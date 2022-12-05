Read full article on original website
US sending $275 million in military aid to Ukraine
The U.S. is sending an additional $275 million in military aid to Ukraine, including large amounts of ammunition and high-tech systems that can be used to detect and counter drones in its ongoing war with Russia, according to U.S. officials. The total aid amount is smaller than most of the...
Time running out for Pentagon nominees
WASHINGTON ― Pentagon leaders fear the chance of advancing a slate of critical department nominations this year is dwindling amid ongoing opposition on Capitol Hill, and they’re warning that delays could cause significant hardship for military operations in the months to come. With only one week of scheduled...
US Army intel office plots AI development with Project Linchpin
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Army’s one-stop shop for all things intelligence and electronic warfare is in the preliminary stages of constructing a digital pipeline to more efficiently develop artificial intelligence and machine learning tools. The undertaking, dubbed Project Linchpin, is a collaboration between the Program Executive Office...
Lawmakers boost number of military families getting new allowance
Congress’ efforts to increase the number of lower-income military families who would qualify for a new allowance to address food insecurity and other basic needs are welcome, but still fall short of the need, advocates say. In negotiations to craft a compromise 2023 defense policy bill, House and Senate...
US raid kills 2 Islamic State militants in Syria
BEIRUT — American forces on Sunday killed two Islamic State militants in eastern Syria in a helicopter raid, U.S. Central Command said in a statement. IS sleeper calls continue to carry out deadly attacks in Syria and Iraq. For a few years, the group ruled swathes of both countries but lost its last stronghold in 2019.
That’s not just any astronaut on Navy’s helmet, that’s Navy royalty
PHILADELPHIA – On the side of the NASA-themed helmet in this year’s U.S. Naval Academy Football Team uniform floats a painted astronaut. That astronaut isn’t just any astronaut. It’s recognizing famed naval aviator and Navy astronaut, the late Bruce McCandless II. The NASA-themed helmet honors all Navy...
Korean War soldier who disappeared identified, buried
CONCORD, N.H. — The remains of a soldier from New Hampshire who disappeared during the Korean War and was later reported to have died in a prisoner of war camp were laid to rest Thursday, several months after being identified. “It was beautiful, truly beautiful, very touching,” his niece,...
