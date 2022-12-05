Read full article on original website
universalhub.com
Another apartment building approved on Birmingham Parkway near Western Avenue in Brighton
The Zoning Board of Appeal yesterday approved the Mount Vernon Co.'s plans to replace a Santander Bank branch and parking lot at 30 Leo Birmingham Parkway with a six-story, 117-unit apartment building, with a dog run for residents, as well as solar panels on the roof, where room would be set aside for beehives.
NECN
Smith & Wollensky to Open in Former Del Frisco's Grille Space in Burlington
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Earlier this year, it appeared that a hospitality group which is part of an an Irish investment firm was going to open an Italian restaurant in the northern suburbs of Boston. Now we have learned that the group will be opening another one of its restaurants in the space instead.
Boston area apartments available from $1,257 a month through affordable housing lotteries
Time is running out for two upcoming Boston area housing lotteries. While rents are not as low as many of us would prefer, many are still quite attractive when compared to the $3,000 per month average rent for a Boston 1-bedroom apartment. According to the rental platform Zumper:
universalhub.com
South Boston bar and building owner wins approval for new East Broadway building - on condition he doesn't put a bar in it
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved plans by Joey Arcari to replace what is now a vacant lot at 748-750 East Boradway at L Street with a four-story building: Ground-floor retail space topped by three residential floors with a total of nine apartments. The board approved the proposal after...
thisweekinworcester.com
White City Austin Liquors Transfers Liquor License, Closes
SHREWSBURY - The Austin Liquors store at White City, 20 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, has closed after the transfer of its liquor license to the Market Basket location at 200 Hartford Turnpike (Rt. 20). Austin Liquors also has stores at 117 Gold Star Blvd. and 370 Park Ave. in Worcester.
Boston Globe
Transformative decision a half-century ago to scrap I-95 extension still resonates in Boston today
Southwest Expressway threatened to displace thousands and bisect neighborhoods. It’s a decision that transformed and shaped modern Boston, an early pivot from the assumed primacy of the automobile and toward public transportation, while sparing multiple neighborhoods from being carved up. Fifty years ago last week, Governor Francis W. Sargent...
capeandislands.org
Cape Cod Mall seeking possible redevelopment with housing and a new hotel
With the closure of retail stores and a changing economy, Barnstable town officials gave the owners of the Cape Cod Mall a hearty endorsement to pursue the development of housing and possibly a hotel at the large Hyannis property. The Barnstable Town Council approved a request to rezone the 65-acre...
universalhub.com
Orthodox Jewish congregation wins approval for new synagogue in Brighton
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved plans by Congregation Khal Tiferes Yosef to move from its current home in its rabbi's basement to a new two-story shul at 49 Bennett St., basically across the street. The congregation bought the roughly 12,000-square-foot lot for $1.2 million in 2019. It needed...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, Dec. 7th – Beverly to Buy Waterfront Property – Danvers Taxes to Increase – Local Photos – Sports
Weather – National Weather Service – Expect rain showers to stick around much of the day before a cold front passes through tonight! Conditions will clear out for Thursday and Friday before unsettled weather returns for the weekend. Highs today mid 50s. Community News Notes – Photos –...
99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England
CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
Bertucci’s Files For Bankruptcy Again & Closes MetroWest Location
FRAMINGHAM – Bertucci’s has filed for bankruptcy for a second time. The Italian restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court yesterday. Citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, declining sales, and food inflation, the restaurant chain declared bankruptcy for the second time in four years.
universalhub.com
7 not so lucky for South Boston commuters
Andrew McCourt shows us the line for a 7 bus in South Boston around 8:30 a.m. He had some time to ponder the situation:. Can someone at the T help #7 riders understand why morning commuters have to constantly deal with this absurdity? You’re failing us. McCourt later learned...
universalhub.com
Board approves Beacon Hill lounge where you can hang out with cats; chairman votes 'meow'
The Zoning Board of Appeal this morning unanimously approved plans for a new Charles Street business that would combine a cafe, a small bookshop and a lounge where people could book hour-long appointments to spend time with up to ten cats. Julie Nicolazzo still needs permission from the Boston Licensing...
universalhub.com
Driver hits kindergartener crossing Centre Street at the library in West Roxbury
A little kid crossing Centre Street at Bellevue Street was hit by a car driver who apparently ran a red light there, around 3:25 p.m., according to witnesses - although the driver says he thinks he had a green light. "There was a whole group of people in the middle...
4 Massachusetts Eateries Make Yelp's List Of Top 100 US Restaurants For 2022
Massachusetts has lots to offer the local foodie, but the Mass food scene has attracted national attention. The Yelpers have spoken – four Massachusetts eateries made it to a list of America's top 100 restaurants. Sarma in Somerville, Fox & the Knife in Boston, Prezza in Boston, and Red...
Haverhill apartment residents without heat, hot water for more than a week
HAVERHILL - Residents at the Pine Brook Place apartment complex in Haverhill have been without heat and hot water since Sunday, November 27, they tell WBZ. The complex has several buildings, but residents at 52 Brook Street are the ones impacted. The building has 24 units inside. "We are all dealing with it," said resident Stanley Tirelus. "There's a lot of kids in the building, elderly people," he explained. Tirelus has been going to the gym before work every day to shower. Resident Everett Leonard tells WBZ he's been heating water on the stove to shower with. "Not only is...
universalhub.com
As regional Covid-19 wastewater numbers spike again, Boston installing network of city-specific sewage testing sites
Boston has hired the company that has been sampling sewage at Deer Island for the presence of Covid-19 viral particles to perform similar tests at 11 sites across Boston, Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Bisola Ojikutu told a City Council committee today. Samples from the local sewer sites will...
City of Boston employee charged with attacking 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON — Suffolk County prosecutors identify a suspect charged with attacking a 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall as a city of Boston employee. According to investigators, 43-year-old Robert Buckley of Plymouth threw the victim on the ground outside J.J. Donovan’s Tavern early Sunday morning. The Suffolk County District...
Why does Massachusetts struggle with affordable housing?
By Chris Tanaka, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- Massachusetts routinely ranks as one of the most expensive states to live in, and housing is the reason why."We're a high-cost state, we have inflation working against us right now, incomes haven't been keeping pace with housing costs and there's just not enough homes to keep housing affordable," said Eric Shupin, Director of Public Policy for Citizens Housing and Planning Association (CHAPA). The organization advocates for more housing for low and moderate-income families.So WBZ-TV is asking: just what is affordable?"According to the federal government and most affordable housing programs, you should pay about 30% of...
