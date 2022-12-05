David Lynch is a man of many talents. This American filmmaker is best known for being a director of cult movies and TV shows such as "Blue Velvet," "Mulholland Drive," "Eraserhead," and "Twin Peaks," among many others. Lynch's movies are famous for contrasting the mundane things from our daily lives "with the shockingly macabre" world that lies hidden beneath idyllic white picket fences (via Britannica). Lynch is not only a director and a screenwriter –– he's also very prolific in other arts, such as woodworking and painting, which was the man's ambition very early in life.

