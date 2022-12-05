Bacteria Risk Spurs Recall of 8 Million Laundress Products

Some of the recalled products

MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) – The Laundress, a laundry and cleaning products company, has recalled nearly 8 million of its products over concerns they may be contaminated with various bacteria.

The bacteria include Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes and multiple different species of Pseudomonas. So far, testing has identified these bacteria in certain recalled products, including those made between January 2021 and September 2022.

The bacteria could be problematic for people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices and underlying lung conditions. Exposure may lead to serious infection requiring medical treatment, the Consumer Product and Safety Commission said in a news release.

Eleven customers have reported Pseudomonas infections. The company is investigating whether there is a connection to the recalled products.

All of the recalled products have “The Laundress – New York” printed at the top of the label. Lot codes of recalled detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products begin with a prefix letter F and the last four digits numbered 9354 or less, H and the last four digits numbered 2262 or less, and T and the last four digits numbered 5264 or less.

The full list of recalled products can be found at www.TheLaundressRecall.com

Customers who find they have a recalled product should immediately stop using it.

Those who purchased the products on or after January 2021 can request a refund using either a photo of the lot code with their initials and the date written in marker or a receipt. Customers can also submit their email address for a refund if they purchased the product through the company’s website.

The products may have been purchased on the company website, at Amazon.com, at additional websites and in stores at The Laundress, Bloomingdale’s, The Container Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, Nordstrom, Jenni Kayne, Kith, Peruvian Connection, N.Peal, Brooklinen, and other major retailers nationwide for between $8 and $100.

Those who purchased their products earlier than January 2021 should take a photo of the lot code with their initials and the date written in marker and contact The Laundress for a full refund with receipt, or of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price without receipt.

After requesting a refund, make sure the bottle is closed tightly and then throw it in the trash. Do not empty the product before throwing it out.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on pseudomonas.

SOURCE: Consumer Product Safety Commission, news release, Dec. 1, 2022