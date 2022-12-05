Renewing a Year-End Tradition, Companies Are Throwing Holiday Parties Again to Bring Employees Back Together

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Walmart-Backed Fintech Startup Plans to Launch Its Own Buy Now, Pay Later Loans
A Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch a buy now, pay later option as soon as next year, according to a source familiar with the matter. The retail giant is the majority owner of One, which is led by Goldman Sachs veterans. It plans to launch the new payment method...
Americans Are Sharing The Things You Should NEVER Do In The US, And Everyone Abroad Should Take Notes
" NEVER cut in line. I've been in countries (example: Spain) where lines/queues are more of a vague suggestion of who goes first — this is not true if you cut in line in the US."
NBC Los Angeles
LinkedIn Has a Fake Account Problem It's Trying to Fix. Real Users Are Part of the Solution
Like other social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook, LinkedIn has faced a rash of fake and bot profiles that look to prey on users. Between January 1 and June 30, more than 21 million fake accounts were detected and removed from LinkedIn, according to the company's community report. While...
NBC Los Angeles
Workers Who Tested 4-Day Workweek Say They'll Never Return to 5 Days—Or Only With a Huge Pay Bump
More than 900 workers across 33 businesses in the U.S. and Ireland tested a four-day workweek this year, and none of them are going back to a five-day model, according to data from one of the world's largest experiments to test the shortened workweek. The six-month pilot, which ran for...
Comments / 0