You Can Make Yourself A Drink Kate Hudson Named After Her Mom
Actress Kate Hudson has been in the limelight most recently with her upcoming movie, "Glass Onion," coming to Netflix on December 23, as well as audio from her film "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" going viral on TikTok. The star recently graced Sean Evans' "Hot Ones" online show on "First We Feast," where she answered pressing questions ranging from her start in acting to her take on what truly makes a good rom-com (per YouTube).
Courteney Cox Hilariously Jokes About How Real New Yorkers Eat Pizza
The U.S. is home to at least 31 regional pizza styles, according to Food Network, and there's no better place than New York City to start trying them all. Tied with Rome for best pizzerias in the world in 50 Top Pizza's annual survey (via CNBC), 'za lovers can find several types of the Italian staple in the Big Apple. However, the aptly-named New York style is probably the most iconic of the bunch.
The Matt Leblanc Coca-Cola Ad That Left Friends Fans Thirsting
Star power goes a long way when promoting a product — something Coca-Cola knows very well. Over the years, the esteemed soda brand has worked with actors, athletes, and artists to boost interest in its beverages. In 2013, Coca-Cola began a partnership with singer-songwriter Taylor Swift in which she recorded several ads as a program ambassador for Diet Coke, as per a Coca-Cola press release. Swift was equally as excited as Coca-Cola, citing that Diet Coke "just gets [her] and [her] lifestyle."
Fans Are Eating Up "Bones And All" In Their Initial Reactions To The Film
Fans are eating it up; well, most of them...
Out Of Bobby Flay's Restaurants, This One Stands Above The Rest
Some chefs find their passions early in life. For Bobby Flay, 17 was the age when he "discovered his culinary identity," according to Food Network. As the site explains, Flay began cooking at Joe Allen in New York's theatre district when he was just 17, and by the age of 25, Flay opened his first restaurant, Mesa Grill. According to Flay's website, Mesa's NYC location ultimately closed in 2013. Since then, as his website details, he has opened – and closed – a number of restaurants, including BOLO NYC, Mesa City, Bar Americain, Bobby Flay Steak, and Gato NYC.
David Lynch Had An Elaborate Bob's Big Boy Diner Ritual
David Lynch is a man of many talents. This American filmmaker is best known for being a director of cult movies and TV shows such as "Blue Velvet," "Mulholland Drive," "Eraserhead," and "Twin Peaks," among many others. Lynch's movies are famous for contrasting the mundane things from our daily lives "with the shockingly macabre" world that lies hidden beneath idyllic white picket fences (via Britannica). Lynch is not only a director and a screenwriter –– he's also very prolific in other arts, such as woodworking and painting, which was the man's ambition very early in life.
15 Of The Dumbest, Most Thoughtless, Or Rudest Things Boyfriends And Girlfriends Did In 2022
Now, going into 2023 single doesn't look so bad.
The Sweet Reason Duff Goldman Started Happy Fun Bake Time
Food Network star Duff Goldman is known to make the best of amateur bakers' less-than-perfect performances in the kitchen. "You can totally do this!" he posted recently to his @duffgoldman Instagram, encouraging us to rewire our "find a bakery near me" mentality and instead try our hand at his Santa DIY cake kit, sold through his flagship Baltimore bakery, Charm City Cakes. He promised that if we mess it up, we're not headed for the naughty list.
Giada De Laurentiis And Her Family Take On The Old-School Pepsi Challenge
Ah, Coke vs. Pepsi, the age-old battle. Whether you are in a restaurant or on an airplane, most of the time, establishments will only offer one or the other. And while you might have a preference between the two, many people can't really tell the difference between Coke and Pepsi.
TikTok Is In Stitches Over Dolly Parton's Potato Rant
Country music star Dolly Parton is a beloved Tennessee legend who is known for spreading joy, most recently in the form of a TikTok video. Parton is more than qualified to discuss foodstuffs on her account, as she's actually pretty talented in the kitchen. A family-orientated individual, she enjoys cooking food for numerous family members. In January, Parton revealed to TODAY that she likes to whip up her milk gravy for her husband Carl Dean.
The Avatar: Way Of Water Cocktail Headed Into Disney Parks
Just because someone's a kid at heart doesn't mean they can't enjoy a nice adult beverage from time to time. The powers-that-be at Walt Disney World theme parks are dialed into that fact, which is why Mickey and friends offer a full spate of alcoholic beverages to patrons who are of age.
A Former Royal Chef Called The Windsor's Christmas Dinner Menu 'Boring'
Darren McGrady, a chef who worked for the British royal family from 1982 to 1997, has made quite a side gig out of supplying quotes about his former employers. Although it's been 25 years since he let the Kensington Palace kitchens (and nearly that long since he emigrated to the U.S.), he's never short of a few words on all things relating to the royals and their food preferences.
Gordon Ramsay Was Sickened By The State Of A Tiktoker's Stove
Over the course of his career, culinary superstar Gordon Ramsay has encountered some sights that are straight out of a shop of horrors. While these kitchen misdeeds have entertained viewers and enhanced his television career, it's hard to "un-see" some of the stomach-churning images watchers have been exposed to on "Kitchen Nightmares."
