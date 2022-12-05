Read full article on original website
Related
ABC Action News
Teen Tyme Bringing Sparkle into People's Lives This Holiday Season
Teen Tyme is bringing some sparkle into people's lives this holiday season. The nonprofit is delivering sparkle boxes to those who may not be able to afford to put gifts under the tree. Stacey Spencer, founder of Teen Tyme, joins us to discuss more. For more information, visit TeenTyme.com.
I’m Obsessed With This $20 Travel Hack, and It’s Also the Perfect Stocking Stuffer
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Earlier this week, we told you about the perfect holiday gift for her — a $20 travel jewelry case that’s also Oprah-approved. Today, we’ve got an affordable unisex travel gift that SPY editors swear by. In fact, our Reviews Editor Anthony Mastracci has been using this exact product for six years, and with travel gift trending this holiday season, it’s the perfect affordable gift for Christmas 2022. Introducing the Travalo Fragrance Atomizer. If you’re not familiar with the term atomizer, the Travalo is...
Comments / 0