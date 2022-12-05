ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Lite 98.7

Weekend Crash Leaves Central NY Man Dead, Others Injured

Authorities are still investigating a weekend crash that left one Central New York person dead and several others hospitalized. Emergency responders were called to the intersection of State Route 83 and Center Road in Arkwright at approximately 10:39 pm on Saturday, December 3, 2022, after receiving a call about a collision involving two vehicles.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

Jamestown Man Involved in Fatal Hit-And-Run Last December Involved in Second Fatal Car Accident

The Jamestown man involved in a fatal hit and run accident in Jamestown last December has been involved in another fatal car accident in the town of Arkwright. State Police said 59-year old Randall Rolison was the driver of the car that went through a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 83 and Center Road, hitting the car driven by 71-year old Gary Kraemer of South Dayton on Saturday night. The collision caused his passenger, 71-year old Linda Kraemer, to be ejected from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused of Causing Two Separate Fatal Crashes

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Less than a year after allegedly hitting and killing a 15-year-old in Jamestown, the same man is accused of causing another fatal accident this past weekend. “There was a multi-vehicle accident that occurred at about 10:30 p.m. or 10:40 p.m. on Saturday evening...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 8

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on State Route 8 in Franklin. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Monday, December 5, the incident happened on State Route 8 (Pittsburgh Road), north of Airport Road, in the City of Franklin, Venango County, around 7:41 a.m. on November 22.
YourErie

McKean home damaged in overnight fire

A home is damaged after an overnight fire in McKean Township. The fire happened along Aspen Drive in Erie County. According to reports from the scene, when firefighters arrived they found flames coming from the window of a mobile home. They were able to knock down that fire in just a few minutes. One man […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Charged with DUI while on Duty

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — Pennsylvania State Police have filed DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty, officials announced Tuesday. Austin Burney, who was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 27.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
chautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County DA issues statement following fatal crash

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt today issued a statement following Saturday night's crash in Arkwright Saturday. 71-year-old Linda Kraemer of South Dayton died in the crash. She was a passenger in a pickup that was struck by a SUV driven by 59-year-old Randall Rolison. Troopers say an investigation has determined that Rolison failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Center Road and Route 83 and struck the pickup.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Pa state trooper charged with DUI while on duty

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty. According to PSP, Austin J. Burney, assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, in McKean County, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on November 27. Burney was charged with driving […]
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Dirtbike Theft Leads to Felony Charges for Jamestown Man

FREDONIA, NY – A Jamestown man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies Saturday for a dirtbike theft in Ripley that occurred in June. On Dec. 3 at approximately 2:30 p.m., the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and uniform Troopers out of SP Fredonia arrested Cortland J. Hepfner, 22 of Jamestown, NY for Grand Larceny 3rd degree, a class D felony and Burglary 2nd degree, a class C felony.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

One Transported Following Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 8

CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 23-year-old man was injured following a two-vehicle collision in Cherrytree Township on Monday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:18 a.m. on Monday, December 5, on State Route 8, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County. Police say a 2016 Ford...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint in Warren County

Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint in Warren County next weekend to crack down on impaired driving. Troopers did not disclose an exact location but said it would happen sometime over the weekend of Dec. 16-18. State Police are reminding people not to get behind the wheel...
YourErie

Woman steals truck from Edinboro homeowner, police file charges

Police filed charges against a woman who stole an Edinboro man’s truck after standing outside their house. On Dec. 4 around 9:22 a.m., James Roberts reported to police that he watched his truck being driven out of his driveway by a woman, identified as Holly Kingston, 46, of Hadley, PA. According to a report, Kingston […]
EDINBORO, PA

