This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors
Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
Transfer DL Davon Townley gets several offers since entering portal
Penn State defensive end transfer Davon Townley has only been in the transfer portal for two days but has several offers and interested schools coming at. USF was one of the first schools to reach out and new head coach Alex Golesh is looking to bring Townley down on a visit. While that has not been firmly set, Townley says that is one trip he is trying to make happen and he is interested in heading south.
Fellow Heisman Trophy finalists offer their thoughts on Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett
NEW YORK — Friday offered this year’s four Heisman Trophy finalists a brief period to meet before breaking off to speak to the media. While the minutes that TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and USC quarterback Caleb Williams spent with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett were brief, all three were already quite familiar with the former walk-on’s story.
247Sports
USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock
The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
Gamecocks offer instate wide receiver
Another instate prospect posted news of an offer from South Carolina on Friday night. Jayden Sellers, a 2025 wide receiver from South Florence (S.C.) High School, announced the offer around 6:30 p.m. Syracuse offered earlier this summer. In South Florence’s 4A state title win over Northwestern last weekend, Sellers caught...
Nebraska hosting portal quarterback Jeff Sims
Nebraska’s first major visit weekend with head coach Matt Rhule is underway as multiple recruits and portal entrants arrived in Lincoln on Thursday to take in the festivities and see what the Huskers have to offer. Among those visitors according to sources inside the 247Sports network, is former Georgia...
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia
NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
247Sports
College basketball rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 6
Alabama coach Nate Oats watched his team take down one top-ranked team already this season, so the Crimson Tide coach wasn't all that surprised following Saturday's 71-65 victory over previously-unbeaten Houston on the road. Alabama is moving up in a big way in this week's AP Top 25 projection coming out of college basketball's first month of the regular season.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett talks getting Heisman invitation over Hendon Hooker
NEW YORK — One of the topics of conversation surrounding Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s status as a Heisman Trophy finalist involved one of the players who ultimately did not get invited to New York. With the actual ceremony a day away, Bennett offered his perspective on that talk and those who still doubt the Bulldogs quarterback.
Reports: Auburn Hires Offensive, Defensive Coordinators
New Tigers coach Hugh Freeze will turn to a pair of coaches with Baylor ties.
Louisville TE commit Jamari Johnson has a pair of official visits set
Inglewood (Calif.) tight end and Louisville commit Jamari Johnson has a couple of official visits set for the next two weeks. Johnson committed to Louisville back in April but is set to visit Pittsburgh this weekend and will check out Oregon next week. “I’m actually at Pitt right now,” Johnson...
Illini transfer target: ECU OL Avery Jones
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner discusses how ECU transfer offensive lineman Avery Jones potentially could fit at Illinois.
Everything TJ Otzelberger said after loss to Iowa
Iowa State suffered their second loss of the season Thursday, falling to their rival Iowa Hawkeyes, 75-56 in Iowa City. After the game, head coach T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media about the defense of ISU, open looks found for the Hawkeyes, what can be taken from the loss and much more.
Lincoln Riley: Caleb Williams' Heisman win is 'evidence' of USC football culture
USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy Saturday night, signifying his status as the top quarterback in college football. For Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, Williams became the third Heisman winner he has developed in six seasons as a head coach. Williams also became the eighth Heisman winner in...
Top247 DL Rueben Bain has Florida State in top two after official visit to Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE -- Top247 defensive lineman Rueben Bain made his way to Florida State this weekend for an official visit with Mike Norvell and his coaching staff. Bain arrived on Friday and departed on Sunday morning -- accompanied by several family members. "It was a good experience, good connection with coaches,...
Damari Brown accompanies his brother during his FSU official visit, talks upcoming plans and making a decision
TALLAHASSEE -- Damari Brown arrived at Florida State for an unofficial visit this weekend, joining his older brother -- UCF corner transfer Davonte Brown -- who was in Tallahassee for an official visit. The younger Brown, who plays at American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is one of the top...
BREAKING: Kansas State lands Iowa transfer Keagan Johnson
After initially missing out on one of the region's premier players in the 2021 class, the transfer portal has given K-State a second chance to develop Keagan Johnson after the former Iowa wide receiver announced on Sunday his intent to play for Chris Klieman's Wildcats beginning next season. A 6-foot-1,...
Husker defender announces he's coming back after brief portal visit
Remember during this crazy season that a player who enters the portal isn't always necessarily transferring. Usually he is, but exceptions do pop up. One popped up Friday morning in Nebraska's favor, as Jimari Butler announced he intends to stay with the Husker program after entering the portal just two days ago.
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud finishes third in 2022 Heisman Trophy voting
NEW YORK – C.J. Stroud made it to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist for the second straight season. But like last year, the Ohio State quarterback is headed home without the famous bronze statue representing the best player in college football. At Jazz at Lincoln Center in...
Paul Mencke Jr, son of former WSU QB, says emotions flowed with Coug offer
PAUL MENCKE JR. was seven years old when his family made the move from Pullman to the suburbs of San Antonio. And while he’s spent the past nine years in the Lone Star State, the highly recruited 2024 safety said the Palouse will always be home. “No matter what,...
