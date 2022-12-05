Read full article on original website
Related
aeroroutes.com
Enter Air NW22 Dubai Operations
Polish carrier Enter Air in Northern winter 2022/23 season operates service to Dubai al Maktoum, with flights scheduled from Katowice, Poznan and Warsaw. Planned operation as follows. Katowice – Dubai al Maktoum 06JAN23 – 24FEB23 1 weekly 737-800 ENT7011 KTW0955 – 1625DWC 737 5. ENT7012 DWC1710 –...
aeroroutes.com
Porter Airlines Outlines Embraer E195-E2 Toronto Pearson Network From Feb 2023
Canadian carrier Porter from February 2023 is expanding operations, as it begins service to/from Toronto Pearson, with its new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. At Toronto Pearson, the airline will serve Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver. Reservation for these service opens on Thursday morning local time. Toronto – Montreal eff 02FEB23 3 daily...
aeroroutes.com
TUI Airways NW22 Goa Service Changes
TOM030 LGW1820 – 0855+1GOI 788 6. Manchester – Goa eff 11NOV22 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly.
aeroroutes.com
China Southern Plans High Density A350 International Service in Dec 2022/Jan 2023
China Southern Airlines in December 2022 and January 2023 plans to debut high density configuration of the A350-900XWB on international routes, operating service to Seoul and Tokyo on limited-time basis. The high-density configuration of the A350-900XWB features 334 seats, instead of 313. Guangzhou – Seoul Incheon 22DEC22 – 12JAN23 334-seater...
aeroroutes.com
Volotea NS23 Network Additions – 05DEC22
Volotea in the last few weeks opened reservation for additional new routes, scheduled in Northern summer 2023 season. Planned network addition as of 05DEC22 as follows. 06MAY23 – 14OCT23 1 weekly A319 (Last served until October 2014) Bordeaux – Irakleion. eff 29APR23 1 weekly A319 (2 weekly A319/320...
aeroroutes.com
Qanot Sharq Adds Tashkent – Phuket Service in NW22
Uzbekistan’s Qanot Sharq at the launch of Northern winter 2022/23 season added service to Thailand, with Tashkent – Phuket nonstop flight scheduled with Airbus A321neo aircraft. First flight was operated on 03NOV22, scheduled once weekly. Schedule is currently listed until 29DEC22 inclusive. HH2203 TAS0205 – 1030HKT 32Q 4...
aeroroutes.com
Philippine Airlines Resumes Perth Service in late-March 2023
Philippine Airlines today (07DEC22) announced service resumption to Perth, previously scheduled to commence in late-March 2020. The airline previously operated Manila – Darwin – Perth route until August 2013. From 27MAR23, Airbus A321neo LR aircraft to operate Manila – Perth nonstop route 3 times weekly. PR223 MNL0005...
aeroroutes.com
Jeju Air Resumes Taipei Service in Jan 2023
Jeju Air in the first quarter of 2023 plans to resume service to Taipei, with flights from Busan and Seoul Incheon. Planned daily service as follows. Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan eff 18JAN23 1 daily. 7C2601 ICN1040 – 1240TPE 737 x6. 7C2601 ICN1105 – 1240TPE 737 6.
aeroroutes.com
Singapore Airlines Adds Lufthansa Codeshare to Belgrade in 4Q22
Singapore Airlines since late-November 2022 expanded codeshare network to Serbia, through its Star Alliance partner Lufthansa. Initially SQ-coded flight number is being placed on Lufthansa service from Frankfurt. Service via Munich is scheduled to commence in first quarter of 2023. Singapore Airlines operated by Lufthansa. Frankfurt – Belgrade. Munich...
aeroroutes.com
LOT Polish Airlines Schedules One-Time Boeing 787 Gdansk Flight in Dec 2022
LOT Polish Airlines in December 2022 schedules one-time Boeing 787 service on Gdansk – Poznan route, operating on one-way basis. Based on schedule listing, the 787-8 to depart with following schedule on 20DEC22. LO1838 GDN1500 – 1610POZ 788.
aeroroutes.com
Singapore Airlines Reduces Singapore – Los Angeles Nonstop Service in 1Q23
Singapore Airlines in the first quarter of 2023 is accelerating planned service reductions on Singapore – Los Angeles nonstop service. From 01FEB23, the airline will reduce service from 14 to 12 weekly (Day x24 for SQ036/035), 10 from 01MAR23. The carrier previously planned to reduce service from 14 to...
aeroroutes.com
Lynx Air NS23 US Frequency Adjustment – 05DEC22
Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier Lynx Air in Northern summer 2023 season is adjusting operational frequencies on selected service between Calgary and US. Planned frequency adjustment as follows. Calgary – Las Vegas 11APR23 – 03JUN23 Increase from 4 to 7 weekly (4 weekly from 04JUN23) Calgary – Los Angeles Increase...
aeroroutes.com
Air India NW22 Domestic Service Adjustment – 04DEC22
Air India in the last few weeks filed selected changes to its domestic operation. As of 04DEC22, planned domestic adjustment for Northern winter 2022/23 season as follows. Delhi – Bangalore eff 01DEC22 Increase from 7 to 8 daily (Except 21DEC22 – 25DEC22). Delhi – Bhopal eff 01JAN23 Planned...
aeroroutes.com
aeroroutes.com
SpiceJet Resumes Chennai – Bangkok Service in late-Dec 2022
Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet in December 2022 is adjusting selected international service, including a service resumption on Chennai – Bangkok route. Chennai – Bangkok eff 23DEC22 Service resumption, 4 weekly 737-800 (Last served until April 2017) SG108 MAA2250 – 0405+1BKK 737 x246. SG109 BKK0505 – 0725MAA 737...
aeroroutes.com
Air Canada rouge Adds Montreal – Fort McMurray Service From June 2023
Air Canada yesterday (06DEC22) announced new domestic route launch, where it schedules Montreal – Fort McMurray route in Northern summer 2023 season. This route will be operated by Air Canada rouge Airbus A319 aircraft, effective 20JUN23, 3 times weekly. AC1943 YUL0815 – 1038YMM 319 234. AC1942 YMM1205 –...
aeroroutes.com
Air Serbia Expands France / Germany Routes in NS23
Air Serbia today (06DEC22) opened reservation for 4 additional routes scheduled in Northern summer 2023 season, including selected service resumptions. Air Serbia already serves Cologne from Nis. Belgrade – Gothenburg. eff 18MAY23 3 weekly A319 (Last served until October 2013) JU440 BEG0610 – 0845GOT 319 4. JU444 BEG1705...
aeroroutes.com
Air France Adds Copa Airlines Codeshare Service to Ecuador From Dec 2022
Air France in early-December 2022 expanded codeshare partnership with Copa Airlines, covering following service to/from Ecuador operated by the latter. The codeshare service went into effect since 01DEC22 (approximate). Air France operated by Copa Airlines. Panama City – Guayaquil. Panama City – Quito.
aeroroutes.com
Saudia Expands Seoul Service From late-March 2023
Saudia in Northern summer 2023 season is expanding service to Korea, as overall frequency for Seoul increases from 3 to 4 weekly. From 27MAR23, the airline will operate nonstop service each from Jeddah and Riyadh, instead of existing Jeddah – Riyadh – Seoul Incheon routing. Jeddah – Seoul...
aeroroutes.com
Fiji Airways Closes Kiritimati Reservations in 1Q23
Fiji Airways has further revised planned service resumption to Kiritimati (Christmas Island) in Kiribati, as the airline no longer accepts reservation on Nadi – Kiritimati and Kiritimati – Honolulu sector. Previously scheduled from 07FEB23, first available flight for reservation from Nadi is now scheduled on 04APR23. FJ822 NAN2350...
Comments / 0