system for a U.S. partner nation through a foreign military sale. Using various biometric modalities (for example, finger, face,...
WVNews
Marion Co. Celebration of Lights provides holiday sparkle, supports United Way
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With Christmas right around the corner, hundreds of cars are lining up at Morris Park in Marion County to drive through the annual Celebration of Lights displays. And it just happens to be a popular holiday draw that raises tens of thousands of dollars for the Tygart Valley United Way every year.
WVNews
"Service, Sacrifice and Remembrance:" Bridge dedication ceremony honors Weston soldier who perished in Pearl Harbor
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — On July 21, 1941, Weston resident Thomas Monroe Wright enlisted in the Army Air Corps at Fort Hayes, Columbus, Ohio, not knowing that in six months he would perish in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Eighty-one years later, on Dec. 7 of this year, he was memorialized with a bridge dedication in Weston near where he grew up on Buck Hill.
WVNews
Wreaths delivered for veterans' graves at WVa cemetery
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — A tractor-trailer truck wound its way from Interstate 79 to the Baptist Temple church parking lot on Morgantown Avenue with a Fairmont Police Department escort. The truck, a part of the fleet from Jacksonville, Florida-based logistics company Landstar, was met by local volunteers who unloaded...
WVNews
Shinnston Community Band performs at Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Shinnston Community Band was back in action for its first Christmas concert since 2019 at a special event in the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Saturday. The evening opened with the Brass Rhythm and Sax Orchestra playing holiday classics like “Frosty the...
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Sunday
Holy Bakers Pita Piata Sale baking day, Immaculate Conception Church, Clarksburg. Orders being taken Mondays-Fridays 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Final baking day. Cost is $12; to order, call Ethel at 304-629-9941.
WVNews
Johnson looms large as Ripley beats Robert C. Byrd in opener
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Luke Johnson was just too big for Robert C. Byrd to handle. The 6-foot-11 Viking had 28 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks as Ripley spoiled the Flying Eagles’ season and home opener, 73-48, at the Byrd Cage.
WVNews
image000003-2.jpg
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Jane Lew Saturday nigh…
WVNews
The 'Jewel of the Hills' has lost its shine
The West Virginia Constitution, Article VI, §37 states, “No law shall be passed after the election of any public officer, which shall operate to extend the term of his office.”. The last Clarksburg city council submitted to a public vote a charter amendment which moved the date of...
WVNews
Property transfers
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Larry Tobin Wagner and William Kirby Wagner to Roger R. Oldaker and Rebecca Oldaker, parcel in Simpson District, $156,000.
WVNews
Marriage licenses
— William Alexander Barker, 34, Nutter Fort, and Ashley Nicole Wetzel, 34, Nutter Fort. — Mason Keith Anderson, 23, Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, and Madeline Nicole Griffith, 22, Mount Morris.
WVNews
Winfield rallies late to beat North Marion, 41-38
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — A physical, hard-fought, half-court battle took place Saturday in Rachel as Winfield went on a second-half run to surge past North Marion, 41-38, overcoming a double-digit halftime deficit in the process for its first win of the season. Both teams struggled to find their...
