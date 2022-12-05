Read full article on original website
Police: Driver from NYE hit-and-run involved in fatal Chautauqua County crash
ARKWRIGHT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night in the Town of Arkwright, New York State Police announced Monday. Police say a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling southbound on Center Road failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a Ford F-150 traveling westbound on State Route 83. As […]
Weekend Crash Leaves Central NY Man Dead, Others Injured
Authorities are still investigating a weekend crash that left one Central New York person dead and several others hospitalized. Emergency responders were called to the intersection of State Route 83 and Center Road in Arkwright at approximately 10:39 pm on Saturday, December 3, 2022, after receiving a call about a collision involving two vehicles.
Multiple guns recovered after domestic dispute in Chautauqua County
ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Ellington man is facing multiple charges after a domestic dispute resulted in the seizure of multiple unregistered firearms, according to New York State Police. State Troopers out of Jamestown say they responded to the scene of a domestic dispute on Waterman Road where, they say, a verbal argument had […]
Jamestown man arrested, attempted to run over victim with vehicle
A Jamestown man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after an investigation determined he tried to run over someone with his vehicle.
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Man Involved in Fatal Hit-And-Run Last December Involved in Second Fatal Car Accident
The Jamestown man involved in a fatal hit and run accident in Jamestown last December has been involved in another fatal car accident in the town of Arkwright. State Police said 59-year old Randall Rolison was the driver of the car that went through a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 83 and Center Road, hitting the car driven by 71-year old Gary Kraemer of South Dayton on Saturday night. The collision caused his passenger, 71-year old Linda Kraemer, to be ejected from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a man involved in fatal car crash was charged with a fatal hit and run less than a year ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — NY State Police say charges are pending against a Jamestown man, who was involved in a fatal car crash in Chautauqua County over the weekend. They also say this is the second fatal accident that Randall Rolison, 59, has been involved in within less than a year's time.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused of Causing Two Separate Fatal Crashes
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Less than a year after allegedly hitting and killing a 15-year-old in Jamestown, the same man is accused of causing another fatal accident this past weekend. “There was a multi-vehicle accident that occurred at about 10:30 p.m. or 10:40 p.m. on Saturday evening...
explore venango
Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 8
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on State Route 8 in Franklin. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Monday, December 5, the incident happened on State Route 8 (Pittsburgh Road), north of Airport Road, in the City of Franklin, Venango County, around 7:41 a.m. on November 22.
McKean home damaged in overnight fire
A home is damaged after an overnight fire in McKean Township. The fire happened along Aspen Drive in Erie County. According to reports from the scene, when firefighters arrived they found flames coming from the window of a mobile home. They were able to knock down that fire in just a few minutes. One man […]
wnynewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Charged with DUI while on Duty
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — Pennsylvania State Police have filed DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty, officials announced Tuesday. Austin Burney, who was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 27.
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua County DA issues statement following fatal crash
Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt today issued a statement following Saturday night's crash in Arkwright Saturday. 71-year-old Linda Kraemer of South Dayton died in the crash. She was a passenger in a pickup that was struck by a SUV driven by 59-year-old Randall Rolison. Troopers say an investigation has determined that Rolison failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Center Road and Route 83 and struck the pickup.
Police investigate tractor trailer accident in Pendleton
PENDLETON, N.Y. — South Transit Road in Pendleton is back open after being shut down most of Sunday night by a tractor trailer crash. The truck went off the road near Transit and Donner roads striking a utility pole, taking down lines with it. We are still waiting for...
Pa state trooper charged with DUI while on duty
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty. According to PSP, Austin J. Burney, assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, in McKean County, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on November 27. Burney was charged with driving […]
yourdailylocal.com
Dirtbike Theft Leads to Felony Charges for Jamestown Man
FREDONIA, NY – A Jamestown man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies Saturday for a dirtbike theft in Ripley that occurred in June. On Dec. 3 at approximately 2:30 p.m., the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and uniform Troopers out of SP Fredonia arrested Cortland J. Hepfner, 22 of Jamestown, NY for Grand Larceny 3rd degree, a class D felony and Burglary 2nd degree, a class C felony.
explore venango
One Transported Following Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 8
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 23-year-old man was injured following a two-vehicle collision in Cherrytree Township on Monday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:18 a.m. on Monday, December 5, on State Route 8, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County. Police say a 2016 Ford...
One person seriously injured in overnight shooting on German St. in Erie
One person is seriously injured following an overnight shooting in Erie. Calls went out for the shooting in the 2900 block of German Street just after 1:30 a.m. Monday. According to Erie Police, when they arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UPMC Hamot for […]
Buffalo Police investigating shots fired, Kostas patio windows hit by bullets
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that resulted in two windows and the facade at Kostas restaurant on Hertel Avenue being hit by bullets. The restaurant was closed at the time of the incident and no one was hurt according to a...
New York State police investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Chautauqua County
New York State police announced the investigation into a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Chautauqua County on Saturday.
erienewsnow.com
State Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint in Warren County next weekend to crack down on impaired driving. Troopers did not disclose an exact location but said it would happen sometime over the weekend of Dec. 16-18. State Police are reminding people not to get behind the wheel...
Woman steals truck from Edinboro homeowner, police file charges
Police filed charges against a woman who stole an Edinboro man’s truck after standing outside their house. On Dec. 4 around 9:22 a.m., James Roberts reported to police that he watched his truck being driven out of his driveway by a woman, identified as Holly Kingston, 46, of Hadley, PA. According to a report, Kingston […]
