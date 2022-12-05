Read full article on original website
James88 Harned
6d ago
Wow... just goes to show you how resilient Ukrainians and the Freedom Fighters are...they will not back down or will they not be broken by Russia and Putin. Putin is destroying Russia and it's soldiers just as much as the Ukrainians are... Glory to Ukraine... Slava Ukraini 👍🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
Reply
5
R RSMcann
6d ago
The Old saying all War is the same isn't really true...that's a generality...Comparing Vietnam to Ukraine doesn't work...But still Shows the Metal of the Ukrainians and sheer Incompetence of the Russian Command...
Reply
3
