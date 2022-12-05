ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

Smith & Wollensky to Open in Former Del Frisco's Grille Space in Burlington

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Earlier this year, it appeared that a hospitality group which is part of an an Irish investment firm was going to open an Italian restaurant in the northern suburbs of Boston. Now we have learned that the group will be opening another one of its restaurants in the space instead.
BURLINGTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

White City Austin Liquors Transfers Liquor License, Closes

SHREWSBURY - The Austin Liquors store at White City, 20 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, has closed after the transfer of its liquor license to the Market Basket location at 200 Hartford Turnpike (Rt. 20). Austin Liquors also has stores at 117 Gold Star Blvd. and 370 Park Ave. in Worcester.
SHREWSBURY, MA
universalhub.com

Orthodox Jewish congregation wins approval for new synagogue in Brighton

The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved plans by Congregation Khal Tiferes Yosef to move from its current home in its rabbi's basement to a new two-story shul at 49 Bennett St., basically across the street. The congregation bought the roughly 12,000-square-foot lot for $1.2 million in 2019. It needed...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England

CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
CANTON, MA
universalhub.com

7 not so lucky for South Boston commuters

Andrew McCourt shows us the line for a 7 bus in South Boston around 8:30 a.m. He had some time to ponder the situation:. Can someone at the T help #7 riders understand why morning commuters have to constantly deal with this absurdity? You’re failing us. McCourt later learned...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Haverhill apartment residents without heat, hot water for more than a week

HAVERHILL - Residents at the Pine Brook Place apartment complex in Haverhill have been without heat and hot water since Sunday, November 27, they tell WBZ. The complex has several buildings, but residents at 52 Brook Street are the ones impacted. The building has 24 units inside. "We are all dealing with it," said resident Stanley Tirelus. "There's a lot of kids in the building, elderly people," he explained. Tirelus has been going to the gym before work every day to shower. Resident Everett Leonard tells WBZ he's been heating water on the stove to shower with. "Not only is...
HAVERHILL, MA
CBS Boston

Why does Massachusetts struggle with affordable housing?

By Chris Tanaka, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- Massachusetts routinely ranks as one of the most expensive states to live in, and housing is the reason why."We're a high-cost state, we have inflation working against us right now, incomes haven't been keeping pace with housing costs and there's just not enough homes to keep housing affordable," said Eric Shupin, Director of Public Policy for Citizens Housing and Planning Association (CHAPA). The organization advocates for more housing for low and moderate-income families.So WBZ-TV is asking: just what is affordable?"According to the federal government and most affordable housing programs, you should pay about 30% of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

