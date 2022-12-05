Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnynewsnow.com
Homeless Man Flees Police In Stolen Vehicle, Following Walmart Shoplifting
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) — A 32-year-old homeless man faces a slew of charges after allegedly leading police on a stolen vehicle pursuit following a shoplifting incident at the Lakewood Walmart. On Saturday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., officers with Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the Fairmount Avenue superstore...
wesb.com
Jamestown Man Charged in Gerry Theft
A Jamestown man was charged in a Gerry theft Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department charged 30-year-old Mark J. McKay with petit larceny. McKay was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Gerry Court at a later date.
wnynewsnow.com
Suspect In Sinclairville Shooting Arrested
SINCLAIRVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old, killed following an altercation in Sinclairville earlier this year. Cassadaga resident Joseph Misciagno was shot in the area of Park and Reed Streets in early...
chautauquatoday.com
Robbery Investigation Leads to Arrests in Town of Portland
An investigation into a past-tense assault and a report of stolen property last weekend in the Town of Portland resulted in three arrests. On December 3rd, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigated the assault that occurred at about 2:30 AM that day and determined that 23-year-old Rebecca Gard of the Town of Portland allegedly convinced the victim to meet her at an address on Lake Avenue, and upon doing so, the victim was allegedly attacked and beaten up by 29-year-old Philip Whitfield, also of the Town of Portland. During the altercation, Gard and Whitfield allegedly stole property from the victim. The following day, deputies took a report of found property and discovered that Whitfield and Gard, as well as 28-year-old Nicholas Marczynski of Dunkirk, were allegedly in possession of property that did not belong to them.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Sentenced on Weapon Charge in Menacing Incident
A Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with a menacing incident that occurred on the city's west side in May. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt says 25-year-old Alejandro Ayala was sentenced Monday in Chautauqua County Court to two years determinate in state prison and three years post-release supervision after pleading guilty in October to a Class D felony charge of 2nd-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. The charge was the result of an investigation into an incident that occurred on Grandin Street on May 15th, when Ayala and two other city residents were reported to have pointed a pistol at a victim.
wrfalp.com
19 People Arrested Following Investigation Into Fentanyl, Meth Ring
Nineteen people have been arrested following a narcotics investigation into a large scale fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution ring in the Jamestown area. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, and Ellicott Police Department conducted raids on 628 Spring Street and 15 West Cowden Street in Jamestown, and at 252 West Main Street in Falconer on Wednesday afternoon, December 7.
wnynewsnow.com
19 Arrested Following Three Drug Raids
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – 19 people were arrested following three drug raids in the Jamestown area on Wednesday. Several law enforcement agencies, led by Jamestown Police, executed search warrants at 628 Spring Street. in Jamestown, 15 West Cowden Street in Jamestown, and 252 West Main Street in Falconer.
Jamestown man arrested after attempting to run over victim while baby was in the vehicle
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Jamestown man is facing multiple charges following a domestic dispute incident, according to Jamestown police. At 4 p.m. Wednesday, police say they were patrolling the area of N. Main Street when they observed a domestic dispute in progress. After further investigation, police say Tyler Coulter attempted to run over […]
Jamestown drug ring bust results in 19 arrests
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The execution of multiple search warrants following an investigation into a drug distribution ring resulted in 19 people being arrested, the Jamestown Police Department announced. The following people, all of Jamestown unless noted, were arrested: Wilfredo M Castrillo, 46 Rachel R. Kalb, 30 Teresa A. Davis, 59 Carlos Gonzalez, 38 Warren […]
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate 'Distraction Thefts' at Erie County Walmart Stores
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance to identify the suspects in a series of what investigators are calling "distraction thefts" at the Walmart stores in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. They happened at the Walmart locations on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek or Downs Dr. in Summit Township...
19 arrested in large-scale Jamestown drug raids
An investigation into a fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution ring resulted in the arrests of 19 people in Jamestown Wednesday afternoon.
Arrest made tied to July killing in Chautauqua County
SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest was made Thursday tied to a shooting death that took place in July of this year in Sinclairville, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office announced. Deputies say that at approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday, they took an individual into custody for allegedly causing the shooting death of 19-year-old Joseph Misciagno on […]
Buffalo teen facing manslaughter charges in fatal 33 crash case to remain in adult court
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday morning, Julian Armstead, 16, the Buffalo teen charged for the death of four teenagers, was back in court. The judge ruled that Armstead's case will continue in adult court, despite the defense's argument that his case be moved to family court. Armstead faces four...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Sentenced For Felony Drug Possession After Evading Arrest
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – After evading arrest for months, a 50-year-old Jamestown man was finally sentenced for felony drug possession in Chautauqua County Court this week. The county District Attorney’s Office says Christopher Howie was sentenced Wednesday to six years behind bars after he plead guilty to...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Man Charged in Overdose Death
WARREN, Pa. – A Warren man is facing felony charges for his alleged involvement in a drug overdose death. Christian Papalia, 19, of 208 Walnut St. was charged early Friday morning with one count each of drug delivery resulting in death and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver. Drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony, carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Seize Around 50,000 Fentanyl Pills During Traffic Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Just prior to an area wide drug raid that resulted in 19 arrests, local law enforcement seized a major amount of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop. Officers with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, along with partner agencies, were conducting surveillance of...
wesb.com
Olean Police Seek Identities of “Porch Pirates”
Olean Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people they’ve named the “Porch Pirates.”. The Department posted a security-camera image of the two suspects carrying away packages that had been delivered to a home on West Henley Street. Anyone with information is asked to...
BPD arrest man on attempted murder charges after domestic-related shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Wednesday night, the Buffalo Police Department announced. Martin Zachary, 40, was charged with second-degree attempted murder, one count each of first-degree and second-degree assault, as well as second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police say the domestic-related […]
Traffic stop discovers over 9 pounds of fentanyl pills in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A female is in custody after 9 pounds, 13 ounces worth of fentanyl pills were discovered during a traffic stop on Wednesday in Jamestown, the Jamestown Police Department announced. Police say that around noon on Dec. 7, multiple law enforcement agencies were conducting an investigation into the trafficking of fentanyl into […]
explore venango
Venango County Man Wielding Samurai Sword Accused of Threatening to Kill Neighbors
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbors with a samurai sword. Franklin-based State Police filed the following charges against William Donald Isenberg, 54, of Kennerdell, on Tuesday, December 6:. Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize,...
Comments / 0