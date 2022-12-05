Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Earlier this week, we told you about the perfect holiday gift for her — a $20 travel jewelry case that’s also Oprah-approved. Today, we’ve got an affordable unisex travel gift that SPY editors swear by. In fact, our Reviews Editor Anthony Mastracci has been using this exact product for six years, and with travel gift trending this holiday season, it’s the perfect affordable gift for Christmas 2022. Introducing the Travalo Fragrance Atomizer. If you’re not familiar with the term atomizer, the Travalo is...

30 MINUTES AGO