Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Albany International Increases Dividend
The Board of Directors of Albany International Corp. AIN today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company's Class A Common Stock, an increase of 19% over the prior quarterly dividend of $0.21. The dividend is payable January 9, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 27, 2022.
Benzinga
Champions Oncology to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, December 13, 2022
HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2022 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR), a leading global technology-enabled biotech that is transforming drug discovery through innovative AI-driven pharmaco-pheno-multiomic integration, will report its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended October 31, 2022, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, after market close. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 4:30 P.M. EST (1:30 P.M. PST). To join the call dial 877-545-0523 (Domestic) or 973-528-0016 (International) and enter the access code 541646. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 (Domestic) or 919-882-2331 (International) and entering passcode: 47307, or by accessing the investors section of the company's website within 72 hours.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
108K+
Followers
188K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0